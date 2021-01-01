Jones was ball watching for that one. Virgil's flick deflection made it set up even easier for Kulusevski, who took it very well to be fair. But very soft. Had taken the foot well off the pedal at that stage.



Yea I watched it back. It just a combination of Errors. Virgil steps up late and Jones doesn't see it at that point to track to Kulusevski, Robertson stepping out to the winger as Virgil step up. Virgil gave too much space so he could not block the pass. That just a mess of defending. It was Spurs best chance of the game and also very good finish. Virgil doesn't step up it probably less of an issue but was not good defending that really the only bad team defending and one of the worst of the season at full strength.Yes taken the Pedal off at that point is correct though but it not good. I would expect that get sorted out.