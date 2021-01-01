« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December  (Read 10685 times)

Online At the Xmas works do asking someone to give them one

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,174
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #680 on: Today at 12:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 12:18:35 pm
To be honest all 3 of the games would have been tough. Newcastle on paper would have been the easiest I guess, but we've been on the end of some heavy defeats at St James' Park over the years.

I imagine you're probably pretty happy to get us though just because we're the most open of the 3!
Yeah, just could not be arsed with Arsenal or Newcastle to be honest over two legs. They're both dirty in their own way, whereas with Spurs it's only Romero who is a threat to our player's health.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #681 on: Today at 01:01:20 pm »
You don't throw a team of kids in to get battered.

Expect to see a similar side to the Southampton game.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,246
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #682 on: Today at 01:04:07 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 12:28:48 pm
Is VAR available in the semis?

Seems ridiculous that it wasn't available when all teams in the QF were PL.  I could see at least 2 goals being chalked off - Jesus offside and the foul on the keep last night......could/would have made for more interesting finishes.....

Yes, its being used in the semis and finl
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,246
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #683 on: Today at 01:07:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:29:15 pm
It's 3 days after a massive league game coming out of the festive period with hell on toast of fixtures to come - players will get rested

There's a run of 4 league games in 18 days between the two legs

The 2 legged semi final is such a dumb fucking thing to exist - literally comes around a critical league run every year at the point where squad fatigue begins to be a concern



The English Football League says it will keep two-legged semi-finals in the League Cup for the 2024-25 season.

But BBC Sport understands the EFL is willing to change the format if it can strike a deal with the Premier League.

The EFL is frustrated the Premier League has not agreed to send more funds to the lower leagues.

EFL chairman Rick Parry told a Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee hearing last week that two-legged semis would not be scrapped without a deal.

"As it stands there is no agreement in place to make any changes to the League Cup's two-legged semi-final format, which continues to provide significant financial benefit to EFL clubs," said EFL chief executive Trevor Birch as the EFL announced its 2024-25 calendar on Wednesday.

"The League remains committed to a review of the calendar, but any significant changes cannot be made unilaterally, and would need to come with significant levels of compensation and adopted as part of any new distribution deal with the Premier League and its clubs."

Even without a deal, the EFL privately accepts it has a problem fitting the tournament into the calendar.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68082763
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #684 on: Today at 01:12:56 pm »
I'd much prefer they'd kept the FA Cup replays and scrapped the two legged League Cup semi finals.  The replays can massively financially benefit lower/non-league sides but the League Cup semi finalists are nearly always top flight teams that would rather have one fixture less.  If a top flight team gets taken to a replay then it's their own fault for not ending the tie in one go, one way or another.

It's probably the best draw, especially with the second leg being at Anfield.  The one I wanted to avoid was Newcastle as I get the impression that it's their top priority - if only to be rid of the 1955 wait - and they'll be flying into the tackles.  By the time of the semis Spurs will either be fighting it out for a European place or they'll be crap.
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #685 on: Today at 01:22:11 pm »
If you clearly go out and try to injure a player you should be seeing a lengthy ban. Fernandes clearly stamps on a player yday, he shouldnt be playing for a month.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #686 on: Today at 01:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:22:45 am
We literally just saw him pick a team nowhere near the strongest available to him. Some of his best players didn't even travel. Recovery time is super key for injury prevention, it's not just about the game coming at the weekend, it's the game they've just played.

I can categorically state he won't pick the strongest team available to him. Even if it's just at GK, this will be a weakened team.

you misspelled "think".
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,247
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #687 on: Today at 03:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 01:22:11 pm
If you clearly go out and try to injure a player you should be seeing a lengthy ban. Fernandes clearly stamps on a player yday, he shouldnt be playing for a month.

The idea the PGMOL and the FA would enact the rules of the game on Manc players :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,466
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #688 on: Today at 03:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 07:37:59 am
The EFL won't scrap the two leggers because the Premier League won't give more money to the lower league sides to compensate for potential missed revenue if any get there

To be fair, that is stupid. A one-leg semi-final at Wembley, with a pretty big ticked allocation, would compensate for those missed revenues ...
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,246
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #689 on: Today at 03:02:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:01:03 pm
To be fair, that is stupid. A one-leg semi-final at Wembley, with a pretty big ticked allocation, would compensate for those missed revenues ...

Fuck that off, Wembley on a fucking Wednesday night, are you taking the piss?

It'd be Old Trafford, The Emptyhad, Villa Park or god forbid BMD
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,466
Re: League Cup Quarter Finals 18th/19th December
« Reply #690 on: Today at 03:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 03:02:40 pm
Fuck that off, Wembley on a fucking Wednesday night, are you taking the piss?

It'd be Old Trafford, The Emptyhad, Villa Park or god forbid BMD

Why on a Wednesday night? It could be on the weekend, one game on Saturday afternoon and the other on Sunday afternoon ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 