Author Topic: R.I.P Kriss  (Read 37 times)

R.I.P Kriss
« on: Today at 07:20:53 am »
Hi guys,

One of the longest serving Rawkites sadly passed away yesterday afternoon - Kriss. He was on RAWK for over 20 years and was one of the most travelled Liverpool supporters that I know, having great stories from following the Reds during the hugely successful era of Shankly/Paisley etc.

He worked regularly with LFChistory.net as well as Jeff Goulding/George Scott to help with information for their books and was a really top guy.

It was through RAWK that he helped get me to my first game back in 2007.

R.I.P Christopher Word aka Kriss
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:26:39 am »
Sorry to hear mate. RIP Kriss.
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:28:24 am »
That is sad news. I remember his amazing knowledge of the club from the On this day in history thread that he used to post in a lot and share his wisdom with us. RIP Kriss
Re: R.I.P Kriss
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:28:38 am »
RIP Kriss, You'll Never Walk Alone.
