Spurs away in the cup selling details

Offline pistol

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 02:36:44 pm
Quote from: willss on Today at 02:31:11 pm
Queue number 13983.  Still 9042 in font of me.

Games been taken down now anyway
Online Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 02:40:17 pm
queue number 430, still wasnt enough. Refreshed a few times and saw it go orange but assume I was slower than the bots.

Blackburn away in the 3rd round next season please. :lmao
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 02:58:22 pm
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 02:33:26 pm
Maybe ask they were stolen being reallocated by system

Wish Id press refresh instead of just watching page not doing anything now!!

I still try every possible way I can think of to get straight in on sales, in case there is a glitch somewhere (very likely)
Offline DGS_05

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 03:00:01 pm
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 02:03:22 pm
I'll let you know how I get on 🤣

Got in, got  2 lots of 4 together in any block I liked plus coach travel!! 😁🐷
Offline stevesteve

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 03:18:27 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 02:26:15 pm
What was weird with mine was that I didnt get a queue number at first even though it said I was in the queue.  Refreshed the browser and ended up at number 4.

Same with me, didn't refresh automatically, then refreshed and didn't work so had to click the link again. Such a ballache. Wish they would just do a ballot, save all the bullshit!
Online Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 03:28:43 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 02:26:15 pm
What was weird with mine was that I didnt get a queue number at first even though it said I was in the queue.  Refreshed the browser and ended up at number 4.

It always does that, takes a few minutes to tell you your queue number.

I think the actual position is already determined it just doesn't update.
Online DanK1456

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 03:29:35 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:28:43 pm
It always does that, takes a few minutes to tell you your queue number.

I think the actual position is already determined it just doesn't update.

Agree, it just seems to be the time where its assigning everyone numbers. Its not doing it instantly
Online Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 03:47:50 pm
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 03:29:35 pm
Agree, it just seems to be the time where its assigning everyone numbers. Its not doing it instantly

I was 430 and saw it light up orange a couple times but still not enough.

Galling, just have to hope we eventually get a bigger allocation away and in the meantime I'm lucky with any potential final ballots!
Offline 30fiver

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 04:01:53 pm
If we get there... the Final Ballot will be the hardest we've had for a long time in this comp

More qualify through having standards since the expansion, only 2 home games instead of 3 so less chance people missed out on the last game as corp take more, plus the biggie.... 2,000 extra have Hospo season tickets in Broadies & Founders which are now guaranteed Wembley tickets, not to mention we've had a big allocation away too

Final allocation is 32k, about 7k Hospo guaranteed now, 6k with aways, plus any club/sponsor allocation off that too usually a couple thousand, whack your PRH crew in there too... be looking at 15k for the ballot? with 36k+ qualifying?
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 04:20:26 pm
How much was it for last season?
Online Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 04:30:43 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:01:53 pm
If we get there... the Final Ballot will be the hardest we've had for a long time in this comp

More qualify through having standards since the expansion, only 2 home games instead of 3 so less chance people missed out on the last game as corp take more, plus the biggie.... 2,000 extra have Hospo season tickets in Broadies & Founders which are now guaranteed Wembley tickets, not to mention we've had a big allocation away too

Final allocation is 32k, about 7k Hospo guaranteed now, 6k with aways, plus any club/sponsor allocation off that too usually a couple thousand, whack your PRH crew in there too... be looking at 15k for the ballot? with 36k+ qualifying?

Only slight caveat to that is 6k with an away credit means less actually entering the ballot as they're boxed from the guaranteed.

It was about 60% last year wasn't it? I can't imagine it will have gone down enough to be less than 50% as your numbers would suggest but I reckon 55-60-% rather than 70% is probably accurate.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 04:48:45 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:30:43 pm
Only slight caveat to that is 6k with an away credit means less actually entering the ballot as they're boxed from the guaranteed.

It was about 70% last year wasn't it? I can't imagine it will have gone down enough to be less than 50% as your numbers would suggest but I reckon 55-60-% rather than 70% is probably accurate.

Yeha but there's an extra 5k+ general admission seats with the expansion now too who'll qualify for the ballot

Last year only 2.7k got aways, so 3.5k ish were in the ballot, those now all have final tickets guaranteed with having spurs

It'll be less than 50% imo
Online Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 04:55:05 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:48:45 pm
Yeha but there's an extra 5k+ general admission seats with the expansion now too who'll qualify for the ballot

Last year only 2.7k got aways, so 3.5k ish were in the ballot, those now all have final tickets guaranteed with having spurs

It'll be less than 50% imo

Fuck sakes.

How have we gotten to a stage where going to 2 home matches gets you a less than 50% chance of a final ticket with an allocation of 32k :lmao
Offline scouse92

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 04:58:25 pm
Anyone know of any spaces on coaches for this from Liverpool? Would need 2.
Online DanK1456

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 05:08:33 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:48:45 pm
Yeha but there's an extra 5k+ general admission seats with the expansion now too who'll qualify for the ballot

Last year only 2.7k got aways, so 3.5k ish were in the ballot, those now all have final tickets guaranteed with having spurs

It'll be less than 50% imo

Didnt we get some tickets from the EFL and it went to a waiting list, unless youve already included those?
Offline 30fiver

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 05:12:46 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:55:05 pm
Fuck sakes.

How have we gotten to a stage where going to 2 home matches gets you a less than 50% chance of a final ticket with an allocation of 32k :lmao

Ano its bad, but ultimately because there's 7k corporates guaranteed, plus the thousands they take for the club, players, sponsors etc, and all them Priority Rights Holders

The biggest Anfield has been since becoming seated and a larger away allocation than the average

In 2022, we had Arsenal which was fairly big, but also was a creditless season so loads jibbed it off, those extra 7k in Annie Road plus having that bigger Spurs allocation compared to last season is what'll kill it, basically taking 5.5k out of the pot, and as a net number adding in an extra 2k to the ballot 


Edit - thinking about it.... the broadies/founders crew were actually given final tickets last season.. so might not be as bad, still be the 50% mark
Offline shaunNW

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 05:34:24 pm
I was 95 and stood no chance
Online Jm55

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 05:46:44 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 05:12:46 pm
Ano its bad, but ultimately because there's 7k corporates guaranteed, plus the thousands they take for the club, players, sponsors etc, and all them Priority Rights Holders

The biggest Anfield has been since becoming seated and a larger away allocation than the average

In 2022, we had Arsenal which was fairly big, but also was a creditless season so loads jibbed it off, those extra 7k in Annie Road plus having that bigger Spurs allocation compared to last season is what'll kill it, basically taking 5.5k out of the pot, and as a net number adding in an extra 2k to the ballot 


Edit - thinking about it.... the broadies/founders crew were actually given final tickets last season.. so might not be as bad, still be the 50% mark

Yeah I do know the actual reasons Im just shouting into the void, mainly at my own stupidity for not goring to MK Dons years ago.
Offline mighty magpie

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 06:33:15 pm
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 03:00:01 pm
Got in, got  2 lots of 4 together in any block I liked plus coach travel!! 😁🐷

2 lots?
Offline RJK

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 06:50:08 pm
These additional cup away sales should be limited to auto cup scheme STH & members .I enter LC auto cup scheme every year never had a final ticket !
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 06:55:15 pm
The club have never used home loyalty for away games, they aren't going to start now
Offline Rodneyhide

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 07:04:39 pm
Next season they will.  :-X
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 07:06:59 pm
Quote from: DGS_05 on Today at 03:00:01 pm
Got in, got  2 lots of 4 together in any block I liked plus coach travel!! 😁🐷

Thats annoying I know some after coach travel but missed out in the first sale.
Offline RJK

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 07:28:45 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:55:15 pm
The club have never used home loyalty for away games, they aren't going to start now
the club are not using any loyalty for these remaining tickets anyone can buy them you dont need any credits home or away !
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 07:31:24 pm
Quote from: RJK on Today at 07:28:45 pm
the club are not using any loyalty for these remaining tickets anyone can buy them you dont need any credits home or away !

Yes, the way they have always done it
Offline RJK

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 07:47:47 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 07:31:24 pm
Yes, the way they have always done it
dont remember that system being used when we was in a queue at the back of the kop @ 5 am to but cup tickets !!
Offline stevesteve

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 09:29:26 pm
Damm I miss the called old rawk exchange to.
Shame that got knocked on the head! I understand why, but still a shame.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Today at 11:48:40 pm
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 07:06:59 pm
Thats annoying I know some after coach travel but missed out in the first sale.

Pretty sure he's joking. Look at his previous posts from the queue ;D
