Spurs away in the cup selling details

Spurs away in the cup selling details
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the League Cup Semi Final away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday January 8, 2025.

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Kick-off: 20:00

Allocation: 5800

Disabled allocation 42 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices: Adult £37
Over 65 £37
Young Adult (17-21) £37
Juniors (Under 18) £10

Price Notes
Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles with entry refused, if the relevant ID is not provided.

NFC Access
Supporters will be required to download a one-off NFC pass to their smartphone to Gain access to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Supporters will be emailed their
NFC pass ahead of the game. Dates of when your NFC Pass will be emailed to you will be published on our Ticket Fulfilment page.

Season Ticket and Membership NFC Passes WILL NOT be activated for stadium entry for this game.

Ticket sales

As a reminder, the Club launched Single Sign On (SSO) on 18 November. From this date, the login details for all existing Ticketing accounts changed. Click here for further details.

The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.

Eligibility criteria for this game is based on Southampton (18.12.2024), Brighton & Hove Albion (30.10.24), Fulham (24.01.2024), AFC Bournemouth (01.11.2023) and Manchester City (22.12.22). In the event tickets remain following the initial sales, MK Dons (25.09.19) will be used as criteria.

Sale On Sale Information

Season Ticket Holders & Members with 1 or more of the following:
 Southampton
 Brighton & Hove Albion
 Fulham
 AFC Bournemouth
 Manchester City

From 10am 27.12.24 until 7.30am 30.11.24

Eligible supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale

Season Ticket Holders & Members with MK Dons from 8.15am until 3pm 30.12.24

Eligible supporters are not guaranteed a ticket during this sale.

We expect availability to be extremely limited. We ask all supporters to keep checking here for any ongoing ticket sale updates.

Hospitality Members
Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should Contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes
Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Ticket Forwarding and Ticket Distribution will not be available for this fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits Tickets purchased this season will be used as credits in future seasons.

Safe Standing
Part of the allocation is within a safe standing area (blocks 114-118) All fans will be allocated a seat when purchasing their ticket as normal and will be able to remain seated during the game if that is their preference although supporters should be aware that surrounding fans may wish to stand.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tottenham-v-liverpool-carabao-cup-away-ticket-details
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Amazing how they can box this is in like 2 working days when there's a tight turnaround but Brighton and Southampton took over a month.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:42:35 pm
Amazing how they can box this is in like 2 working days when there's a tight turnaround but Brighton and Southampton took over a month.

Must be less busy with Christmas just around the corner
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
How many per transaction do we know?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Quote from: carl123uk on Today at 02:50:44 pm
How many per transaction do we know?

10
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Can these not be loaded on non ticket holders phone. Got two credits but want to take my boy
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:26:48 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 03:09:24 pm
Can these not be loaded on non ticket holders phone. Got two credits but want to take my boy
Can be loaded on any phone. you just download the ticket from an email link. You can also have multiple tickets on 1 phone
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Thanks. Ticket id checks like arsenal?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:31:31 pm »
No ID checks at Spurs yesterday - just scanned the QR code twice on the way in
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Thanks. Does anyone know how to book the official travel ? Is this dry?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 03:34:39 pm
Thanks. Does anyone know how to book the official travel ? Is this dry?
It will be available to purchase at the same time as the ticket sale. Yes it's dry.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:41:49 pm »
Thanks
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:42:27 pm »
Roughly what is duration on coach to tottenham?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:42:35 pm
Amazing how they can box this is in like 2 working days when there's a tight turnaround but Brighton and Southampton took over a month.

Because Southampton and Brighton both played silly buggers on allocations, spurs clearly didnt.

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:48:32 pm »
Quote from: RandalstownRed on Today at 03:42:27 pm
Roughly what is duration on coach to tottenham?

4-5 hours I'd expect, that's how long it takes on the LFC London coach to Anfield

Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:46:08 pm
Because Southampton and Brighton both played silly buggers on allocations, spurs clearly didnt.



Sure
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:52:07 pm »
Ok thanks.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:48:32 pm
4-5 hours I'd expect, that's how long it takes on the LFC London coach to Anfield

Sure

Sorry, its because they are incompetent, sh!t, dont care.  Delete as appropriate.
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:06:00 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 03:58:26 pm
Sorry, its because they are incompetent, sh!t, dont care.  Delete as appropriate.
Its normally all 3, sometimes just 2/3, incredible that on this occasion it might be zero.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:07:25 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 04:06:00 pm
Its normally all 3, sometimes just 2/3, incredible that on this occasion it might be zero.

Whatever will happen next?!?
Re: Spurs away in the cup selling details
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:09:23 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:07:25 pm
Whatever will happen next?!?
Indeed, its wild.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
