We are lovely to watch. Putting things together carefully and thoughtfully. Not looking phased when we were put to the test and responded very well.



Composed and exciting. Fucking love watching us at the moment. We're great.





And a big shout out to the ref as well - think he's done a tremendous job. Putting the rest of the PGMOL dickheads to shame.



Looks like he's being fair and open and honest with both teams. Not fucking often you ever get to see that in this shite league.





Come of Redmen! Win us a game! More of the same second half please. Thing Spurs have it in them to test us again, but if we can stay with it, keep working then I feel Mo is going to get a few chances.