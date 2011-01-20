You know, if i could have that hour in Bill Shankly's house again, there is so much that I would ask now that I didn't ask then. But I was only twenty-four years old and I was so star-struck that I had no idea what to say because, frankly, I hadn't expected to get past the front door until he beckoned me inside. It was still a memory to treasure for the rest of my life though ... and I do.Chris
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Letter from Shankly to krisshttps://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/373
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.84]