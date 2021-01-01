« previous next »
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December

Bailey Brothers Building and Loan

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,959
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« on: Today at 12:53:44 pm »
Tottenham vs Liverpool

16:30, Sunday 22nd December
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Premier League
Referee: Sam Barrott


Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool begin the intense festive-period with a meeting in North London this Sunday, going into the weekend separated by nine positions and thirteen points in the Premier League. Ange Postecoglou's side sit 10th after a wildly inconsistent start to the campaign - they've claimed seven big victories (outscoring all but Chelsea) but have fallen to seven tight defeats, leaving them in the curious position of being in the mid table with a +17 goal difference Their last three fixtures have seen them lose 4-3 at home to Chelsea, draw 1-1 away with Rangers (Europa League), win 5-0 at Southampton, and beat Manchester United 4-3 at home in the League Cup. Arne Slot's Liverpool have of course enjoyed a fantastic start to the season, and sit top of the table with a game an hand following the recently-postponed Merseyside derby - the last couple of weeks have reminded supporters to check their enthusiasm however, bringing about a couple of league draws (away to Newcastle United and at home to Fulham) and narrow victories away to Girona (Champions League) and Southampton (League Cup). The sides were last night drawn together for the League Cup semi-finals, having both progressed through their quarter-final matches this midweek.


Spurs last hosted Liverpool in late-September last year, in a game that is remember for the PGMOL's "significant human error" after VAR official Darren England stuck with on-pitch referee Simon Hooper's decision to rule out Luis Diaz's opener for offside. Both sides had started the season well, drawing away from home on the opening day before taking maximum points (Liverpool) and dropping just two points (Tottenham, away to Arsenal) in their next five matches. There was controversy even before the offide issue, with Curtis Jones being show a straight-red  (following VAR intervention) within the opening half-hour for a challenge on Yves Bissouma that saw his foot roll over the top of the ball and into the Malian midfielder. The home side took the lead moments after the disallowed goal, courtesy of Son Heung-min, before Cody Gakpo levelled matters in first-half injury time. The visitors' task was made harder midway through the second half, when Diogo Jota was dismissed for a pair of yellow cards picked up within moments of one another, but the Reds held on valiantly until an agonising own-goal by Joel Matip with effectively the last kick of the game. Tottenham won their next three, before hitting the first of two poor runs that would ultimately cost them their top-four chances; Liverpool took three wins and three draw from their next six, with some inconsistency and a couple of late-season defeats seeing them fall short of glory in Jurgen Klopp's final season.


After a dismal period through the 1990s and a degree of recovery through the '00s, the 2010s represented a period of relative success & consistency for Tottenham Hotspur. Following Harry Redknapp's spell in charge, there was something of a false start under the stewardship of Andre Villas-Boas but the period with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm would bring about four consecutive top-four finishes and a first Champions League final for the club. The appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo in 2021 represented another false-start, with the Portuguese manager remaining until only November 1st of that season, whilst his replacement Antonio Conte never seemed destined to remain for long. The latest summer appointment was of former Australia and Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou in 2023.


Postecoglou inherited a Spurs side who had finished a lowest-since-2008 eight-place in 2022-23 and facing a future without all-time top-scorer Harry Kane, who had departed for Bayern Munich. Centre-back Davinson Sanchez and club-captain & goalkeeper Hugo Lloris also departed during that same summer, with Spurs bringing in Micky van den Ven and Guglielmo Vicario as their replacements - their other signings included James Maddison, Pedro Porro, and Brennan Johnson, with Radu Dragusin also being signed in January. It was a reasonably encouraging first season under Postecoglou - with no European football, the lack of progress in the domestic cups will have disappointed but it was only two spells of poor form in November and April/May that saw Spurs fall short of a return to the Champions League. Ahead of this second season, Dominic Solanke and Archie Gray were both brought in. As described above, 2024-25 has thus far seen Spurs be wildly inconsistent - they sit 10th, one of the league's top-scorers but having lost as many as they've won (seven apiece), with league defeats away to Crystal Palace & Bournemouth and at home to Ipswich Town appearing particularly costly at this stage. They started encouragingly in the Europa League, winning the opening trio, but have since lost away to Galatasaray and drawn at home with Roma & away to Rangers. It's likely an upturn in form will be required during the remainder of the season if Postecoglou is to avoid struggling for positive answers to challenging questions.


There's been something of a minor comedown since the high of the week that yielded victories over Real Madrid and Manchester City for Liverpool, with Arne Slot's side drawing a couple of Premier League matches and labouring through victories in the Europea League and League Cup. The recent returns of Allison, Kostas Tsimikas, Harvey Elliott, and Diogo Jota provide a much-needed boost to a squad that has been stretched at times but has held together well, and should prove valuable during a festive period that always seems particularly intense - Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konata are out injured this weekend, whilst Andy Robertson is unavailable after being sent off against Fulham last weekend. Postecoglou's Spurs have a significant absentees list, missing their 'keeper & centre-backs through injury, along with Destiny Udogie & Richarlison, and with Rodrigo Bentancur suspended for seven matches. Whether due to long-term inconsistency or a recent dip in form, both Spurs and Liverpool, respectively, will be keen to make a statement on Sunday evening - particularly, in the Reds' case, if Chelsea have moved to the top of the table earlier in the day (when they travel to Goodison Park).
tubby

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:11:19 pm »
Missing key players in defence, played a day later than us with their first team while most of ours had the night off, and wide open tactically.

Really need to be winning this one.
Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:14:25 pm »
Cheers for the top-notch OP!

Feels like this fixture has come at a very good time. As long as we dont get players sent off and VAR isnt a wacky art installation for the evening then I think we should win.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:16:49 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:11:19 pm
Missing key players in defence, played a day later than us with their first team while most of ours had the night off, and wide open tactically.

Really need to be winning this one.
But have all their attackers available, must be up there for most goals scored this season, will carry a threat and turn every game into a roller coaster.

Cant see us cruising to any kind of win here. If we do win itll be heart in the mouth stuff I reckon. Lots of chances for both teams and a question of who can be more clinical I back us if Jota is around).

Interesting selection call up front though. If theyre playing Archie Gray again do you play Darwin and just try and run him ragged. Or play Jota or Diaz and test him with their clever movement?
killer-heels

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:22:29 pm »
Have to win, cant really go on 3 match non winning runs if we want to win this league,
Zlen

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:22:58 pm »
That's a great OP, thank you. I can't think of a team more suited for us to exploit than Spurs. Sure, they can score against anyone and are tricky, but dear baby Jesus they are permanently open to concede and be carved through. So I'll bet any day that our defence is more capable than their defence - while our attack is even on a bad day - at least a match for whatever they put out. It should be a high octane game, until they tire, which they will. So let's match their intensity at the start and we'll be just fine.
A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:23:46 pm »
It is a great OP and I dont know who it is Im thanking for it!
JackWard33

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:24:55 pm »
Yay proper football is back ;)

Konate is such a miss for this - we just don't look as good defensively recently so it'll be a test at that end of the pitch

At the other end we'll score 2+ so we should win
SerbianScouser

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:25:07 pm »
Chelsea and Arsenal won there.

If we're serious about the title we just have to win there considering their injury problems and ridiculous playing style. They are there for the taking.
RogerTheRed

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:27:18 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Another great in depth op thanks Bailey 😀. Not heard of that ref, hope he is decent. On Robertson, he served his suspension vs Southampton so I believe he is available for this.
If correct, only decisions seem to be, Jones or Szoboszlai in midfield and Jota or Nunez in attack. I think Szoboszlai and Jota are the likely starters.
We know they are good going forward and play a high line. We need to control the midfield and exploit the gaps. Do this and I think we win.
thaddeus

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:38:18 pm »
Thanks for the preview.  I would like to thank you more directly but I've lost track of the festive name changes  ::)

As we had our own relatively lean period in the 90s I had almost forgotten how bad Spurs were during that period.  Mid-table and just one League Cup across about a 15-year period.  I know he's not all that popular with Spurs' fans but Levy has done really well for them even if their trophy cabinet remains sparsely filled.

Their goalkeeper and defence are poor individually to go with a defensive set-up that is inherently weak.  If we can hang in when Spurs have their attacking moments - which they surely will - then we should be able to pick them off and knock their confidence.  I'm glad Richi-la isn't playing as it's one less game raising b'stard to worry about.
disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:50:49 pm »
Yep, this is a must win game for me. I know every game feels that way but I think it can go alongside United away earlier in the season, the derby (re-arranged) and also the Southampton/City double header after the international break, which to me have felt like the stand out super must win games for various reasons. If we'd won the last two I'd have probably not thought that way but we haven't so we have to beat these, can't be going 3 games without victory in this league IMO, it'll just further open the door. I think if we do win it's the perfect time to begin a winning run looking at the sides we have coming up, of course we've seen everyone can drop points against lesser sides, but I feel if we're good enough for one extended run of wins we'll do enough to leave the rest behind a little, and show the required consistency until the end.

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robbo
Gravenberch
Jones   Mac Allister
Salah   Jota   Gakpo

Spurs have quality in attack so they can cause us problems, but if we're just a little tighter at the back than we have been over the last month or so I'd obviously expect us to win. Really, things should hinge on what we can do to them, I've watched them ship multiple goals time and again under Ange and that Chelsea game recently had me thinking our reserve side could beat them. If we're on it playing with the intensity we usually save for the 2nd half I fancy us for three big points. This isn't a time to be conservative in the first half and get after them in the 2nd, it's a glorious chance to cause them problems straight away as we did to City. They will be tired in the 2nd half whereas we shouldn't be, but if we give them opportunities in the first half they'll more than fancy their chances to get something from the game.

The bench is beginning to look strong with players returning, Diaz/Szoboszlai/Nunez all off the bench here for example against a tiring Spurs side ... I reckon I could coach a win here  ;) The only thing I worry about is a bit of complacency at the start of the game. Avoid that and we'll win IMO.
alonsoisared

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:53:40 pm »
A nice late winner for the reds on a weekend where at least one of the other challengers will faulter would be absolutely lovely. Tough fixtures for all the four teams in with a shout.
joezydudek

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:55:23 pm »
Hopefully whoever makes up the front three charges down Forster at every opportunity after his second half performance last night!
They're bound to cause us a few hairy moments in defence, but we should be able to open them up easily enough too.
4-2 Liverpool
kavah's christmas Cava palava

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:04:45 pm »
Thanks whoever did the op  ;D

Yikes it seems an age ago that match. Poor Joel.
So gutted for him back then.

I went from fucking hell these are good to fucking hell these are shite last night ;D

They do have my favorite non-Liverpool player in Kulusevski hes bloody great
DelTrotter

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:09:23 pm »
Well be by far the better team as usual but as always there the result will depend on if its officiated properly or not. Lets hope we have better luck on that front as theres been two absolute scandals at this stadium for us.
RyanBabel19

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:10:39 pm »
These are awful at the back and seem pretty poor on the second half of games

Forster has been strange for them. Some outrageous saves but some absolute howlers mixed in too. In all honesty we should be beating these, theyre play blissfully ignorant football and persist with the same stupid mistakes even though everyone can see its an awful idea

Start Jota up top, control the midfield and provide chances for him to be at his clinical best
Tommy_W

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:41:29 pm »
0-0
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:50:12 pm »
I really want to see a good performance. Don't think we've had one since City at home.

Good performance and 3 points, PLEASE!
4pool

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:51:10 pm »
Referee: Sam Barrott.
Assistants: Lee Betts, Wade Smith.
Fourth official: Michael Oliver.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis.
tubby

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:06:52 pm »
Chris~

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:11:17 pm »
Balls over the top to Salah and whoever Vs Gray should be the plan. Not like Forster is going to be doing much of a job sweeping up
Dougle

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:17:38 pm »
Great OP that .... Thanks.

This is going to be a banger I think. They'll keep firing away from the front come what may. I know they have lost 7 games this season but they've all been tight .... what am I saying, 7 games already ? .... we have to win.
Major focus on focus and starting well please. Don't give them anything easy.
4-2 Reds.
theshirtmyfatherwore

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:58:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:22:29 pm
Have to win, cant really go on 3 match non winning runs if we want to win this league,

Totally agree, it would be a disaster after the lead we managed to get ourselves into
Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:16:59 pm »
Missus is a Spurs fan so I watch loads of them. They start games like a house on fire so Virge needs to drop the defensive line a bit early on otherwise we concede first. Basically if we don't make any stupid mistakes, PGMOL don't screw us and we take our chances we win comfortably. We should keep Robbo, Quansah and Darwin well away from this one.
kavah's christmas Cava palava

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 02:41:29 pm
0-0

Ha ha. What are the odds? - all the best Tommy. Hope you win in Europe
Nick110581

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:34:13 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 03:58:48 pm
Totally agree, it would be a disaster after the lead we managed to get ourselves into

It wouldn't be a disaster.

Back to the game, this will be really tough as they are decent going forward and game raisers.
Giono

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:53:02 pm »
I like how Arne praised their style in his prematch presser. Inviting them to throw players forward at us to open up space in midfield...



Nick110581

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:05:13 pm »
Would play Dom in this as his energy could be key.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:10:43 pm »
Really looking forward to this. Should be end-to-end. So long as our defence doesn't have an off-day, you have to think we'll come out on top.
Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:25:56 pm »
Thanks for the OP Jack.

Really hopeful this is 3 pts. It should be. Some minutes and rest for those who needed it in midweek, so we should be ready to go for this.

3-1
darragh85

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:47:07 pm »
We really owe them one.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:06:15 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:47:07 pm
We really owe them one.

Send all their fucking kids home early for the holidays; no need to come down on the pitch...
Kennys from heaven

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:16:01 pm »
Want to eradicate the last time out here and fucking ruin these twats.

That said, as I always do, Ill take a comfortable 2-0, but their kamikaze football means id keep going if we score a couple.

Massively important game from our perspective though as its another game we should win - and Id say need to win as well

Allez Redmen
Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:11:02 pm »
This would be a good game in which to go for a second straight away if we score one; or a third if we score two etc. Rack some up and then contain them. I'd rather not be chasing goals towards the end and have them break and score.
Caligula?

Re: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (Premier League) - 16:30, Sunday 22nd December
« Reply #35 on: Today at 10:39:47 pm »
It may not be a must win in the truest sense of the phrase but it certainly feels like a game we have to win given recent results and not allowing others back into it.
