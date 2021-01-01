It was the worst chance Spurs scored. Yes Mac Allister gave it away but he still scored a very low % chance. It was outside the box and both the Center back trying to block it.
Kulu goal would be the most concern one. Solanke goal was insanely well headed pass even with a defensive mistake
Agree the Kulus was the best of their 3, well constructed, well taken. Hes much better than I remember him being, so hes probably stepped up a level.
My most concerning goal was the Robertson one. Dont like he was pretty much just out competed at the far post. Needed more awareness and , on this particular ocassion, more desire. Thst just seems half-arsed.