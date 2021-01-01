I don't get paid for a few days but had a bit of Xmas cash knocking around the house so got up half an hour early to pay it into my account so there's money there on the off-chance I get sorted. Feels like the biggest of wastes of time but I just can't shift the feeling that if I don't try I'll see people on here getting sorted and hate myself as much as I do for not going to MK Dons.



Haha, always the way. Feels harder these days with Twitter/Facebook accounts publicising the drops. Was competitive, but easier for West Ham in the cup replay (probably a lot more tickets left as well). What I don't understand is, I got 6 of us onto the ladder for the FA Cup against West Ham in 2016, but for some reason while I distinctly remember having like 14 tickets for MK Dons and missing kick off sorting people out outside, I only bought one in the sale on my own card? Dumb decision as it means I'm going Spurs on my own now. Should have at least got 2 mates onto the ladder with me and I have no idea why I didn't - maybe panicking about sorting myself, I'm not sure.