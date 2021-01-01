My son in law is a Wool.
But he used to tell me he was a Proud Yorkshireman, so that was a bit odd, as his parents told me he grew up on the mean streets of Heswall, but whatever floats your boat, I guess. Bit odd, though.
But then he reinvented himself as a Scouser, and thats where the the problems started. Ive been following the Reds for about 65 years, so you cant easily put one over on me.
He claims to have Season Ticket in the 80s, and went to all of the games.
-and then he was in a street gang,
-and then he came from a broken home,
-and then he was made to sing the Red Flag at school.
He went to school in Central Liverpool, where the Hells that ?
And yet couldnt find Graeme Souness in a team photo. (He mistakenly picked Terry McDermott).
He has no idea who Roger Hunt is.
Doesnt know our history as a club at all.
Says he cried his eyes out when Wimbledon beat us in the 88 final, my calculation is that he was 26 years old at the time, what a sensitive soul he must be.
And hes a Tory, obviously this doesnt help !
So to my mind, hes a clear and obvious Fake, nothing could be more obvious.
But heres the problem-
Everyone believes HIM and not not ME.
You have ruined Xmas,
Yes,me !
So I will be spending Christmas on my own this year, secure in the the knowledge that Im right and hes wrong.
But thats all Ive got just now.
Ideally Id like my family back.
Any suggested resolutions. How can I out him without getting nasty?