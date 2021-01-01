I think they don't use it in earlier rounds as not all clubs have it, so they carry it on. Especially as they don't know it will be all pl semis. Funny know if it's there for the final



what's the logic behind not having VAR in these games. all involved are PL teams. or is it just PGMOL nonsense.



Yep - its happened in the FA Cup where there was no VAR at the tie due to it being a League club v PL opponents and it was in use at the replay, which is a farce. Better to not have it until the Semi and or Final, last season it wasn't used until the Final due to Boro being there and it being unfair for us and Fulham to use it when they didn'tIts the EFL who make the rules - they don't use it UNTIL the semi final stages, this season, as its all PL teams in them, its going to be used on both the Semi Finals and the Final. They could, if there was a non PL club in the semis, force them to get enough cameras in to use it, if the EFL so choose.