Strange statement...



The team is already motivated to win every game. Heck, when we had "low standards" - like expecting this to be a transition season- they said -"Fuck that!"



This team certainly don't need a reminder of standards. What WE need is a tonk on the head to set ourselves straight whenever one of our rivals win a game!



Its an interesting point as I reckon there are members of the squad that approach every season thinking we can the title, and members who don't. Probably matches the fanbase as well. I thought we had a chance in Aug, I wasn't buying the trasition narrative given the team we had, and I detect the older heads in the team didn't either.But much like loads of fans had written it off before a ball was kicked, several of our players have commented that they didn't expect us to be challenging for a league title this season back in August. Results change expectations, but I've little doubt that had we been 3rd or 4th now, most fans and most of our squad would have said "job done" based on their initial expectations.The fact that we are here now means those expectations have gone up a level, both on and off the field (from those who maybe didn't have them to begin with) but I'm not worried at all about the players standards from here on in, I merely said that even if the odd result doesn't go according to plan we will be fine if the team maintain them.