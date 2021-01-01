« previous next »
Spurs away in the cup selling details

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:41:01 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Yesterday at 08:32:26 pm
It does say it on the tab below detailing the sale 2pm tomorrow-sent before midday. Wouldnt surprise me if they bin it off
Would rather they did this but only let people who registered check out to be honest. At least you wouldn't get blocked from entering the site. I'm sorted but trying to sort a couple mates on wild chance they can get one, who do a lot of the league cup aways with me.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:48:17 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:41:01 am
Would rather they did this but only let people who registered check out to be honest. At least you wouldn't get blocked from entering the site. I'm sorted but trying to sort a couple mates on wild chance they can get one, who do a lot of the league cup aways with me.

I don't get paid for a few days but had a bit of Xmas cash knocking around the house so got up half an hour early to pay it into my account so there's money there on the off-chance I get sorted. Feels like the biggest of wastes of time but I just can't shift the feeling that if I don't try I'll see people on here getting sorted and hate myself as much as I do for not going to MK Dons. :lmao
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #162 on: Today at 09:53:31 am »
If I get lucky today, am I best just refreshing and pressing choose tickets for me?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #163 on: Today at 09:57:16 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:48:17 am
I don't get paid for a few days but had a bit of Xmas cash knocking around the house so got up half an hour early to pay it into my account so there's money there on the off-chance I get sorted. Feels like the biggest of wastes of time but I just can't shift the feeling that if I don't try I'll see people on here getting sorted and hate myself as much as I do for not going to MK Dons. :lmao
Haha, always the way. Feels harder these days with Twitter/Facebook accounts publicising the drops. Was competitive, but easier for West Ham in the cup replay (probably a lot more tickets left as well). What I don't understand is, I got 6 of us onto the ladder for the FA Cup against West Ham in 2016, but for some reason while I distinctly remember having like 14 tickets for MK Dons and missing kick off sorting people out outside, I only bought one in the sale on my own card? Dumb decision as it means I'm going Spurs on my own now. Should have at least got 2 mates onto the ladder with me and I have no idea why I didn't - maybe panicking about sorting myself, I'm not sure.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #164 on: Today at 09:57:32 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Today at 09:53:31 am
If I get lucky today, am I best just refreshing and pressing choose tickets for me?
Yes basically.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #165 on: Today at 09:58:46 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Today at 09:53:31 am
If I get lucky today, am I best just refreshing and pressing choose tickets for me?

This will be near impossible to get a ticket today. Youll need to get straight in
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #166 on: Today at 10:02:04 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:58:46 am
This will be near impossible to get a ticket today. Youll need to get straight in

And with it being unique link (for now) - the same account(s) who steal peoples queue positions will be having a field day and sweeping them all up
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #167 on: Today at 10:05:22 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:57:16 am
Haha, always the way. Feels harder these days with Twitter/Facebook accounts publicising the drops. Was competitive, but easier for West Ham in the cup replay (probably a lot more tickets left as well). What I don't understand is, I got 6 of us onto the ladder for the FA Cup against West Ham in 2016, but for some reason while I distinctly remember having like 14 tickets for MK Dons and missing kick off sorting people out outside, I only bought one in the sale on my own card? Dumb decision as it means I'm going Spurs on my own now. Should have at least got 2 mates onto the ladder with me and I have no idea why I didn't - maybe panicking about sorting myself, I'm not sure.

I thankfully got onto the FA Cup ladder last season as I managed to get one in the Arsenal sale and that got me United, also managed to get Milan away this season so overall my luck has been in but it would be nice to get onto this ladder as well, particularly as I've put the yards in driving to Southampton and back.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #168 on: Today at 10:07:24 am »
Do we think the earlier you join the waiting area for the queue the less likely these queue stealers will take your link? No idea how theyre doing it
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:08:32 am »
Quote from: DanK1456 on Today at 10:07:24 am
Do we think the earlier you join the waiting area for the queue the less likely these queue stealers will take your link? No idea how theyre doing it

Be interesting to see if they manage to today with only 2 hours between links being sent and the sale starting..previously they've had all weekend to do whatever they're doing.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #170 on: Today at 10:08:52 am »
Quote from: includo on Today at 10:02:04 am
And with it being unique link (for now) - the same account(s) who steal peoples queue positions will be having a field day and sweeping them all up

Out of the loop a bit with sales. How are queue positions being stolen?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #171 on: Today at 10:10:13 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 10:08:32 am
Be interesting to see if they manage to today with only 2 hours between links being sent and the sale starting..previously they've had all weekend to do whatever they're doing.

Good shout
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #172 on: Today at 10:10:57 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Today at 10:08:52 am
Out of the loop a bit with sales. How are queue positions being stolen?

Dont really know but for a while now any time people are getting a low number when they get to the front it says its already been used. Someone is cherry-picking good numbers by using other peoples links
