Author Topic: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January  (Read 2328 times)

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:14:41 pm »
No harm in City destroying Everton, they'll revert to being shit again after
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:15:03 pm »
Big piece on Amazon involving Nunes, "we're going to give the City fans a Christmas present blah blah" and he's not even in the squad !
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 11:51:11 am
Bitters up for doing us another favour?
City are a non factor in the league this season. Everton winning isn't doing us a favour.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:17:21 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:14:41 pm
No harm in City destroying Everton, they'll revert to being shit again after

One thing Everton have is a good defence . Most clean sheets this season 
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:25:52 pm »
Grounds even emptier than usual :lmao
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:28:18 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:25:52 pm
Grounds even emptier than usual :lmao

And theyre building a new stand at the moment going to make the ground even emptier.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:31:58 pm »
Pickford smashing it out of play after 15 seconds :D
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:32:51 pm »
Traffic must be horrendous on the mancunian way today..
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:33:12 pm »
Loads of spare seats. Shameful.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:34:31 pm »
Post from Gvardiol
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:37:18 pm »
Everton have turned up to lose 2-0
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:39:15 pm »

Still prefer City to lose.  No top 4 plus whatever charges land will make it harder for them to buy good players.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:39:43 pm »
Watching Everton try to play football is hilarious.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:41:32 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 12:39:43 pm
Watching Everton try to play football is hilarious.
I haven't seen them try at all tbf  ;D
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:41:58 pm »
Yay full day of footie and we are still top of the league and the best is on last whats not to like
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:45:23 pm »
1-0
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:45:35 pm »
Spawny goal
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:46:10 pm »
What's the next match
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:46:36 pm »
T rex arms on full display again
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:46:42 pm »
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:46:48 pm »
bit stuffy that
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:46:49 pm »
Wasn't even going in that

Og
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:46:52 pm »
the luck Abu Dhabi needed - a game vs Everton, and an own goal.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:46:58 pm »
Arms far too short.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:47:04 pm »
Theyre desperately trying to explain Pickfords letting that one go in.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:47:27 pm »
Pickford with the trademark flailing dive.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:47:30 pm »
Can remember when Pep didn't bother to fist pump goals against Everton...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #67 on: Today at 12:49:50 pm »
OG  lucky spin on the ball sent it into the net
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:49:50 pm »
Lots of people going dressed as seats at the Ethiad today, in that crazy fancy dress - get dressed up as a seat - zany loyal thing they do.

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #69 on: Today at 12:50:32 pm »
How do these not get relegated

There's absolutely nothing going on in their entire system to win games of football.

Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #70 on: Today at 12:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 12:49:50 pm
Lots of people going dressed as seats at the Ethiad today, in that crazy fancy dress - get dressed up as a seat - zany loyal thing they do.

Colour match is excellent
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:51:22 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 12:50:32 pm
How do these not get relegated

There's absolutely nothing going on in their entire system to win games of football.



Physics
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #72 on: Today at 12:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 12:50:32 pm
How do these not get relegated

There's absolutely nothing going on in their entire system to win games of football.
Ive learned through watching this lot over the last few years that you have to be absolutely horrendous to go down. Everton are woeful and yet theyre still a class apart from those that will end up going down.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:54:35 pm »
No touch in the opposition box after 20mins. Wonder what the record is?
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 12:50:32 pm
How do these not get relegated

There's absolutely nothing going on in their entire system to win games of football.

Luck, they win just enough matches, then find 3 teams even worse than they are.
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 12:54:35 pm
No touch in the opposition box after 20mins. Wonder what the record is?
Were so shit its unbelievable - Gladys Street and the Tits
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #76 on: Today at 12:59:30 pm »
So many empty seats

*Announces full capacity
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #77 on: Today at 12:59:57 pm »
Commentary mentioned empty seats and quiet seats...
Re: Premier League Festive Fixtures Thursday 26th December - Monday 6th January
« Reply #78 on: Today at 01:01:12 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 12:59:57 pm
Commentary mentioned empty seats and quiet seats...

They will announce over 53,000 like always.
