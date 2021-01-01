Son looked absolutely gassed in that game the other night, plus even though he still has quality he's certainly not what he was a few years back.

Crucial to keep Kulusevski quiet as he drops into the midfield to pick the ball up and drive, he's really coming into his own this season, would be a player I'd be very keen to see play for this club one day.



This is the first time I'll be shouting at Slot to see the game how I see it! Do not be complacent or play within ourselves in the first half, go for the lead and look to build on it because we'll have plenty of chances with the right inventiveness. I do think Spurs will look tired at the end of this probably whereas we'll be well rested, but let's not give ourselves too much to do eh. Perfect opportunity to begin our next and hopefully longest winning run of the season.