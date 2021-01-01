Bitters up for doing us another favour?
No harm in City destroying Everton, they'll revert to being shit again after
Grounds even emptier than usual
Watching Everton try to play football is hilarious.
What's the next match
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Lots of people going dressed as seats at the Ethiad today, in that crazy fancy dress - get dressed up as a seat - zany loyal thing they do.
How do these not get relegated There's absolutely nothing going on in their entire system to win games of football.
How do these not get relegated There's absolutely nothing going on in their entire system to win games of football.
No touch in the opposition box after 20mins. Wonder what the record is?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Commentary mentioned empty seats and quiet seats...
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.89]