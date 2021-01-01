What Spurs are turning up today ?, this is a team that have scored 36 goals, with a very similar goal difference to us, 17 for them 18 for us, yet 13 points and 10 league places separate us, with us having a game in hand. Will it be a topsy turvy game this ?, I just think with us resting a lot of our first team and the extra days rest, will see us through, getting at Forster early doors will of course help, got this weird feeling we are going to batter them.



Lets just hope we get refed fairly, because we are due some good luck down there.