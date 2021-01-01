I think we're all still guilty of looking at the race in the way we did when it was City in the way. The margin of error was tiny, we knew they could go on a run and we approached every week as a must win.



I think we need to retain that attitude simply because anything less could result in standards slipping, but Chelsea and Arsenal will drop their share of points along the way and the margin of error will be that bit wider.



So, we don't need to win every week, we just need to want to. And if we retain that attitude I'm fairly confident we win the league. Long way to go though, we can be excited and anxious and love the journey but I don't think we need to go into fits of anguish if we drop points here and there, as we're not up against an entity like City here.



The players already want to win. What I find bemusing is fans "wanting" the team to win and acting in a self-centred that's not consistent with that.If every fan panicked and threw a tantrum after a "bad" result, the pressure would eventually filter through to the team and make things harder for them. It's more about some fans not looking beyond themselves really.Under a new coach, the team has started really well and expectations have been exceeded so far which makes it puzzling to see the overreaction when things are not perfect.