It's Fulham's main rivalry, not reciprocated by the Chelsea fans though.Theirs is probably Spurs abd Arsenal
Thank Fuck - Lucy Ward is on this game and not ours
That Pep tribute act in the Chelsea dugout can't stomach big matches. Bottler.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
I don't know why it bugs me... but it does.Teams changing strips when there's no clash.Just wanted to get that off my chest.(Yes, I'm aware of how commerce and consumerism works, but still... )
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]