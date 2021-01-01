Anyone who thinks a draw is fine today given the circumstances needs to take their heads for a check.



We have massive advantages over Spurs, if we can't beat them away today you are basically saying its never possible to beat them. Again, for those sleeping at the back - an extra days rest, we rested several key players completely on Wed (VVD, Gravenberch, Salah plus most of the rest didn't play 90) while they were full strength and full speed for 95 mins on Thur, their 2 CBs are injured, their GK is injured, their sub keeper's head has gone, we have several key players back in the mix (Tsimikas, Jota, Chiesa are all in a position to make an impact on this match and relieve the starters). And most importantly of all - we won't have an officiating debacle like last season to overcome.



All this on top of our patchy form where as well as results we have been leaking goals consistently since Konate got injured. We need to turn that around, and should given the circumstances. This is as close to a must-win away game as we have this season. It will quite literally ruin my fucking Christmas if we don't beat these.