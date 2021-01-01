Let's face it, Ipswich getting exactly what they deserve for their mentality. Dreadful from the manager, absolutely clueless.
Arsenal not losing for the rest of the season then. Fuck
Forgotten they have to come to Anfield have you?
Come on, Ipswich are a Championship side. They got promoted by accident, and will be back where they belong next season ...
Sarcasm mate.Every team challenging us for the title is going to win every game at a canter for the next 5 years don't you know
New rules. If Ipswich get the ball in Arsenals box they get a goal
Promoted by accident
via finishing 1 point off the title winners
I've not watched this match terribly closely, admittedly, but I'd be staggered if Arsenal didn't keep a clean sheet even with this rule in place.
Do they have to talk about Ed Sheeran during every Ipswich match?
Arsenal never seem to play anybody and are at home every week haha
Leeds fucked up big time by winning just 1 and losing 4 of their last 6 games. They were the best team in the Championship until round 40, but then bottled it ...
Tbf last time they played a poorer team at home before this they dropped points
After this one their next home games for them are:Spurs, Villa, Man City, West Ham and Chelsea.
Crosby Nick never fails.
