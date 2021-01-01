« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December  (Read 5426 times)

Online Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #360 on: Today at 04:50:15 pm »
Estupinan somehow avoids red in the Brighton V West Ham game. Very dangerous tackle. He was booked .
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #361 on: Today at 04:50:34 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 04:29:34 pm
Isaac is some player

How much would he cost on the open market? 80m?

Really wish we'd go for him, but reality is he's probably headed to Arsenal.
Logged

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,368
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #362 on: Today at 04:51:26 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:50:34 pm
Really wish we'd go for him, but reality is he's probably headed to Arsenal.

Wouldn't fit in to our system. Also very hot and cold.
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,700
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #363 on: Today at 04:53:21 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 04:51:26 pm
Wouldn't fit in to our system. Also very hot and cold.

His injury record I'd say is the biggest concern.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #364 on: Today at 04:54:01 pm »
Quote from: DHRED on Today at 04:29:34 pm
Isaac is some player

How much would he cost on the open market? 80m?

£150 million I would say
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,704
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #365 on: Today at 04:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:46:57 pm
Hes a yard dog, youre right but most good teams need somebody like him. A local guy that sets the tone in terms of effort and attitude that the supporters identify with.

I understand the point youre making Gerry; what gets me is the apparent ease with which some players get carded, and how yet, players like him and Tarkowski - neither of whom seem to mind hurting opponents, continue to get by un-carded.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #366 on: Today at 04:54:08 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 04:51:26 pm
Wouldn't fit in to our system. Also very hot and cold.

Id take the 21 PL goals version of hot and cold

Isak would cost 100 mill plus given Newcastle paid 70 (contract depending).
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,382
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #367 on: Today at 04:56:37 pm »
What chance of hope we giving Palace? Hold on and pray for a draw?
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,142
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #368 on: Today at 04:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 04:56:37 pm
What chance of hope we giving Palace? Hold on and pray for a draw?

They're usually a tough game under the lights and will want revenge after midweek.  Could be tight.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,368
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #369 on: Today at 04:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 04:56:37 pm
What chance of hope we giving Palace? Hold on and pray for a draw?

Little to no hope, really. They're not a Brighton or even a Forest.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,187
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #370 on: Today at 05:00:12 pm »
I think Palace gets thrashed like 0-4,0-5.
Logged

Online Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,561
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #371 on: Today at 05:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 04:56:37 pm
What chance of hope we giving Palace? Hold on and pray for a draw?
think they'll give Stokenal a game but will lose from a late corner
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,561
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #372 on: Today at 05:02:38 pm »
That Evan Ferguson looks a bit shit, no wonder United were sniffing round him
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,655
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #373 on: Today at 05:02:42 pm »
Easy win for Everton with money, Hooper is the ref so he'll deffo buy all their bullshit
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 