Author Topic: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1080 on: Today at 08:41:23 pm
We saw in our game the football Ipswich are capable of playing so why theyve gone completely away from that I dont know

11 completed passes in 25 mins is pitiful
Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1081 on: Today at 08:41:49 pm
Arsenal not losing for the rest of the season then. Fuck
Logged

marios_moustache

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1082 on: Today at 08:41:55 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 08:39:46 pm
Let's face it, Ipswich getting exactly what they deserve for their mentality. Dreadful from the manager, absolutely clueless.

Totally agree!
Logged

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,557
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1083 on: Today at 08:42:25 pm
Come on, Ipswich are a Championship side. They got promoted by accident, and will be back where they belong next season ...
Logged

OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1084 on: Today at 08:43:05 pm
How did Ipswich get promoted? They look totally inept. They had a few chances to break, but couldn't pass the ball 5 yards to each other.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:15 pm by OkieRedman »
Logged

elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,222
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1085 on: Today at 08:45:16 pm
Does Arsenal ever play against decent teams?
Logged

Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,533
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1086 on: Today at 08:45:23 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:41:49 pm
Arsenal not losing for the rest of the season then. Fuck

Forgotten they have to come to Anfield have you?

« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:13 pm by Santas robbed me shorts »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1087 on: Today at 08:45:42 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:45:23 pm
Forgotten they have to come to Anfield have you?

Sarcasm mate.

Every team challenging us for the title is going to win every game at a canter for the next 5 years don't you know
Logged

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1088 on: Today at 08:46:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:42:25 pm
Come on, Ipswich are a Championship side. They got promoted by accident, and will be back where they belong next season ...

Promoted by accident via finishing 1 point off the title winners :lmao
Logged

danm77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1089 on: Today at 08:47:00 pm
Cant see Ipswich getting anything from this game.
Logged

Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,811
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1090 on: Today at 08:47:10 pm
Ipswich have dominated the last 20 seconds
Logged

Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,533
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1091 on: Today at 08:47:59 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:45:42 pm
Sarcasm mate.

Every team challenging us for the title is going to win every game at a canter for the next 5 years don't you know

Ah. I'll let you off then ;D

I've seen a few quitters on here, never sure whos who anymore
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1092 on: Today at 08:48:29 pm
New rules. If Ipswich get the ball in Arsenals box they get a goal
Logged

Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,747
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1093 on: Today at 08:50:01 pm
Peanut head with a decent finish but hes offside.
Logged

Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,811
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1094 on: Today at 08:50:12 pm
Wouldve been funny if Martinelli nabbing it was what ruled the goal out.
Logged

Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,522
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1095 on: Today at 08:50:51 pm
Im the biggest crow in football. Opened the LiveScore app and it was 0-0 and went in to check the Arsenal lineup and theyd immediately scored.
Logged

rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1096 on: Today at 08:51:16 pm
Quote from: Irishred1 on Today at 08:48:29 pm
New rules. If Ipswich get the ball in Arsenals box they get a goal

I've not watched this match terribly closely, admittedly, but I'd be staggered if Arsenal didn't keep a clean sheet even with this rule in place.
Logged

smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,498
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1097 on: Today at 08:51:56 pm
Brighton-Brentford is a terrible match too.
Logged

Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,747
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1098 on: Today at 08:52:41 pm
Raya must have completed more passes than any Ipswich player.
Logged

Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,150
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1099 on: Today at 08:53:44 pm
Did the ref just give handball against Hutchinson?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

rafas red brigade

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1100 on: Today at 08:53:57 pm
When did Arsenal get the cast of Stomp in the crowd? 🥁
Logged

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,557
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1101 on: Today at 08:54:36 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:46:06 pm
Promoted by accident via finishing 1 point off the title winners :lmao

Leeds fucked up big time by winning just 1 and losing 4 of their last 6 games. They were the best team in the Championship until round 40, but then bottled it ...
Logged

OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1102 on: Today at 08:55:27 pm
Comparing that foul not given to what was given last night is hard to understand.
Logged

mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1103 on: Today at 08:56:09 pm
Do they have to talk about Ed Sheeran during every Ipswich match?
Logged

Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1104 on: Today at 08:56:22 pm
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Today at 08:51:16 pm
I've not watched this match terribly closely, admittedly, but I'd be staggered if Arsenal didn't keep a clean sheet even with this rule in place.
:) :)
Logged

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1105 on: Today at 08:56:26 pm
Another dogshit ref

Never mind mate, he only hit the deck from about 6 feet in the air after being backed into
Logged

elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,222
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1106 on: Today at 08:57:23 pm
why do Brighton fans act impatient? Threy've been moaning ever since 20th min.
Logged

smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,498
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1107 on: Today at 08:57:38 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 08:56:09 pm
Do they have to talk about Ed Sheeran during every Ipswich match?

You thinking out loud again?
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1108 on: Today at 08:57:57 pm
Player for player this Ipswich team is arguably the worst the Premier League has seen. Huddersfield maybe giving them competition. I know Derby and Sunderland ended up with really low points totals but they were just in complete shambles rather than having a squad full of players not good enough for the level .
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,522
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1109 on: Today at 08:58:05 pm
Arsenal never seem to play anybody and are at home every week haha
Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1110 on: Today at 08:59:58 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:58:05 pm
Arsenal never seem to play anybody and are at home every week haha

Tbf last time they played a poorer team at home before this they dropped points
Logged

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1111 on: Today at 09:00:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:54:36 pm
Leeds fucked up big time by winning just 1 and losing 4 of their last 6 games. They were the best team in the Championship until round 40, but then bottled it ...

Were talking about you saying they got promoted by accident when they got 96 points! Regardless of what Leeds ended up doing Ipswich ended the season with 96 points, they didnt stumble through the playoffs
Logged

Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1112 on: Today at 09:02:28 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:58:05 pm
Arsenal never seem to play anybody and are at home every week haha

After this one their next home games for them are:

Spurs,  Villa, Man City, West Ham and Chelsea.
Logged

Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,522
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1113 on: Today at 09:02:38 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:59:58 pm
Tbf last time they played a poorer team at home before this they dropped points

Don't remind me. They cost me a heap of money haha.

Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:02:28 pm
After this one their next home games for them are:

Spurs,  Villa, Man City, West Ham and Chelsea.

Good, it's about time.
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1114 on: Today at 09:03:10 pm
For all Arsenal's dominance and Ipswich's inability to string two passes together, they've only managed 4 shots.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,754
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #1115 on: Today at 09:03:50 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 08:56:09 pm
Do they have to talk about Ed Sheeran during every Ipswich match?

Well Ipswich are playing in the Lego House tonight.
Logged
