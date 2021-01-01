« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December

MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
I think we're all still guilty of looking at the race in the way we did when it was City in the way. The margin of error was tiny, we knew they could go on a run and we approached every week as a must win.

I think we need to retain that attitude simply because anything less could result in standards slipping, but Chelsea and Arsenal will drop their share of points along the way and the margin of error will be that bit wider.

So, we don't need to win every week, we just need to want to. And if we retain that attitude I'm fairly confident we win the league. Long way to go though, we can be excited and anxious and love the journey but I don't think we need to go into fits of anguish if we drop points here and there, as we're not up against an entity like City here.
The players already want to win. What I find bemusing is fans "wanting" the team to win and acting in a self-centred that's not consistent with that.

If every fan panicked and threw a tantrum after a "bad" result, the pressure would eventually filter through to the team and make things harder for them. It's more about some fans not looking beyond themselves really.

Under a new coach, the team has started really well and expectations have been exceeded so far which makes it puzzling to see the overreaction when things are not perfect.
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
The players already want to win. What I find bemusing is fans "wanting" the team to win and acting in a self-centred that's not consistent with that.

If every fan panicked and threw a tantrum after a "bad" result, the pressure would eventually filter through to the team and make things harder for them. It's more about some fans not looking beyond themselves really.

Under a new coach, the team has started really well and expectations have been exceeded so far which makes it puzzling to see the overreaction when things are not perfect.

Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
The 19/20 title win I think have warped Liverpool fans mind that the only way to win it is to run away with it immediately and never look back and at the same time those tight affairs with Man City giving fans PTSD about not opening up a huge gap. Seemingly with Man City gone and Arsenal and Chelsea neither being this scary unstoppable machine like those Man City teams I think people just need to chill a bit.

It's ultimately about what we do. We need to get as close to 90 as we can.

With City it was more a case of getting as close to 100 as we can.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
The players already want to win. What I find bemusing is fans "wanting" the team to win and acting in a self-centred that's not consistent with that.

If every fan panicked and threw a tantrum after a "bad" result, the pressure would eventually filter through to the team and make things harder for them. It's more about some fans not looking beyond themselves really.

Under a new coach, the team has started really well and expectations have been exceeded so far which makes it puzzling to see the overreaction when things are not perfect.

I haven't yet seen a quadruple shout ;D

Joke aside, I agree 100% with you.
Garlicbread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
It's ultimately about what we do. We need to get as close to 90 as we can.

With City it was more a case of getting as close to 100 as we can.

Think I saw on Twitter that we're on course to get 91 points apparently? Which you'd think would result in winning the title.
the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
I think we're all still guilty of looking at the race in the way we did when it was City in the way. The margin of error was tiny, we knew they could go on a run and we approached every week as a must win.

I think we need to retain that attitude simply because anything less could result in standards slipping, but Chelsea and Arsenal will drop their share of points along the way and the margin of error will be that bit wider.

So, we don't need to win every week, we just need to want to. And if we retain that attitude I'm fairly confident we win the league. Long way to go though, we can be excited and anxious and love the journey but I don't think we need to go into fits of anguish if we drop points here and there, as we're not up against an entity like City here.
Strange statement...

The team is already motivated to win every game. Heck, when we had "low standards" - like expecting this to be a transition season- they said -"Fuck that!"

This team certainly don't need a reminder of standards. What WE need is a tonk on the head to set ourselves straight whenever one of our rivals win a game!
