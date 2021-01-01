« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16] 17   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December  (Read 12398 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 09:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 08:13:28 pm
I think we're all still guilty of looking at the race in the way we did when it was City in the way. The margin of error was tiny, we knew they could go on a run and we approached every week as a must win.

I think we need to retain that attitude simply because anything less could result in standards slipping, but Chelsea and Arsenal will drop their share of points along the way and the margin of error will be that bit wider.

So, we don't need to win every week, we just need to want to. And if we retain that attitude I'm fairly confident we win the league. Long way to go though, we can be excited and anxious and love the journey but I don't think we need to go into fits of anguish if we drop points here and there, as we're not up against an entity like City here.
The players already want to win. What I find bemusing is fans "wanting" the team to win and acting in a self-centred that's not consistent with that.

If every fan panicked and threw a tantrum after a "bad" result, the pressure would eventually filter through to the team and make things harder for them. It's more about some fans not looking beyond themselves really.

Under a new coach, the team has started really well and expectations have been exceeded so far which makes it puzzling to see the overreaction when things are not perfect.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 09:24:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:23:17 pm
The players already want to win. What I find bemusing is fans "wanting" the team to win and acting in a self-centred that's not consistent with that.

If every fan panicked and threw a tantrum after a "bad" result, the pressure would eventually filter through to the team and make things harder for them. It's more about some fans not looking beyond themselves really.

Under a new coach, the team has started really well and expectations have been exceeded so far which makes it puzzling to see the overreaction when things are not perfect.

 :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,120
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 09:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:18:29 pm
The 19/20 title win I think have warped Liverpool fans mind that the only way to win it is to run away with it immediately and never look back and at the same time those tight affairs with Man City giving fans PTSD about not opening up a huge gap. Seemingly with Man City gone and Arsenal and Chelsea neither being this scary unstoppable machine like those Man City teams I think people just need to chill a bit.

It's ultimately about what we do. We need to get as close to 90 as we can.

With City it was more a case of getting as close to 100 as we can.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,229
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 09:33:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:23:17 pm
The players already want to win. What I find bemusing is fans "wanting" the team to win and acting in a self-centred that's not consistent with that.

If every fan panicked and threw a tantrum after a "bad" result, the pressure would eventually filter through to the team and make things harder for them. It's more about some fans not looking beyond themselves really.

Under a new coach, the team has started really well and expectations have been exceeded so far which makes it puzzling to see the overreaction when things are not perfect.

I haven't yet seen a quadruple shout ;D

Joke aside, I agree 100% with you.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,703
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 09:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:32:29 pm
It's ultimately about what we do. We need to get as close to 90 as we can.

With City it was more a case of getting as close to 100 as we can.

Think I saw on Twitter that we're on course to get 91 points apparently? Which you'd think would result in winning the title.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,296
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #605 on: Today at 02:37:53 am »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 08:13:28 pm
I think we're all still guilty of looking at the race in the way we did when it was City in the way. The margin of error was tiny, we knew they could go on a run and we approached every week as a must win.

I think we need to retain that attitude simply because anything less could result in standards slipping, but Chelsea and Arsenal will drop their share of points along the way and the margin of error will be that bit wider.

So, we don't need to win every week, we just need to want to. And if we retain that attitude I'm fairly confident we win the league. Long way to go though, we can be excited and anxious and love the journey but I don't think we need to go into fits of anguish if we drop points here and there, as we're not up against an entity like City here.
Strange statement...

The team is already motivated to win every game. Heck, when we had "low standards" - like expecting this to be a transition season- they said -"Fuck that!"

This team certainly don't need a reminder of standards. What WE need is a tonk on the head to set ourselves straight whenever one of our rivals win a game!
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:36 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #606 on: Today at 11:22:11 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:37:53 am
Strange statement...

The team is already motivated to win every game. Heck, when we had "low standards" - like expecting this to be a transition season- they said -"Fuck that!"

This team certainly don't need a reminder of standards. What WE need is a tonk on the head to set ourselves straight whenever one of our rivals win a game!

Its an interesting point as I reckon there are members of the squad that approach every season thinking we can the title, and members who don't. Probably matches the fanbase as well. I thought we had a chance in Aug, I wasn't buying the trasition narrative given the team we had, and I detect the older heads in the team didn't either.

But much like loads of fans had written it off before a ball was kicked, several of our players have commented that they didn't expect us to be challenging for a league title this season back in August. Results change expectations, but I've little doubt that had we been 3rd or 4th now, most fans and most of our squad would have said "job done" based on their initial expectations.

The fact that we are here now means those expectations have gone up a level, both on and off the field (from those who maybe didn't have them to begin with) but I'm not worried at all about the players standards from here on in, I merely said that even if the odd result doesn't go according to plan we will be fine if the team maintain them.
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #607 on: Today at 11:27:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:32:29 pm
It's ultimately about what we do. We need to get as close to 90 as we can.

With City it was more a case of getting as close to 100 as we can.

I've had 90 in my head for weeks and what we needed to do to get there. 54 points from 23 games from here on in. Whatever way you.want to calculate it...
W17 D3 L3
W18 L5
W16 D6 L1
...it looks achievable and I'm confident we achieve it. In all scenarios we can have 5-6 off days or accept a draw, etc.
Logged

Online Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,545
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #608 on: Today at 01:38:13 pm »
Why the hell id Fulham Southampton on
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,262
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #609 on: Today at 01:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 01:38:13 pm
Why the hell id Fulham Southampton on

Not sure why Fulham v Southampton is on


Absolutely the shittest game they could have picked. Just weird.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #610 on: Today at 01:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 01:38:13 pm
Why the hell id Fulham Southampton on

Only guess is they have to screen so many matches for each club ?

Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #611 on: Today at 01:51:13 pm »
Schmeical must be on drugs currently on optus sport telling the world how great Maguire is  ;D
Logged
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #612 on: Today at 01:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 01:45:18 pm
Not sure why Fulham v Southampton is on


Absolutely the shittest game they could have picked. Just weird.

Any streams for the Chelsea Everton game?
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,465
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #613 on: Today at 01:53:47 pm »
The Blue Santa suits are out hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaahahahaha
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #614 on: Today at 01:53:48 pm »
Fulham v Southampton is a quota pick basically, all teams have a minimum and maximum auota number for each tv "pack". It's why Sky stick some big games at 5.30 Sat so they can avoid hitting maximum quota numbers for the Sun 4.30 slot.
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,465
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #615 on: Today at 01:59:02 pm »
The Ev will roll over and have their bellies absolutely tickled here
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #616 on: Today at 02:01:48 pm »
Hmm?

The Ev v Chelsea or Mancs v Bournemouth?

Decisions...
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,120
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #617 on: Today at 02:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 01:53:48 pm
Fulham v Southampton is a quota pick basically, all teams have a minimum and maximum auota number for each tv "pack". It's why Sky stick some big games at 5.30 Sat so they can avoid hitting maximum quota numbers for the Sun 4.30 slot.

And we're the only club that TnT use their full 12:30 quota on, always after we play Wednesday night or internationals.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,465
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #618 on: Today at 02:02:46 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:01:48 pm
Hmm?

The Ev v Chelsea or Mancs v Bournemouth?

Decisions...

I'm on Ev/Chelsea until the inevitable Chelsea opener
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,120
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #619 on: Today at 02:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 01:59:02 pm
The Ev will roll over and have their bellies absolutely tickled here

If they go behind they'll get battered, they need a clean sheet Weather awful though
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,223
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #620 on: Today at 02:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 01:45:18 pm
Not sure why Fulham v Southampton is on


Absolutely the shittest game they could have picked. Just weird.

It's not weird. Every club in the Premier League has a quota of these games, why should it just be the top clubs all the time?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #621 on: Today at 02:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 02:02:46 pm
I'm on Ev/Chelsea until the inevitable Chelsea opener

 :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #622 on: Today at 02:04:04 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:01:48 pm
Hmm?

The Ev v Chelsea or Mancs v Bournemouth?

Decisions...

Game for a laugh starring the Mancs for me

Optus 1 showing all the scores on screen and cutting to any action in the other games
« Last Edit: Today at 02:07:08 pm by Hymer Red »
Logged
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

Online Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,545
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #623 on: Today at 02:07:44 pm »
Everton just giving up posession in dangerous areas willy nilly.

They arent good. Getting done here
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,500
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #624 on: Today at 02:08:12 pm »
Sign On and Feed the Scousers already from those classy Chelsea fans.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,262
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #625 on: Today at 02:09:17 pm »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Today at 02:08:12 pm
Sign On and Feed the Scousers already from those classy Chelsea fans.

Wouldn't expect anything less from the inbred Southern Tory wankers.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #626 on: Today at 02:09:54 pm »
These shit conditions will favour Everton
Logged

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,356
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #627 on: Today at 02:10:52 pm »
Conditions are awful. Should suit Everton as they cant out two passes together anyways.
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #628 on: Today at 02:12:42 pm »
The weather by mine is nearly as bad as it was on the day the derby was cancelled.
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #629 on: Today at 02:14:25 pm »
Pawson already favouring the Mancs surprise surprise
Logged
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #630 on: Today at 02:14:59 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 02:12:42 pm
The weather by mine is nearly as bad as it was on the day the derby was cancelled.

I wonder what it's like down by BMD?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #631 on: Today at 02:15:24 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:14:59 pm
I wonder what it's like down by BMD?

Such a wild place to build a stadium aha
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #632 on: Today at 02:16:23 pm »
When was the last time Calvert Lewin scored a goal ffs
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,519
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #633 on: Today at 02:17:39 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:16:23 pm
When was the last time Calvert Lewin scored a goal ffs
Today hopefully.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,120
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #634 on: Today at 02:18:09 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 02:12:42 pm
The weather by mine is nearly as bad as it was on the day the derby was cancelled.

Yeah simular condition, wind speeds just a bit lower.

Doubt it'd be playable at the dock
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,894
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #635 on: Today at 02:18:33 pm »
The Ev doing ok here.
Enzo should have been booked I reckon.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #636 on: Today at 02:19:24 pm »
It feels weird wanting Everton to win.
Logged

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,058
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #637 on: Today at 02:20:50 pm »
Fulham v Soton is a thriller so far
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,346
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #638 on: Today at 02:21:20 pm »
Wolves 1 up
Logged
Watching Arne Slot right in after Klopp

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,017
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #639 on: Today at 02:21:37 pm »
East Mids Tories 0 - West Mids Tories 1
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16] 17   Go Up
« previous next »
 