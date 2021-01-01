« previous next »
Offline spider-neil

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:49:51 pm »
I hope Farley's boy isn't a baby about the penalty they didn't get.
Offline decosabute

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm
Izzy Christiansen, fucking thick as mince

I enjoy female voices on something like TAW, where you have some smart fans and football writers like Beth Lindup. But far too many of the ex pro pundits are absolutely dreadful. Christiansen, Lucy Ward and Karen Carney all spout absolute utter bollocks.
Offline decosabute

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm
that lanky fucker who came on was absolutely gash, how the fuck did he get a contract, Ali Dia vibes about him!

He is extremely awkward looking, and probably shite at this level, but he's actually had a really good career aside from England - very prolific in Denmark, Belgium and Turkey. Also memorably scored a ridiculously clumsy goal vs United for FC Midtjylland in 2016.
Online RedG13

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm »
Good win. Really good use of the squad. Nice to see the young players get chances and do well
Offline Judge Red

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:01:35 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
He is extremely awkward looking, and probably shite at this level, but he's actually had a really good career aside from England - very prolific in Denmark, Belgium and Turkey. Also memorably scored a ridiculously clumsy goal vs United for FC Midtjylland in 2016.

Souness would have been all over him if he was their manager
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:02:17 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 10:45:45 pm
Notice anything, Rob?



She was shit at football too ?  ;D


Once the blue shite bitterness touches you ......
Offline Santas robbed me shorts

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:04:54 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:55:26 pm
I enjoy female voices on something like TAW, where you have some smart fans and football writers like Beth Lindup. But far too many of the ex pro pundits are absolutely dreadful. Christiansen, Lucy Ward and Karen Carney all spout absolute utter bollocks.

I don't listen so not aware of them, but I do like Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan. But the three they insist on forcing on us are fucking useless
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:09:54 pm »
Thought that was a successful evening - through to the semis, rested a lot of players, managed mins of others, gave mins to those who needed them, players back from injury and lots of kids getting a run out.

Fantastic night imo. Result was the most important and the performance cant be judged too harshly given the make up and circumstances.

Onto the next one.
Offline Hymer Red

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:12:00 pm »
Managed a nice win well without too much drama and hopefully no injuries. I bet Wataru is sore tomorrow though he was a knock magnet tonight. Home for the second leg please, dont care who we can beat them all.
Offline 12C

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm
Job done.  Much needed minutes in the legs for some players.  Looks like it's Us, Arsenal, Newcastle & Spurs or United.  Going to be a tough semi-final whoever we get.

As an arl arse can I say two legs? Welltake anyone
Offline decosabute

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 11:04:54 pm
I don't listen so not aware of them, but I do like Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan. But the three they insist on forcing on us are fucking useless

Big difference though - the ones you mentioned are hosts. They're both good at their jobs, no doubt, but my point is that they're not paid to give opinions. They're there to anchor the show, and they do it very well. Unfortunately, the ex pros who are paid to give opinions or call the game can be really, really bad.

To me personally - and this won't be a popular opinion probably - there's already a credibility issue with female pundits on male football, as it's practically a different sport they're coming from. That isn't at all meant to disparage women's football, and I'm really glad it's found a bigger audience, and better coverage but the difference is still enormous. I always say that if a male player from the fourth tier was giving their takes on CL or PL football, I'd also find that difficult to accept as credible. That's the issue to me.

That isn't to say that I don't think a female ex pro can have an opinion on male football - of course they can, and we all know loads of male pundits are terrible too. But to me, they need to be very good analysts to get past that initial credibility barrier. Unfortunately, several of the regulars are quite bad and it just ends up feeling like something broadcasters are forcing on the viewer in the name of false equality.

Sorry, I know loads will disagree with that, but just my two cents.
Online SamLad

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 11:19:49 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
He is extremely awkward looking, and probably shite at this level, but he's actually had a really good career aside from England - very prolific in Denmark, Belgium and Turkey. Also memorably scored a ridiculously clumsy goal vs United for FC Midtjylland in 2016.
he gave us a hell of a time when we played them earlier this season.  we simply couldn't get the ball off him, even when outnumbering him.
Online SamLad

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #292 on: Yesterday at 11:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 11:09:54 pm
Thought that was a successful evening - through to the semis, rested a lot of players, managed mins of others, gave mins to those who needed them, players back from injury and lots of kids getting a run out.

Fantastic night imo. Result was the most important and the performance cant be judged too harshly given the make up and circumstances.

Onto the next one.
good summary.  excellent decisions on the starters and the subs.

2nd half performance pretty choppy but those 11 players have never played together before (and probably never expected to).

wonderful to see Fedo and Tsimi back in action.  once we get Ibou back, if nobody else drops out, we'll have a simply fabulous range of options to start and for the bench.
Offline stockdam

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #293 on: Yesterday at 11:39:28 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm
Big difference though - the ones you mentioned are hosts. They're both good at their jobs, no doubt, but my point is that they're not paid to give opinions. They're there to anchor the show, and they do it very well. Unfortunately, the ex pros who are paid to give opinions or call the game can be really, really bad.

To me personally - and this won't be a popular opinion probably - there's already a credibility issue with female pundits on male football, as it's practically a different sport they're coming from. That isn't at all meant to disparage women's football, and I'm really glad it's found a bigger audience, and better coverage but the difference is still enormous. I always say that if a male player from the fourth tier was giving their takes on CL or PL football, I'd also find that difficult to accept as credible. That's the issue to me.

That isn't to say that I don't think a female ex pro can have an opinion on male football - of course they can, and we all know loads of male pundits are terrible too. But to me, they need to be very good analysts to get past that initial credibility barrier. Unfortunately, several of the regulars are quite bad and it just ends up feeling like something broadcasters are forcing on the viewer in the name of false equality.

Sorry, I know loads will disagree with that, but just my two cents.

I think you made your point well.

Male, female, whatever should not come into it. If a person is brought on as a player or coach to comment then, surely, they should have played or coached at the level or above. Players from the male division 2 are still, relatively very good players but I dont think they would be asked to comment on an EPL game.

On the other hand it does give the womens game more exposure which is a good thing. Probably best leave it there as its now way off topic for this thread.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:18:21 pm
Big difference though - the ones you mentioned are hosts. They're both good at their jobs, no doubt, but my point is that they're not paid to give opinions. They're there to anchor the show, and they do it very well. Unfortunately, the ex pros who are paid to give opinions or call the game can be really, really bad.

To me personally - and this won't be a popular opinion probably - there's already a credibility issue with female pundits on male football, as it's practically a different sport they're coming from. That isn't at all meant to disparage women's football, and I'm really glad it's found a bigger audience, and better coverage but the difference is still enormous. I always say that if a male player from the fourth tier was giving their takes on CL or PL football, I'd also find that difficult to accept as credible. That's the issue to me.

That isn't to say that I don't think a female ex pro can have an opinion on male football - of course they can, and we all know loads of male pundits are terrible too. But to me, they need to be very good analysts to get past that initial credibility barrier. Unfortunately, several of the regulars are quite bad and it just ends up feeling like something broadcasters are forcing on the viewer in the name of false equality.

Sorry, I know loads will disagree with that, but just my two cents.

Isnt it a sample size issue? Alex Scott is always good anytime i hear her analysing mens football, never kicked a ball in mens football once!

Theres probably 10-20 shocking mens pundits for every 1 good one. Theres a tonne more male pundits than female and ive heard a few decent commentators and pundits who were female

I dont think not having played at a certain level is what dictates good analysis, plenty of pieces people quote and pass off as their own opinion come from people online who have never even played semi pro let alone at the top level.

Does a pundit making great points about a team fall short of the credibility barrier because he wasnt great or failed at management? Theory and practical arent the same thing, there can of course be things that are specialised but knowledge doesnt only come from having done the exact thing yourself at the same level.
Offline classycarra

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23’ Elliot 32’Archer 59’
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 11:53:36 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
The refs have been shit this season but I think that is the best performance from a ref I've seen this season. Kept his cards in his pocket for the most part and allowed strong challenges from both teams.
second best for me (dont tend to remember these things, or obsess about it) - the best one was also Southampton away, that one was genuinely just called really well throughout
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 10:12:25 pm
I personally felt VAR would have sent the Ref to the monitor to look at the Quansah foul but hey ho fuck them.
but also agree with this. was definitely bad defending though, even if not ultimately foul play
Offline smutchin

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 10:15:07 pm
The game should be stopped immediately as time is critical if there has been a head injury. You cant wait 30 seconds to get medical help. Yes it can be abused but in this case it was obviously that Wataru had taken a hard knock to the head. Yes it is frustrating if you are attacking but the referee is meant to focus on the player.

Absolutely. Would have been harsh on Southampton as it wasnt deliberate and it would have prevented their goal but player safety should take absolute priority. Ref should have stopped play instantly.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #297 on: Today at 12:03:31 am »
Any news on Macca?
Seemed to fiddle with his knee just before he was taken off. Sure it was a precaution, so hope it's nothing serious.
Online baffled

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #298 on: Today at 12:27:30 am »
Hope Slot starts using Endo more. He's a fighter. Definitely has some utility in the squad.
Online lindylou100

Re: CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59
« Reply #299 on: Today at 12:38:28 am »
Was anyone sweating every time Chiesa broke into a gallop? I was convinced he'd pull something. He showed glimpses of his quality but needs time to adjust to the pace.

Endo MOTM for me, was unlucky to have the ball ricochet off his face into the path of the Southampton player.

Nyoni did ok though I think needs time to grow as he got out muscled a few times. It would have been better to hook him in the 70th minute as he was looking spent. Morton was very good and looked solid throughout in both positions. I'm less convinced about McConnell, he seems to lack a bit of composure on the ball when under pressure.

All in all a good win with minutes for the squad and a much needed rest for the first team.
