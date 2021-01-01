I'd much prefer they'd kept the FA Cup replays and scrapped the two legged League Cup semi finals. The replays can massively financially benefit lower/non-league sides but the League Cup semi finalists are nearly always top flight teams that would rather have one fixture less. If a top flight team gets taken to a replay then it's their own fault for not ending the tie in one go, one way or another.



It's probably the best draw, especially with the second leg being at Anfield. The one I wanted to avoid was Newcastle as I get the impression that it's their top priority - if only to be rid of the 1955 wait - and they'll be flying into the tackles. By the time of the semis Spurs will either be fighting it out for a European place or they'll be crap.