« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December  (Read 2477 times)

Offline latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,302
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:46:39 am »
I was thinking that perhaps the short turnaround would be to our advantage, however looking at Spurs fixtures around this time last season, they played 2 games with a similar short turnaround of 2 days between games.

They won both convincingly, starting 9 and 8 of the same players from the previous games respectively.

4-1 Newcastle @ home
3-1 Bournemouth @ home
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:09:20 am »
This is a colossal game. As others have said, we have a number of advantages heading into it. And the difference between winning, which makes the last 2 draws look OK, and drawing/losing, which makes our current form look like a slump, is massive.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,423
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:16:30 am »
Must win.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,133
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:20:23 am »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 