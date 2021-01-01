« previous next »
Author Topic: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83  (Read 17394 times)

Offline Sven can I open my pressie

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:25:53 pm
:D Original pic is Jesus Washing Peters Feet.



Is that Phil Jones on the left?
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 09:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Sven can I open my pressie on Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
Is that Phil Jones on the left?
Well spotted. So we've got Phil Jones, Edvard Munch's The Scream, one of the Bee Gees (Maurice?) next to him. A possible Colin Wanker in the middle...
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm »
I've got Kurt Cobain in the centre.
Offline KalantaScouser

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 09:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm
I've got Kurt Cobain in the centre.

Is that not Bernardo Silva comforting Haaland?
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 09:37:06 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 09:28:51 pm
Is that not Bernardo Silva comforting Haaland?
Could well be, actually.  ;D
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 09:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Sprouts of Spion on Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm
I've got Kurt Cobain in the centre.

Nah, he's still got a head
Offline Sprouts of Spion

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 10:51:50 pm »
Offline newterp

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm »
I wonder if our defensive silliness prevented Slot from getting several subs on much earlier? I sure at 5-1 we'd see 5 subs in the next 5 mins or so. Too bad as it would have been great to rest a few players.
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Sven can I open my pressie on Yesterday at 07:38:17 pm
Is that Phil Jones on the left?

Not sure but I think the bloke getting pedicure sang at Shane Macgowans funeral.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 11:55:53 pm »
Don't get to post much these days but just got to post something on that opening half yesterday.

Think I've witnessed most of the great Red's performances since the start of the Shankly era. More than half of them in the flesh pre-Sky. And have to say I don't think I can recall one that - final ball/finish apart [Mo  ;D ] - I would say surpasses the relentless eye-pleasing purr-inducing slickness and invention of that first half yesterday. 

Boy was that first half display truly something special to behold. We sing about poetry in motion and that 45 minutes most certainly was.

Sure there's been so many fantastic performances over the years - the Roker Park 1-4 in '61, the Anfield 5-0 against the Blues in '65/'66, the Spurs 7-0, the Forest 5-1, the Barca 4-0 etc etc etcbloodycetera and yeah, Spurs yesterday were tailor made for us. But no matter the opponent you still have to produce the goods and we did so sensationally in that first half yesterday. The pressing, the passing, the movement, the surging forward, the overall team cohesion was a joy and simply breathtaking at times. How the hell Spurs looked as if they might have been going in at half time only 2-1 down, I guess nobody will ever comprehend.

To me it looked as if yesterday in that opening half we arrived at a level of performance quite significantly beyond what I thought the team was capable of, even as we've enjoyed this fabulous surge of a season. Every player rose to a high and exuded an air of majesty on that pitch all with superb aplomb and confidence both in themselves and each other. My god, it was special.

Nor did it ever resemble one of those incredible one off rising to the occasion performances that we've seen so many times from the Reds and exemplified more than any by the Inter Milan 3-1 or that Barca 4-0. Rather this was a display executed with an assurance and almost surgical precision that at times had me sighing in awe at just how good and accomplished we were.

Regrettably, of course, our final ball and finishing prowess - mainly I'm afraid our beloved Mo - only rewarded our sensational approach play with the mere three goals. LOL. But hey ho we can't have everything.

Anyroad. That's how I saw it. A momentous display that I'm sure augurs for the brightest of futures. And the second half wasn't half bad too.  ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #650 on: Today at 12:17:49 am »
What a laughable piece after such a comprehensive win. Funny how Arsenal never received these criticisms last season when they had hardly any injuries

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/23/liverpool-christmas-lead-premier-league
Online Schmidt

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #651 on: Today at 12:20:07 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm
I wonder if our defensive silliness prevented Slot from getting several subs on much earlier? I sure at 5-1 we'd see 5 subs in the next 5 mins or so. Too bad as it would have been great to rest a few players.


I was surprised Grav played for the full 90, given he's likely to start against Leicester too. Perhaps we're planning to just flog him for a few games in a row knowing that he'll get a week off at the start of January.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #652 on: Today at 01:15:27 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:17:49 am
What a laughable piece after such a comprehensive win. Funny how Arsenal never received these criticisms last season when they had hardly any injuries

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/23/liverpool-christmas-lead-premier-league

A Laughable headline. Sure. Utterly ludicrous.

But the piece itself pretty much nailed it. Wilson said  Liverpool were so imperious for those opening 40 minutes, it could have been 0-9. The headline writer misrepresented it entirely. The gist of the piece was more that we have been so good we make the opposition underperform. That's how I read it anyroad.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #653 on: Today at 01:19:34 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:20:07 am
I was surprised Grav played for the full 90, given he's likely to start against Leicester too. Perhaps we're planning to just flog him for a few games in a row knowing that he'll get a week off at the start of January.

Four full days till Leicester. Pretty sure he'll be chomping at the bit to play.  :)
Offline StL-Dono

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #654 on: Today at 01:25:32 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:17:49 am
What a laughable piece after such a comprehensive win. Funny how Arsenal never received these criticisms last season when they had hardly any injuries

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/23/liverpool-christmas-lead-premier-league

Did you read the piece or just assume from the headline?

It's very laudatory.  The headline is poking fun at the mainstream criticism and is not meant to be taken literally. 
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #655 on: Today at 01:37:26 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 01:25:32 am
Did you read the piece or just assume from the headline?

It's very laudatory.  The headline is poking fun at the mainstream criticism and is not meant to be taken literally. 

Fazakerley  ;D

Online The Final Third

Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
« Reply #656 on: Today at 10:29:26 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Si4co-j33WU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Si4co-j33WU</a>
