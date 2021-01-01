« previous next »
Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #640 on: Today at 05:29:31 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 05:25:38 pm
It's Fulham's main rivalry, not reciprocated by the Chelsea fans though.
Theirs is probably Spurs abd Arsenal

Fulham and Brentford more the big derby in the area. Fulham do hate Chelsea, but they're not the most hostile of fans or an intimidating ground. Chelsea view them the way we would someone like Tranmere. They were mostly a struggling lower league club until Al Fayed.
Santas robbed me shorts

  Sleeping With The Enemy.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #641 on: Today at 05:32:07 pm
Thank Fuck - Lucy Ward is on this game and not ours ;D
Hymer Red

  With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #642 on: Today at 05:32:55 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 05:32:07 pm
Thank Fuck - Lucy Ward is on this game and not ours ;D

Tyler on coms on Optus
the_red_pill

  Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #643 on: Today at 05:33:00 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:00:14 pm
That Pep tribute act in the Chelsea dugout can't stomach big matches. Bottler.
Yep, as soon as they heard they can go top of the table, if only for a few hours, they shit the bed. They've now gone and shat up the whole room.
All the walls sprayed with feacal matter! He's got a mess on his hands...
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #644 on: Today at 05:33:30 pm
I don't know why it bugs me... but it does.

Teams changing strips when there's no clash.

Just wanted to get that off my chest.








(Yes, I'm aware of how commerce and consumerism works, but still...  :( )
Ray K

  Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #645 on: Today at 05:34:08 pm
I'd forgotten that there was another game on before ours. A real relegation six-pointer here.
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #646 on: Today at 05:34:37 pm
Early days but Yoro looks really poor
KalantaScouser

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #647 on: Today at 05:34:38 pm
Booking for Nesta
gerrardisgod

  has all his sisters with him.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #648 on: Today at 05:34:45 pm
Lenny Maldini walked past like he wasnt there and booked already.
[new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #649 on: Today at 05:35:14 pm
Glad we didn't get Yoro
KalantaScouser

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #650 on: Today at 05:35:47 pm
Good break from Seedorf but then overhit pass to Van Basten goes directly out of play
Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #651 on: Today at 05:35:51 pm
This ref was the one who sent Robbo off

Just had his arm up for offside indirect free kick but then waved play on 😂

Blokes all over the place
Terrys chocolate orange

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
Reply #652 on: Today at 05:35:52 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:33:30 pm
I don't know why it bugs me... but it does.

Teams changing strips when there's no clash.

Just wanted to get that off my chest.








(Yes, I'm aware of how commerce and consumerism works, but still...  :( )
There's the answer and I do agree with you.
