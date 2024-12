Jόrgen Klopp (26 June 2020)"We were good 4 years ago. We were really good 3 years ago. We were unbelievably good last year. And this year it is absolutely exceptional. Second to none that I know."King Kenny to Jόrgen (25 June 2020):"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me."