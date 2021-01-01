« previous next »
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December

andy07

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 08:53:42 pm
If Chelsea beat the Bitters they go top and we need to beat Spurs to return to the summit.  Hoping the Blue Shite don't roll over.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:55:17 pm by andy07
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 08:56:07 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:53:42 pm
If Chelsea beat the Bitters they go top and we need to beat Spurs to return to the summit.  Hoping the Blue Shite don't roll over.

We have 2 games in hand on the "top" Chelsea.
Samie

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 08:57:51 pm
If it's a draw...it's a draw.
smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 08:59:50 pm
Thank fuck our lads don't have the mentality of some on here, that's all I can say!
TSC

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm
Any sort of win will do.
andy07

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 09:10:02 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 08:56:07 pm
We have 2 games in hand on the "top" Chelsea.

We will have when we kick off; they may not be top. but we need to keep winning. Think we will be well up for this and going for a win by at least 3 goals.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm by andy07
Nick110581

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 09:13:25 pm
Quote from: downtown on Yesterday at 08:48:24 pm
Dude, are you allergic to success and ambition ??

Terrible mentality. Hope the players and Arne dont think like you.

I am not saying play for a draw and we don't have that mentality.

Others on here are talking like it is a disaster if we do draw and that isn't true as will would still be in a title race either way.

Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:24:39 pm by Nick110581
Caligula?

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 09:20:00 pm
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 08:59:50 pm
Thank fuck our lads don't have the mentality of some on here, that's all I can say!

Exactly!

None of the players and Slot will be going into the game thinking that a draw's fine because we have X amount of games remaining. They'll be going into it thinking that only a win will suffice.
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 09:26:11 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:57:51 pm
If it's a draw...it's a draw.

have you tried the NFL?  There is actually a RAWK NFL tread we need a few more contributors  ;D
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 09:26:46 pm
They are missing their first choice goalkeeper and first choice centre backs. They also played their full team on Thursday night while our best players mainly had the night off on Wednesday. We should win. My guess is that we overpower them in the second half.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:28:25 pm by Too early for flapjacks?
Andy-oh-six

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 09:46:19 pm
Weve been screwed over by the refs numerous times in recent fixtures there. Time to take them out of the picture tomorrow.
Logged
newterp

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 09:50:06 pm
Someone in the last page said another draw wouldn't be a disaster - it's not a disaster but it's certainly not good.

6pts dropped in 3 games is not good when you are trying to protect a lead.
AndyMuller

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 10:19:01 pm
We need to win.

We will win.
Samie

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 09:26:11 pm
have you tried the NFL?  There is actually a RAWK NFL tread we need a few more contributors  ;D

I would rather watch the shite that is the puddings of Rugby Union.
Chris~

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:07:50 pm
It seems weird that we've only played six premier league games since the Arsenal game at the Emirates. We've played so much football since then that it feels like a lifetime ago. We weren't particularly great on that trip to North London but we got a good result in the end, hopefully we can go one better tomorrow.
I think it's rarer to be great in some of these tougher away games. Neither Arsenal or Chelsea were great away to Spurs, but managed to come away with a win. Think City last year as well were really lucky to win there, they were away in the last few when Son missed the 1vs1 I think? Contain their attack and we should get chnaces ourselves, just go to take them. Would love to just score off our first couple shots early, feels like it's been a while since we had that in the league
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:20:00 pm
Exactly!

None of the players and Slot will be going into the game thinking that a draw's fine because we have X amount of games remaining. They'll be going into it thinking that only a win will suffice.

Can I shock you.

Theyll probably have that mentality (and I hope they do) but we still might not win. No one is saying a draw is fine, theyre saying things wont be terminal if we dont win. By the same token winning wont guarantee anything but it will make all our Christmases a bit more bearable.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 11:01:03 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm
Can I shock you.

Theyll probably have that mentality (and I hope they do) but we still might not win. No one is saying a draw is fine, theyre saying things wont be terminal if we dont win. By the same token winning wont guarantee anything but it will make all our Christmases a bit more bearable.

Has been a dearth of bears of late...
RedG13

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm
Great OP Bailey Brothers and Loan
Excited for this game
newterp

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 12:09:43 am
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 09:26:11 pm
have you tried the NFL?  There is actually a RAWK NFL tread we need a few more contributors  ;D
Like Yokohama or Pirelli?
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 12:21:21 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:09:43 am
Like Yokohama or Pirelli?

oh we have another smartie i see.  Hope Santa gets you some for Christmas
newterp

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 12:24:48 am
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 12:21:21 am
oh we have another smartie i see.  Hope Santa gets you some for Christmas

Been asking for some for years. But that's what happens when you are married for too long.

;D
1892tillforever

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 12:48:01 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 08:07:50 pm
It seems weird that we've only played six premier league games since the Arsenal game at the Emirates. We've played so much football since then that it feels like a lifetime ago. We weren't particularly great on that trip to North London but we got a good result in the end, hopefully we can go one better tomorrow.

There's a lot of very advanced stats in football nowadays, many of which are extremely valuable, but I think goal difference is a very obvious one that often gets overlooked. I read someone saying once that, when you look at it, 1 goal scored generally equates to one point. When you look at the league table that is surprisingly accurate, bar the few outliers (spurs being one of them) where they have extremely leaky defences. I think it is particularly useful at this stage of the season because the top teams naturally haven't had that much time to break that far away, goal difference gives you a good indicator of where gaps will open up and/or close later in the season. I remember in 13/14 for example, United only being 6 or 7 behind, Everton were actually within touching distance at Christmas, but they weren't far off zero goal difference while we were smashing teams.

Looking at it at the moment, us, Arsenal and Chelsea are actually very closely matched, and if anything we've got more points than you'd expect given the amount goals we've scored. Obviously our defensive record at the start of the season really helped us there, and it's imperative that we can find a way to get back to that solidity. Tomorrow would be a wonderful time to correct that because we don't want to get involved in the kind of basketball match that you often see at that ground.
Chelsea are clearly overperforming, their defence is midtable standard.
WestieRed

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 02:08:33 am
Im really looking forward to this game. As with any game we play, I just want us to win by any means, but it would be great if we can send a message of just how good we are, to the Spuds, and all the other teams around us too!

Im hoping the boys are mentally and physically on it and play without fear. It is never a must win game, but to win it, will be a great kick in the eye to the pretenders. Should be well rested and up for the challenge.

Hurry up kick off, I cant wait!
latortuga

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 04:26:38 am
Spurs will lineup with Draguszin and Archie Gray at centre back.

Forster will be playing in goal and asked to pass the ball around from the back under our pressure.

How can any fan not feel confident going into this game?

So we don't have Konate at the back to make up probably our absolute best starting eleven available.  Big whoop.

Bad things don't happen to confident people, good things do.  Be confident in our boys, because God knows right now Arne Slot has our boys running into battle with supreme confidence.

5-1 to us... Merry f*cking Xmas.  ;D
alonsoisared

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 04:37:41 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:48:01 am
Chelsea are clearly overperforming, their defence is midtable standard.
They remind me of us in 13/14 in terms of how lopsided the talent in their team is...they might have spent a few quid more than we did though ;D I do think they'll stay in with a shout the way the season has gone.

Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:22:34 pm
I think it's rarer to be great in some of these tougher away games. Neither Arsenal or Chelsea were great away to Spurs, but managed to come away with a win. Think City last year as well were really lucky to win there, they were away in the last few when Son missed the 1vs1 I think? Contain their attack and we should get chnaces ourselves, just go to take them. Would love to just score off our first couple shots early, feels like it's been a while since we had that in the league
Yeah, I agree. Need to get back to how solid we were at the start of the season, avoid a basketball match and be clinical when the chances come, which they will.
Nick110581

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 09:13:15 am
Midfield selection is important here as they will play the two holding and Maddison roaming.

Think Dom should start as he will be able to help with the press.

If we defend well then we will get loads of chances.
Ernie Clicker

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 09:18:31 am
Thanks for the OP Jack mate. Superb.

Before either game kicks off today it's important for us to understand the enormity of the task our new manager has done already. So whatever the outcome we're in a great position for the rest of the season.
There's lots for us to look forward to, there's opportunities for trophies and the manager has hardly started.
Let's be positive about that.

I'm certain we'll still be top of the league when the turkeys are decimated.
The Ev are going to hate themselves by 4 o'clock and will be giving each other beef.
Spursy Spuds are so Spursy we'll roast them.
Mo will make their defence look like Yorkshire puddings.
And Gravy will be all over the place.
1-3 to Slots Redmen, it could be a cracker.
mullyred94

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 09:20:05 am
2-1 Salah and Nunez.

Son probably scores a goal on the counter.
kaesarsosei

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 10:00:14 am
Anyone who thinks a draw is fine today given the circumstances needs to take their heads for a check.

We have massive advantages over Spurs, if we can't beat them away today you are basically saying its never possible to beat them. Again, for those sleeping at the back - an extra days rest, we rested several key players completely on Wed (VVD, Gravenberch, Salah plus most of the rest didn't play 90) while they were full strength and full speed for 95 mins on Thur, their 2 CBs are injured, their GK is injured, their sub keeper's head has gone, we have several key players back in the mix (Tsimikas, Jota, Chiesa are all in a position to make an impact on this match and relieve the starters). And most importantly of all - we won't have an officiating debacle like last season to overcome.

All this on top of our patchy form where as well as results we have been leaking goals consistently since Konate got injured. We need to turn that around, and should given the circumstances. This is as close to a must-win away game as we have this season. It will quite literally ruin my fucking Christmas if we don't beat these.
elsewhere

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 10:18:36 am
We really shouldnt make a habit of these draws, this is a must win in my book as Spurs defense is totally garbage. We have to win and make a statement, not encourage other teams with a draw.

If we got 4 pts from Newcastle-Fulham matches, yes a draw was fine today but we used those credits to drop points there.
Last Edit: Today at 10:20:49 am by elsewhere
Jólaköttur

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 10:21:28 am
Fully expecting that those cheating fucking robbing inbred fucking c*nts at PGMOL will fuck us over once again.

This league is such a filthy piece of fucking shite.


Fuck them.
Jólaköttur

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 10:23:18 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 04:26:38 am
Spurs will lineup with Draguszin and Archie Gray at centre back.

Forster will be playing in goal and asked to pass the ball around from the back under our pressure.

How can any fan not feel confident going into this game?

So we don't have Konate at the back to make up probably our absolute best starting eleven available.  Big whoop.

Bad things don't happen to confident people, good things do.  Be confident in our boys, because God knows right now Arne Slot has our boys running into battle with supreme confidence.

5-1 to us... Merry f*cking Xmas.  ;D

Paul Tierney is on VAR.

We are fucked.
18 yard line

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 10:26:42 am
No excuses for not winning this today, for the numerous reasons already mentioned. Kuluvcheski is a real threat though but we should have enough to keep him quiet.
At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 10:29:15 am
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 10:23:18 am
Paul Tierney is on VAR.

We are fucked.
He was the VAR against City.

We are far too good for Spurs with or without the refs.
xbugawugax

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 10:45:37 am
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 08:56:07 pm
We have 2 games in hand on the "top" Chelsea.

ah the 2 games in hand argument

its never a guaranteed 6 points. more points might be dropped and suddenly chelsea have a couple of points lead on us when we have played both games in hand

just hope it never happens though.
Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 10:55:04 am
Piss flaps abound.

The ordinary says relax. Get the T-shirt.
PaulF

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 11:03:30 am
I think we'll sit in for the first half. Be extra solid, but a huge threat on the counter.  Their crowd will be nervous as fuck.
2nd half , as they start to tire, we'll be all over them.
Schmarn

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 11:03:58 am

These debates make me laugh and are entirely symptomatic of society. Bedwetters v Deniers. The former see any dropped points or opponent victory as terminal. The latter pretend that dropping points and losing a big lead is just fine and theyre totally relaxed about it. Both are coping mechanisms for the natural stresses of following a team you care about. Different sides of the same coin though they hate to acknowledge the possibility.

It is perfectly possible to both believe we are having a brilliant season AND be concerned that another draw would mean we have squandered our safety buffer. I blame social media for reducing debate to these false binary choices.
Fruity

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 11:14:05 am
Spurs are currently 11th in the table. Let's be honest they are shite. Yes they can raise their game but only if we let them. They were 3-0 up against a shit united and nearly lost.

We need to be clinical as we will get chances and then kill the game off. We shouldn't be drawing or losing this especially with the state of their defence. Go in with the same attitude as when we played City and Madrid and this should be a good win.
killer-heels

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Today at 11:17:39 am
They are shite. Like, really bad and their already shite defence is weakened further. We should be winning this easily.
