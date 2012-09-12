« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December

Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #160 on: Today at 01:52:06 pm »
Like what I've seen of Rogers. Clever player always aware of what's around him.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:52:24 pm »
Need a second soon, City look so deflated.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 01:51:54 pm
Haaland is fuckin useless isn't he if he's not getting tap ins

12 touches

0 attempts
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:52:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:33:24 pm
Villa really have been shit on the counter .. could be out of site by now if they'd executed better

Yep, hopefully they don't rue the poor decision making.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:53:24 pm »
Is McCoist paid by the word?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:53:42 pm »
GTFI!!!!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:53:46 pm »
arf
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:53:50 pm »
player!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:53:56 pm »
hahahahahaha
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:53:57 pm »
HAHAHAHAHAAH City v Leicester will be an absolutely fascinating battle over xmas, Leicester big favourites you'd think
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:53:58 pm »
Arf!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:54:03 pm »
Rogers is amazing, they picked him up so cheap too.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:54:04 pm »
Arf!

Walking
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:54:05 pm »
ARF!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:53:50 pm
player!

Absolutely bullied his way through
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #175 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
Arf
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 01:50:38 pm
Yep hopefully it doesn't bite them on the arse

Won't now ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #177 on: Today at 01:54:14 pm »
Brilliant
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #178 on: Today at 01:54:14 pm »
SACKED IN THE MOURNING, YOU'RE GETTING SACKED IN THE MOURINING...SACKED IN THE MOOOOOURNING
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #179 on: Today at 01:54:24 pm »
Rogers destroying them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #180 on: Today at 01:54:25 pm »
So easy to run through the middle of them
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #181 on: Today at 01:54:26 pm »
Get in!  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #182 on: Today at 01:54:27 pm »
Rogers, yet another player they will be regretting selling.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #183 on: Today at 01:54:30 pm »
Great finish!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #184 on: Today at 01:54:35 pm »
Finally
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #185 on: Today at 01:54:47 pm »
Could've been 5 by now. Carved open at will. Love to see it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #186 on: Today at 01:54:57 pm »
The state of Walkers attempt at a block.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #187 on: Today at 01:55:01 pm »
Muhahahahahahahaaaaaaahahah

get in!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #188 on: Today at 01:55:01 pm »
Walker again and again and again :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #189 on: Today at 01:55:07 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:54:25 pm
So easy to run through the middle of them
no legs in midfield so no surprise really
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #190 on: Today at 01:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 01:54:06 pm
Absolutely bullied his way through

hes an unit! But a great touch and skill.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #191 on: Today at 01:55:17 pm »
Walker :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #192 on: Today at 01:55:19 pm »
The madman is actually gonna get himself sacked
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #193 on: Today at 01:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 01:52:06 pm
Like what I've seen of Rogers. Clever player always aware of what's around him.

Self quote wanker
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #194 on: Today at 01:55:36 pm »
Ped isn't stopping this rot. It's deep rooted. Add in the 130 and this is his last season - if he makes it to the end.

GTFI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #195 on: Today at 01:55:38 pm »
He really doesn't know what to do, does he? I remember when we lost something like 4-5 on the trot at Anfield in early 2021. We got out of it and ended up 4th. Even Arteta turned things around eventually. Guardiola looks completely clueless.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #196 on: Today at 01:55:41 pm »
Get right in
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #197 on: Today at 01:55:48 pm »
Lovely stuff

City aren't getting CL football ...like maybe they squeak 5th?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #198 on: Today at 01:55:49 pm »
Rogers is a brilliant player
Re: Premier League Fixtures 21st/22nd December
« Reply #199 on: Today at 01:55:55 pm »
Rogers is a fucking player
