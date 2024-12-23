« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs away in the cup selling details  (Read 1377 times)

Spurs away in the cup selling details
« on: December 23, 2024, 02:35:55 pm »
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup Semi Final away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday January 8, 2025.

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kick-off: 20:00

Allocation: 5800

Disabled allocation 42 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices: Adult £37
Over 65 £37
Young Adult (17-21) £37
Juniors (Under 18) £10

Price Notes
Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.

NFC Access
Supporters will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to Gain access to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Supporters will be emailed their
NFC pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.

Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.

Ticket sales

As a reminder, the Club launched Single Sign On (SSO) on 18 November. From this date, the login details for all existing Ticketing accounts changed. Click here for further details.

The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.

Eligibility criteria for this game is based on Southampton (18.12.2024), Brighton & Hove Albion (30.10.24), Fulham (24.01.2024), AFC Bournemouth (01.11.2023) and Manchester City (22.12.22). In the event tickets remain following the initial sales, MK Dons (25.09.19) will be used as criteria.

Sale On Sale Information

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 1 or more of the following:
 Southampton
 Brighton & Hove Albion
 Fulham
 AFC Bournemouth
 Manchester City

From 10am 27.12.24 until 7.30am 30.11.24

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Season Ticket Holders & Members with MK Dons from 8.15am until 3pm 30.12.24

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale.

We expect availability to be extremely limited. We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.

Hospitality Members
Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes
Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.

Safe Standing
Part of the allocation is within a safe standing area (blocks 114-118) All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference although supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tottenham-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-away-ticket-details
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #1 on: December 23, 2024, 02:42:35 pm »
Amazing how they can box this is in like 2 working days when there's a tight turnaround but Brighton and Southampton took over a month.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #2 on: December 23, 2024, 02:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on December 23, 2024, 02:42:35 pm
Amazing how they can box this is in like 2 working days when there's a tight turnaround but Brighton and Southampton took over a month.

Must be less busy with Christmas just around the corner
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #3 on: December 23, 2024, 02:50:44 pm »
How many per transaction do we know?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #4 on: December 23, 2024, 02:51:57 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on December 23, 2024, 02:50:44 pm
How many per transaction do we know?

10
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #5 on: December 23, 2024, 03:09:24 pm »
Can these not be loaded on non ticket holders phone. Got two credits but want to take my boy
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #6 on: December 23, 2024, 03:26:48 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on December 23, 2024, 03:09:24 pm
Can these not be loaded on non ticket holders phone. Got two credits but want to take my boy
Can be loaded on any phone. you just download the ticket from an email link. You can also have multiple tickets on 1 phone
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #7 on: December 23, 2024, 03:27:48 pm »
Thanks. Ticket id checks like arsenal?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #8 on: December 23, 2024, 03:31:31 pm »
No ID checks at Spurs yesterday - just scanned the QR code twice on the way in
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #9 on: December 23, 2024, 03:34:39 pm »
Thanks. Does anyone know how to book the official travel ? Is this dry?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #10 on: December 23, 2024, 03:37:15 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on December 23, 2024, 03:34:39 pm
Thanks. Does anyone know how to book the official travel ? Is this dry?
It will be available to purchase at the same time as the ticket sale. Yes it's dry.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #11 on: December 23, 2024, 03:41:49 pm »
Thanks
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #12 on: December 23, 2024, 03:42:27 pm »
Roughly what is duration on coach to tottenham?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #13 on: December 23, 2024, 03:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on December 23, 2024, 02:42:35 pm
Amazing how they can box this is in like 2 working days when there's a tight turnaround but Brighton and Southampton took over a month.

Because Southampton and Brighton both played silly buggers on allocations, spurs clearly didnt.

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #14 on: December 23, 2024, 03:48:32 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on December 23, 2024, 03:42:27 pm
Roughly what is duration on coach to tottenham?

4-5 hours I'd expect, that's how long it takes on the LFC London coach to Anfield

Quote from: sonofkenny on December 23, 2024, 03:46:08 pm
Because Southampton and Brighton both played silly buggers on allocations, spurs clearly didnt.



Sure
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #15 on: December 23, 2024, 03:52:07 pm »
Ok thanks.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #16 on: December 23, 2024, 03:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 23, 2024, 03:48:32 pm
4-5 hours I'd expect, that's how long it takes on the LFC London coach to Anfield

Sure

Sorry, its because they are incompetent, sh!t, dont care.  Delete as appropriate.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #17 on: December 23, 2024, 04:06:00 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on December 23, 2024, 03:58:26 pm
Sorry, its because they are incompetent, sh!t, dont care.  Delete as appropriate.
Its normally all 3, sometimes just 2/3, incredible that on this occasion it might be zero.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #18 on: December 23, 2024, 04:07:25 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on December 23, 2024, 04:06:00 pm
Its normally all 3, sometimes just 2/3, incredible that on this occasion it might be zero.

Whatever will happen next?!?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #19 on: December 23, 2024, 04:09:23 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on December 23, 2024, 04:07:25 pm
Whatever will happen next?!?
Indeed, its wild.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #20 on: December 23, 2024, 04:50:55 pm »
What's the away end like at the new Spurs ground? Never been and wondered wondering whether a higher or lower spec will be better
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #21 on: December 23, 2024, 04:58:33 pm »
Quote from: benitezexpletives on December 23, 2024, 04:50:55 pm
What's the away end like at the new Spurs ground? Never been and wondered wondering whether a higher or lower spec will be better

Awful, personally rank it 2nd worst out of the 20

Most seats the views ok, just the atmosphere is crap and its a pain in the arse to get to
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #22 on: December 23, 2024, 05:06:35 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on December 23, 2024, 03:46:08 pm
Because Southampton and Brighton both played silly buggers on allocations, spurs clearly didnt.

It's still 300-400 short of the 10% isn't it?

Noticed it said in the Southampton notice that it was X seats short of the full amount, but didn't see that in the Spurs notice
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #23 on: December 23, 2024, 06:30:09 pm »
Just looking back at previous allocations

Man City 2022 - 5,432
MK Dons 2019 - 6,621 (was 6,301 but got an additional 320 allocation from MK nearer the game after the initial sales)

So need 821+ to have dropped off the ladder, been banned, choose not to buy etc.. for this to go to 0 - would expect the club take up to be higher for this than it was MK dons, but be less than it was for City, so who knows
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #24 on: December 23, 2024, 06:32:54 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on December 23, 2024, 06:30:09 pm
Just looking back at previous allocations

Man City 2022 - 5,432
MK Dons 2019 - 6,621 (was 6,301 but got an additional 320 allocation from MK nearer the game after the initial sales)

So need 821+ to have dropped off the ladder, been banned, choose not to buy etc.. for this to go to 0 - would expect the club take up to be higher for this than it was MK dons, but be less than it was for City, so who knows

Its not going to 0, and if it does itll be about 20 tickets.

Odd decision to go back to MK Dons I think but Im sorted now thankfully.

Ballot for the final will be a nightmare if we win though given the increased allocation (5,800 vs 2,800 which was Fulham last season).
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #25 on: December 23, 2024, 06:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on December 23, 2024, 06:32:54 pm
Its not going to 0, and if it does itll be about 20 tickets.

Odd decision to go back to MK Dons I think but Im sorted now thankfully.

Ballot for the final will be a nightmare if we win though given the increased allocation (5,800 vs 2,800 which was Fulham last season).

Yeah I'm in the same thought boat, a few people on Twitter and WhatsApp seem optimistic though

They did the whacky sales criteria with City the other year to do a 1+ for Leicester (3000 odd allocation) after the 1+ MK Dons sale, which yeah, never reached it but seemed weird unless there was a lot who recorded Leicester but not MK Dons

But then again so was MK Dons, with the criteria being 1 of the last 8 league cup away's over the 2017-18, 2016-17, 2015-16 and 2014-15 seasons

Were big allocations for the finals we did in 2022 but with it being a creditless season hard to judge but you'd expect it to now be worse.... especially now all the new Broadies and Founders lounge HSTH's in ARU get guaranteed Wembley tickets
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #26 on: December 23, 2024, 06:49:16 pm »
If we got to the final be nice to be in the guaranteed sale for a change with 3 aways and 0 homes.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #27 on: December 23, 2024, 08:23:14 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on December 23, 2024, 06:49:16 pm
If we got to the final be nice to be in the guaranteed sale for a change with 3 aways and 0 homes.

Wonder whether it would be the usual all homes (in this case only 2) plus one away or perhaps raise the away criteria to two or even three
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #28 on: December 23, 2024, 08:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on December 23, 2024, 08:23:14 pm
Wonder whether it would be the usual all homes (in this case only 2) plus one away or perhaps raise the away criteria to two or even three

Wont be any need I wouldnt think.

Maximum of 5.8k with one away which is much less than the allocation wed get.

Itll be 3 from 5 guaranteed, 2 from 5 ballot.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #29 on: December 23, 2024, 09:04:30 pm »
Love the optimism. Where are we all drinking for the final? When do we have to be back for the homecoming?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #30 on: December 23, 2024, 11:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on December 23, 2024, 09:04:30 pm
Love the optimism. Where are we all drinking for the final? When do we have to be back for the homecoming?
;D
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:02:45 am »
In and out -116
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #32 on: Today at 10:07:12 am »
Nice and simple 114 sorted
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #33 on: Today at 10:08:15 am »
118 sorted
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #34 on: Today at 10:16:00 am »
113 for our 3 - anyone hit me up on a decent place/area to park for this?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:20:38 am »
Same seats as the 6-3. (114) :)
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:22:33 am »
Lower or upper best for this?

Think we normally only get lower for league games, so potentially we dont know.

I see most in here done lower
