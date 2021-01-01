« previous next »
Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
Reply #600 on: Today at 08:01:54 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:54:41 am
It was the worst chance Spurs scored. Yes Mac Allister gave it away but he still scored a very low % chance. It was outside the box and both the Center back trying to block it.
Kulu goal would be the most concern one. Solanke goal was insanely well headed pass even with a defensive mistake

Agree the Kulus was the best of their 3, well constructed, well taken. Hes much better than I remember him being, so hes probably stepped up a level.

My most concerning goal was the Robertson one. Dont like he was pretty much just out competed at the far post. Needed more awareness and , on this particular ocassion, more desire. Thst just seems half-arsed.
Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
Reply #601 on: Today at 08:10:38 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 07:25:54 am
We should have scored 10 seriously
I always find this a little funny. Liverpool basically slightly overperformed it XG. It created 5.63 worth of Expected goals. Like 5 or 6 goals seems about correct from watching and the data. That better then the famous 7-0 vs Manchester United and the 9-0 vs Bournemouth.
Basically 10 goals would been insane finish night with the already incredible attacking Perfomance
With the XG data I believe that the 2nd best attacking performance by Liverpool in the PL. The best is 7.11 Xg vs Newcastle United at home last season on the New Years Day
Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
Reply #602 on: Today at 08:13:34 am
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 08:01:54 am
Agree the Kulus was the best of their 3, well constructed, well taken. Hes much better than I remember him being, so hes probably stepped up a level.

My most concerning goal was the Robertson one. Dont like he was pretty much just out competed at the far post. Needed more awareness and , on this particular ocassion, more desire. Thst just seems half-arsed.
That More a concern of Robertson.
Kulu one was Virgil stepping up and neither Gomez or Robertson or Jones go to cover that Position. Im pretty sure Jones needs to go there and one of the defenders come over to help. Like it was a good move by Spurs and also just nobody defended that space.
Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
Reply #603 on: Today at 08:26:16 am
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:00:55 am
We were just too good for them for over an hour! Unusual comment from me, the ref was really good today, what a difference!

He was good, to be fair to him, although I'd say it was a game fairly free of contentious decisions.
Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
Reply #604 on: Today at 08:27:45 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:13:34 am
That More a concern of Robertson.
Kulu one was Virgil stepping up and neither Gomez or Robertson or Jones go to cover that Position. Im pretty sure Jones needs to go there and one of the defenders come over to help. Like it was a good move by Spurs and also just nobody defended that space.

Jones was ball watching for that one. Virgil's flick deflection made it set up even easier for Kulusevski, who took it very well to be fair. But very soft. Had taken the foot well off the pedal at that stage.
Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
Reply #605 on: Today at 08:28:47 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:10:38 am
I always find this a little funny. Liverpool basically slightly overperformed it XG. It created 5.63 worth of Expected goals. Like 5 or 6 goals seems about correct from watching and the data. That better then the famous 7-0 vs Manchester United and the 9-0 vs Bournemouth.
Basically 10 goals would been insane finish night with the already incredible attacking Perfomance
With the XG data I believe that the 2nd best attacking performance by Liverpool in the PL. The best is 7.11 Xg vs Newcastle United at home last season on the New Years Day

Peoples assessment of how many a team should score has always been massively out of kilter with reality.
Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
Reply #606 on: Today at 08:34:14 am
Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
Reply #607 on: Today at 08:35:00 am
Quote from: baffled on Today at 08:27:45 am
Jones was ball watching for that one. Virgil's flick deflection made it set up even easier for Kulusevski, who took it very well to be fair. But very soft. Had taken the foot well off the pedal at that stage.
Yea I watched it back. It just a combination of Errors. Virgil steps up late and Jones doesn't see it at that point to track to Kulusevski, Robertson stepping out to the winger as Virgil step up. Virgil gave too much space so he could not block the pass. That just a mess of defending. It was Spurs best chance of the game and also very good finish. Virgil doesn't step up it probably less of an issue but was not good defending that really the only bad team defending and one of the worst of the season at full strength.
Yes taken the Pedal off at that point is correct though but it not good. I would expect that get sorted out.
Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
Reply #608 on: Today at 08:38:03 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:28:47 am
Peoples assessment of how many a team should score has always been massively out of kilter with reality.
oh yea. Like Diaz 2nd goal was worse chance then his shot in the 76 minute. The 76th Minute one is more of a should score then the 2nd goal as a quick example.
Re: PL:T3 v 6 L Diaz 23 85 Mac 36 Mad 42 Szbo 47 Mo 55 61 Kul 72 Sol 83
Reply #609 on: Today at 08:43:04 am

As were nitpicking this morning I was surprised Ali didnt get a hand to their first goal. It wasnt in the corner and he seemed to completely misread it and didnt dive. Made a blinding save later from Johnson tbf. Probably just an anomaly.

