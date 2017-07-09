« previous next »
Online decosabute

Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« on: Today at 06:15:32 pm »
Read it and weep:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2024/dec/17/the-100-best-male-footballers-in-the-world-2024#comments

This list is baffling every year, but don't know where to start with this one. My personal highlights are Lautaro Martinez and Florian Wirtz apparently being better than Salah, Emiliano Martinez as the highest rated keeper on earth, and James Rodriguez (yes, that one) at number 77.
Offline Dench57

Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:56:17 pm »
Yaaaas man. These are always fun. Haven't looked at much but just saw Salah wasn't in the top 10, fume
Online decosabute

Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:56:17 pm
Yaaaas man. These are always fun. Haven't looked at much but just saw Salah wasn't in the top 10, fume

It's mad enough to not have Salah in the top 10, but to put Florian Wirtz and Lautaro Martinez in there ahead of him is just bonkers. Konate not in the top 100, despite being arguably the best CB in the Premier League this season.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Guardian 100 Best Footballers 2024
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:04:43 pm »
These lists have jumped the shark by now, every year they get more daft and controversial for obvious reasons.

Clearly all done in a talkshite fashion to promote conflict, either the judges are thick as shit with zero football knowledge, or they are purposely doing it to stir shit.

Used to be fun to look at but now its just daft as you can see what they are doing it for and it suckers people every time.

Id like to add to the above with Foden at number 15, a player who has done fuck all the entire season, picks like that and others mentioned  prove exactly what they are doing.
