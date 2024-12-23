Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup Semi Final away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday January 8, 2025.Location: Tottenham Hotspur StadiumKick-off: 20:00Allocation: 5800Disabled allocation 42 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Prices: Adult £37Over 65 £37Young Adult (17-21) £37Juniors (Under 18) £10Price NotesSupporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.NFC AccessSupporters will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to Gain access to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Supporters will be emailed theirNFC pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.Ticket salesAs a reminder, the Club launched Single Sign On (SSO) on 18 November. From this date, the login details for all existing Ticketing accounts changed. Click here for further details.The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.Eligibility criteria for this game is based on Southampton (18.12.2024), Brighton & Hove Albion (30.10.24), Fulham (24.01.2024), AFC Bournemouth (01.11.2023) and Manchester City (22.12.22). In the event tickets remain following the initial sales, MK Dons (25.09.19) will be used as criteria.Sale On Sale InformationSeason Ticket Holders & Members with 1 or more of the following: Southampton Brighton & Hove Albion Fulham AFC Bournemouth Manchester CityFrom 10am 27.12.24 until 7.30am 30.11.24Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this saleSeason Ticket Holders & Members with MK Dons from 8.15am until 3pm 30.12.24Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale.We expect availability to be extremely limited. We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.Hospitality MembersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.General notesTickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket Credits Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.Safe StandingPart of the allocation is within a safe standing area (blocks 114-118) All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference although supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand.