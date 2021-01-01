« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December  (Read 7586 times)

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,182
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #120 on: Today at 11:26:16 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:03:58 am
These debates make me laugh and are entirely symptomatic of society. Bedwetters v Deniers. The former see any dropped points or opponent victory as terminal. The latter pretend that dropping points and losing a big lead is just fine and theyre totally relaxed about it. Both are coping mechanisms for the natural stresses of following a team you care about. Different sides of the same coin though they hate to acknowledge the possibility.
I think you're right here.

Quote
It is perfectly possible to both believe we are having a brilliant season AND be concerned that another draw would mean we have squandered our safety buffer. I blame social media for reducing debate to these false binary choices.
Don't think you can blame social media for the fact that half of the posters on here just want to endlessly debate "What if we draw?". Shame because the OP deserved better.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #121 on: Today at 11:30:23 am »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 11:26:16 am
I think you're right here.
Don't think you can blame social media for the fact that half of the posters on here just want to endlessly debate "What if we draw?". Shame because the OP deserved better.

not ruling that out either. you know the fucking inbreds in black would sell their mothers to make it happen.

Logged

Offline William Regal

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #122 on: Today at 11:30:42 am »
This game has got goals written all over it. 4-3 Liverpool.
Logged

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,182
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #123 on: Today at 11:31:02 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:17:39 am
They are shite. Like, really bad and their already shite defence is weakened further. We should be winning this easily.
They are a car crash at the back, and a midfield with Maddison in it should be over run.

IT doesn't matter who the manager picks because we are better than them in every department. And when we see the respective benches we'll see just how far ahead of them we are.
Logged

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,182
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #124 on: Today at 11:37:20 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 11:30:23 am
not ruling that out either.
Well, it's one of only three possible outcomes in this football match
Quote
you know the fucking inbreds in black would sell their mothers to make it happen.
There was loads of this kind of talk before City. In the event we were just too good.

Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,258
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #125 on: Today at 11:37:33 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:17:39 am
They are shite. Like, really bad and their already shite defence is weakened further. We should be winning this easily.

If it's a fair game and officiated fairly then we should be running out clear winners.

But we all know this league is rigged and is as bent as fuck that PGMOL are out to get revenge for Coote.

Seen it in every game. They are fucking us over every fucking chance they get. And the media don't even mention it. Bent c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,268
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #126 on: Today at 11:42:57 am »
Quote from: At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one on Today at 11:31:02 am
They are a car crash at the back, and a midfield with Maddison in it should be over run.

IT doesn't matter who the manager picks because we are better than them in every department. And when we see the respective benches we'll see just how far ahead of them we are.

They are pretty good going forward and are a threat but its literally a create a chance at will type game for us.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,004
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #127 on: Today at 11:45:58 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:03:58 am

It is perfectly possible to both believe we are having a brilliant season AND be concerned that another draw would mean we have squandered our safety buffer. I blame social media for reducing debate to these false binary choices.
I blame the football authorities allowing City to cheat for all those fucking years. Having to be perfect to beat them has caused it imo and us missing out with points that would normally win you a league comfortably.
Logged

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,182
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #128 on: Today at 11:52:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:42:57 am
They are pretty good going forward and are a threat but its literally a create a chance at will type game for us.
Agree. Kulusevski has been one of the stand outs this season. He's quality, no doubt. Son is diminishing and Brennan Johnson is one of the most timid wingers I've ever seen.

Forster will save a few because he's been decent when people are kicking the ball near him. But that defence will give us plenty of chances.
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #129 on: Today at 11:54:02 am »
They drag you down to their level of chaos, keep a calm head even if you are 2-0 down and you can still beat them.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,204
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #130 on: Today at 11:55:04 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:03:58 am
These debates make me laugh and are entirely symptomatic of society. Bedwetters v Deniers. The former see any dropped points or opponent victory as terminal. The latter pretend that dropping points and losing a big lead is just fine and theyre totally relaxed about it. Both are coping mechanisms for the natural stresses of following a team you care about. Different sides of the same coin though they hate to acknowledge the possibility.

It is perfectly possible to both believe we are having a brilliant season AND be concerned that another draw would mean we have squandered our safety buffer. I blame social media for reducing debate to these false binary choices.

Get the couch
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online keeby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 889
  • turned down the job of katie perrys fluffer.....
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #131 on: Today at 11:56:28 am »
What Spurs are turning up today ?, this is a team that have scored 36 goals, with a very similar goal difference to us, 17 for them 18 for us, yet 13 points and 10 league places separate us, with us having a game in hand.  Will it be a topsy turvy game this ?, I just think with us resting a lot of our first team and the extra days rest, will see us through, getting at Forster early doors will of course help, got this weird feeling we are going to batter them.

Lets just hope we get refed fairly, because we are due some good luck down there.
Logged
was on blankety blank once and came second.........

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,055
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #132 on: Today at 11:59:54 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 11:37:33 am
If it's a fair game and officiated fairly then we should be running out clear winners.

But we all know this league is rigged and is as bent as fuck that PGMOL are out to get revenge for Coote.

Seen it in every game. They are fucking us over every fucking chance they get. And the media don't even mention it. Bent c*nts.
Andy, its Spurs
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,671
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #133 on: Today at 12:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 11:14:05 am
Spurs are currently 11th in the table. Let's be honest they are shite. Yes they can raise their game but only if we let them. They were 3-0 up against a shit united and nearly lost.

We need to be clinical as we will get chances and then kill the game off. We shouldn't be drawing or losing this especially with the state of their defence. Go in with the same attitude as when we played City and Madrid and this should be a good win.
I suspect we don't need to be clinical as we will have plenty of chances.

Is Madison suspended?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,291
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #134 on: Today at 12:46:07 pm »
just win.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,404
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #135 on: Today at 12:46:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:45:25 pm
I suspect we don't need to be clinical as we will have plenty of chances.

Is Madison suspended?

No
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 