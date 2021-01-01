« previous next »
Author Topic: It's beginning to look  (Read 225 times)

Online Terrys chocolate orange

It's beginning to look
« on: Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm »
a Slot like Christmas.   :wave :-*
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:23:26 pm »
 :wave 8) 8) ;D ;D ;D
Jurgen YNWA

Online kesey

Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:25:34 am »
Iam looking forward to it. I've been ill all week but today I've feeling pine.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:28:25 am »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 11:25:34 am
Iam looking forward to it. I've been ill all week but today I've feeling pine.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XZpLmeTdcBA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XZpLmeTdcBA</a>
Online kesey

Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:58:32 pm »
Just been sent that off my mate.

https://youtu.be/x98VhURJJhU?si=HzvnoNtK8fU2mNbC
Online kesey

Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 11:28:25 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XZpLmeTdcBA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XZpLmeTdcBA</a>

Hahaa .
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:00:34 pm »
^
^
 ;D
Offline cooks christmas dinner on a calor gaz stove

Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:08:25 pm »
Duffy off please sir 😀 , 25 year old school kids they were
Online Terrys chocolate orange

Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:13:29 pm »
Quote from: cooks christmas dinner on a calor gaz stove on Today at 01:08:25 pm
Duffy off please sir 😀 , 25 year old school kids they were
Frankie Abbott was the best.
We had a proper Frankie Abbott wannabe in our class.
Acted dead hard and ran a mile if there was a sniff of trouble anywhere near.
Online kesey

Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Today at 01:00:34 pm
^
^
 ;D

Is that Ken Barlow on that ?

 :lmao

Offline bradders1011

Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:03:05 pm »


Got this up next to the telly.
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:18:17 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 03:18:02 pm
Is that Ken Barlow on that ?

 :lmao
Deffo a Ken Barlow haircut, but it's Peter Cleall. He's 80 now, but still going.
Online Terrys chocolate orange

Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:50:57 pm »
Online Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: It's beginning to look
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Terrys chocolate orange on Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm
a Slot like Christmas.   :wave :-*
Every game we go
