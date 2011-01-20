« previous next »
R.I.P Kriss

Offline joezydudek

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 02:14:02 pm
RIP Kriss, YNWA
Offline Red Ol

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 02:41:27 pm
R.I.P. Kriss
Offline Sangria

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 02:43:49 pm
From a PM, so not sure if I should post it, but here's kriss's comment on that visit to Shankly's house in this article.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/373

Quote from: kriss
You know, if i could have that hour in Bill Shankly's house again, there is so much that I would ask now that I didn't ask then. But I was only twenty-four years old and I was so star-struck that I had no idea what to say because, frankly, I hadn't expected to get past the front door until he beckoned me inside. It was still a memory to treasure for the rest of my life though ... and I do.

Chris
Offline Dougle

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 03:08:08 pm
Sad news. RIP Kriss
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 03:16:47 pm
Read his posts and LFC History articles back now. Some amazing stories. RIP Kriss.
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 03:24:42 pm
RIP, Kriss... YNWA
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 03:27:09 pm
R.I.P. mate
Offline lobsterboy

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 04:39:59 pm
RIP Kriss
YNWA
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 04:43:55 pm
Really sad news, rest in peace Kriss YNWA
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 04:48:23 pm
RIP Kriss. YNWA.
Offline JohnnyLeTallec.

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 05:29:21 pm
ynwa
Offline Tedspace

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 06:14:57 pm
RIP Kriss.

I echo the thoughts of others here - a life well-lived, and shared with many others.


We're lucky to have much of your knowledge live on in these boards.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 07:52:35 pm
RIP Kriss, YNWA.
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 08:10:18 pm
RIP Kriss lad - this year from that perspective can definitely do one. Too many lost.
Online Hazell

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 09:30:19 pm
RIP Kriss.
Offline the 92A

Re: R.I.P Kriss
December 20, 2024, 11:31:53 pm
Sad News RIP Chris
Offline Lee-87

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Yesterday at 07:21:08 am
RIP Kriss mate, YNWA :(
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Yesterday at 08:41:49 am
RIP Kriss
Offline Ebenezer-viva

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Yesterday at 08:56:31 am
Very sad loss to his family and this club's support. RIP Kriss
Offline The Final Third

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Yesterday at 09:36:25 am
What an amazing time as a traveling Red he experienced and his fond remembrances were truly evocative.

Rest in peace Chris.
Offline peelyon

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Yesterday at 12:12:11 pm
Offline Red Beret

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Yesterday at 02:18:07 pm
RIP
Offline paisley1977

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Yesterday at 02:23:33 pm
RIP Kriss YNWA

Offline Rhingle Bells

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Yesterday at 03:46:38 pm
RIP Chris.
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Yesterday at 07:35:19 pm
RIP Kriss, YNWA
Online dimitri

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Yesterday at 07:35:54 pm
RIP Kriss.
Offline wemmick

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Yesterday at 08:51:51 pm
RIP
Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Yesterday at 10:00:05 pm
RIP Kriss.
Offline Cusamano

Re: R.I.P Kriss
Today at 11:16:37 am
RIP
