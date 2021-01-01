Don't get to post much these days but just got to post something on that opening half yesterday.Think I've witnessed most of the great Red's performances since the start of the Shankly era. More than half of them in the flesh pre-Sky. And have to say I don't think I can recall one that - final ball/finish apart [Mo] - I would say surpasses the relentless eye-pleasing purr-inducing slickness and invention of that first half yesterday.Boy was that first half display truly something special to behold. We sing about poetry in motion and that 45 minutes most certainly was.Sure there's been so many fantastic performances over the years - the Roker Park 1-4 in '61, the Anfield 5-0 against the Blues in '65/'66, the Spurs 7-0, the Forest 5-1, the Barca 4-0 etc etc etcbloodycetera and yeah, Spurs yesterday were tailor made for us. But no matter the opponent you still have to produce the goods and we did so sensationally in that first half yesterday. The pressing, the passing, the movement, the surging forward, the overall team cohesion was a joy and simply breathtaking at times. How the hell Spurs looked as if they might have been going in at half time only 2-1 down, I guess nobody will ever comprehend.To me it looked as if yesterday in that opening half we arrived at a level of performance quite significantly beyond what I thought the team was capable of, even as we've enjoyed this fabulous surge of a season. Every player rose to a high and exuded an air of majesty on that pitch all with superb aplomb and confidence both in themselves and each other. My god, it was special.Nor did it ever resemble one of those incredible one off rising to the occasion performances that we've seen so many times from the Reds and exemplified more than any by the Inter Milan 3-1 or that Barca 4-0. Rather this was a display executed with an assurance and almost surgical precision that at times had me sighing in awe at just how good and accomplished we were.Regrettably, of course, our final ball and finishing prowess - mainly I'm afraid our beloved Mo - only rewarded our sensational approach play with the mere three goals. LOL. But hey ho we can't have everything.Anyroad. That's how I saw it. A momentous display that I'm sure augurs for the brightest of futures. And the second half wasn't half bad too.