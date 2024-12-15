« previous next »
CC: Sou vs Liv
« on: Today at 06:30:13 pm »
Quote from: K-Lo on December 15, 2024, 11:54:28 pm

St. Marys Stadium, Southampton

League Cup (League Cup)
Southampton v Liverpool,
St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 2000, Dec 18th 2024

Not too long since our league visit to Southampton. That time it was a narrow 3-2 victory for us (despite confusion about the dimensions of our penalty area 😊) and things, for them, which were already going badly this season, have not improved. In fact, having lost 0-5 at home to Spurs on Sunday evening their manager, Russell Martin, has been fired. Not really surprising given that the fans have been restless and hoping for his departure for some time. We may need to be a bit wary of any new manager bounce although whoever comes in has only two days to get their message across so hopefully any bounce can wait until the weekend. At the time of writing it looks like it will be current Southampton Under-21s manager Simon Rusk that will be in charge for this game.
Were looking very good still despite the recent minor bumps at Newcastle and, to a lesser degree, Fulham. In both cases a great second half performance almost produced all 3 points instead of one. In between there the Everton cancellation was probably good for us.
This competition holds great memories for old and young reds alike. Our first 4 in a row was completed in this competition from 81 to 84 and more recently weve been schooling Chelsea in how to play cup competitions, beating them in the finals of 22 and 24. Weve been champions in this competition a record 10 times with a further 4 runners up finishes.
Our injury situation has been improving recently and we may see some players getting badly needed rests as others get badly needed minutes to get back up to speed. Jota came back against Fulham and showed everyone just how good he is with a fantastic finish to get us our point. Elliott and Chiesa are also back and this may be a chance to do some rotating. Arne has not shown much desire to rotate so far this season but given that our next Premier League game is at Spurs on Sunday he may decide to do so this time.
It has been a horrible season for Southampton. However, there have been a few bright lights. One of these is the young midfielder Tyler Dibling who looks like he could play at the highest level one day.
In the previous round Southampton beat Stoke City 3-2 with a late winner from James Bree, having seen off Everton on penalties in the previous round and Cardiff City before that with two injury time goals completing a 3-5 away win.
Liverpool overcame West Ham United 5-1 and Brighton and Hove Albion 2-3 in Brighton in previous rounds.
Come On You Reds YNWA!!!
 

Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:03:12 pm »
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:03:48 pm »
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 07:46:16 pm
Like clockwork?

Fucking come on, Darwin...
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:01:15 pm »
0 underway at St Marys.  Its coming down stair rods though!

Early free kick to the left of the area for them

Which goes way too long.
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:03:40 pm »
4 some good possession for the reds.  Mostly Nyoni with the ball
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:05:14 pm »
It's going to zip across the pitch the ball in these conditions.
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:05:39 pm »
6 Qunasah has settled well so far, cleaned up well a couple of times.
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:07:33 pm »
7 the rain is very heavy right now.  Trent not quite finding his passing boots yet
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:09:47 pm »
Good to see Morton back in the side.
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:10:33 pm »
10 corner to the reds.  Mac to take

Over hit and behind pah
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:12:57 pm »
13 cross into the box by Trent, but its cleared
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:14:09 pm »
Everything is just being over hit at the moment.
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:14:29 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 08:14:09 pm
Everything is just being over hit at the moment.
Or getting stuck in the water on the pitch.
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:15:31 pm »
15 Trey breaks into the box but his cut back is blocked

Nunez then with a shit that goes well over
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:16:23 pm »
How many times has Macca been caught by some over eager defender?
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:18:15 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 08:16:23 pm
How many times has Macca been caught by some over eager defender?
to be fair the rain is terrible
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 08:15:31 pm
15 Trey breaks into the box but his cut back is blocked

Nunez then with a shit that goes well over
Shit was one way to describe it  ;D
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:18:55 pm »
18 Nyoni strides forwards, feeds Gakpo who plays Nunez in.  Really good tackle to deny him a shot on goal
Re: CC: Sou vs Liv
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:20:15 pm »
20 unlucky break of the ball sees them break 3 vs 2 

Gomez slows him down and his shot is weak
