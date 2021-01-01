« previous next »
CC: Sou 1 vs 2 Liv Nunez 23 Elliot 32Archer 59

Reply #280
Today at 10:49:51 pm
I hope Farley's boy isn't a baby about the penalty they didn't get.
Reply #281
Today at 10:55:26 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:19:27 pm
Izzy Christiansen, fucking thick as mince

I enjoy female voices on something like TAW, where you have some smart fans and football writers like Beth Lindup. But far too many of the ex pro pundits are absolutely dreadful. Christiansen, Lucy Ward and Karen Carney all spout absolute utter bollocks.
Reply #282
Today at 10:59:27 pm
Quote from: Santas crapped on me loo la on Today at 10:25:23 pm
that lanky fucker who came on was absolutely gash, how the fuck did he get a contract, Ali Dia vibes about him!

He is extremely awkward looking, and probably shite at this level, but he's actually had a really good career aside from England - very prolific in Denmark, Belgium and Turkey. Also memorably scored a ridiculously clumsy goal vs United for FC Midtjylland in 2016.
Reply #283
Today at 11:00:56 pm
Good win. Really good use of the squad. Nice to see the young players get chances and do well
Reply #284
Today at 11:01:35 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:59:27 pm
He is extremely awkward looking, and probably shite at this level, but he's actually had a really good career aside from England - very prolific in Denmark, Belgium and Turkey. Also memorably scored a ridiculously clumsy goal vs United for FC Midtjylland in 2016.

Souness would have been all over him if he was their manager
Reply #285
Today at 11:02:17 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:45:45 pm
Notice anything, Rob?



She was shit at football too ?  ;D


Once the blue shite bitterness touches you ......
Reply #286
Today at 11:04:54 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:55:26 pm
I enjoy female voices on something like TAW, where you have some smart fans and football writers like Beth Lindup. But far too many of the ex pro pundits are absolutely dreadful. Christiansen, Lucy Ward and Karen Carney all spout absolute utter bollocks.

I don't listen so not aware of them, but I do like Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan. But the three they insist on forcing on us are fucking useless
Reply #287
Today at 11:09:54 pm
Thought that was a successful evening - through to the semis, rested a lot of players, managed mins of others, gave mins to those who needed them, players back from injury and lots of kids getting a run out.

Fantastic night imo. Result was the most important and the performance cant be judged too harshly given the make up and circumstances.

Onto the next one.
Reply #288
Today at 11:12:00 pm
Managed a nice win well without too much drama and hopefully no injuries. I bet Wataru is sore tomorrow though he was a knock magnet tonight. Home for the second leg please, dont care who we can beat them all.
Reply #289
Today at 11:12:22 pm
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 10:02:25 pm
Job done.  Much needed minutes in the legs for some players.  Looks like it's Us, Arsenal, Newcastle & Spurs or United.  Going to be a tough semi-final whoever we get.

As an arl arse can I say two legs? Welltake anyone
Reply #290
Today at 11:18:21 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 11:04:54 pm
I don't listen so not aware of them, but I do like Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan. But the three they insist on forcing on us are fucking useless

Big difference though - the ones you mentioned are hosts. They're both good at their jobs, no doubt, but my point is that they're not paid to give opinions. They're there to anchor the show, and they do it very well. Unfortunately, the ex pros who are paid to give opinions or call the game can be really, really bad.

To me personally - and this won't be a popular opinion probably - there's already a credibility issue with female pundits on male football, as it's practically a different sport they're coming from. That isn't at all meant to disparage women's football, and I'm really glad it's found a bigger audience, and better coverage but the difference is still enormous. I always say that if a male player from the fourth tier was giving their takes on CL or PL football, I'd also find that difficult to accept as credible. That's the issue to me.

That isn't to say that I don't think a female ex pro can have an opinion on male football - of course they can, and we all know loads of male pundits are terrible too. But to me, they need to be very good analysts to get past that initial credibility barrier. Unfortunately, several of the regulars are quite bad and it just ends up feeling like something broadcasters are forcing on the viewer in the name of false equality.

Sorry, I know loads will disagree with that, but just my two cents.
Reply #291
Today at 11:19:49 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:59:27 pm
He is extremely awkward looking, and probably shite at this level, but he's actually had a really good career aside from England - very prolific in Denmark, Belgium and Turkey. Also memorably scored a ridiculously clumsy goal vs United for FC Midtjylland in 2016.
he gave us a hell of a time when we played them earlier this season.  we simply couldn't get the ball off him, even when outnumbering him.
Reply #292
Today at 11:25:28 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:09:54 pm
Thought that was a successful evening - through to the semis, rested a lot of players, managed mins of others, gave mins to those who needed them, players back from injury and lots of kids getting a run out.

Fantastic night imo. Result was the most important and the performance cant be judged too harshly given the make up and circumstances.

Onto the next one.
good summary.  excellent decisions on the starters and the subs.

2nd half performance pretty choppy but those 11 players have never played together before (and probably never expected to).

wonderful to see Fedo and Tsimi back in action.  once we get Ibou back, if nobody else drops out, we'll have a simply fabulous range of options to start and for the bench.
