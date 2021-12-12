« previous next »
Author Topic: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup  (Read 15264 times)

Offline sminp

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #400 on: Today at 05:37:40 pm »
Ngumoha is on the bench tonight apparently
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #401 on: Today at 05:40:26 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 05:37:40 pm
Ngumoha is on the bench tonight apparently

Excellent, if true.
Offline SamLad

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #402 on: Today at 05:42:18 pm »
so it could be Ngumoha, Nyoni, Nallo, Danns, Norris and Morton all in the squad.

could be really interesting game to watch!
Offline Caston

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #403 on: Today at 05:42:41 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 05:37:40 pm
Ngumoha is on the bench tonight apparently

Yep coming from David Lynch.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #404 on: Today at 05:45:54 pm »
Best Rio to have ever played in England. Getting a vibe for a late winner or assist. 5-4 to us.
Online Piggies in Blankies

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #405 on: Today at 06:17:37 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 05:37:40 pm
Ngumoha is on the bench tonight apparently
Oh for fucks sake.

Much too early for this.


How the fuck are we going to spell his name if he comes on??
Online Eeyore

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #406 on: Today at 06:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 06:17:37 pm
Oh for fucks sake.

Much too early for this.


How the fuck are we going to spell his name if he comes on??

Just call him another player like you did with Nyoni. ;)
Online Piggies in Blankies

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #407 on: Today at 06:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:18:40 pm
Just call him another player like you did with Nyoni. ;)
That was autocorrect.  Autocorrect is a c*nt obviously
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #408 on: Today at 06:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 06:17:37 pm
Oh for fucks sake.

Much too early for this.


How the fuck are we going to spell his name if he comes on??

You should be able to do Rio?
Online Danny Singh

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #409 on: Today at 06:28:31 pm »
Is this on TV?
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #410 on: Today at 06:29:16 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 05:37:40 pm
Ngumoha is on the bench tonight apparently

Looks as though Slot might be leaving some senior players out of the squad entirely.
Online Piggies in Blankies

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #411 on: Today at 06:29:44 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 06:26:43 pm
You should be able to do Rio?
Rio. Its a lifeline. Genius
Online markedasred

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #412 on: Today at 06:30:20 pm »
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #413 on: Today at 06:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Today at 06:28:31 pm
Is this on TV?

All the ties are on Sky
Offline Samie

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #414 on: Today at 06:38:19 pm »
https://xcancel.com/LewisSteele_/status/1869451181615177863

Quote
Lots of young stars here. No sign of Virgil Van Dijk or Mo Salah with the squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is here and Kostas Tsimikas.
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #415 on: Today at 06:39:31 pm »
Good if Kostas is ready to play again
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #416 on: Today at 06:43:33 pm »
I'll be fuming if we go out tonight. Equally i'll be fuming if we go through tonight.
Offline Samie

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #417 on: Today at 06:44:00 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 06:43:33 pm
I'll be fuming if we go out tonight. Equally i'll be fuming if we go through tonight.

May I divert you to a Bitters forum?  :D
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #418 on: Today at 06:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 06:29:44 pm
Rio. Its a lifeline. Genius

Our first Rio>?
Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #419 on: Today at 06:46:18 pm »
Teams not til 7?
Offline Schmarn

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #420 on: Today at 06:46:30 pm »

The best thing about all these people who don't want us to go through is that therell be plenty of tickets available for the final if we get there. I mean you'd have to be a hypocritical douche to go to the final if you dont want us to be in it. Right?
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #421 on: Today at 06:47:20 pm »
No Jay Spearing, hes in the studio for LFCTV :(
Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #422 on: Today at 06:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:46:30 pm
The best thing about all these people who don't want us to go through is that therell be plenty of tickets available for the final if we get there. I mean you'd have to be a hypocritical douche to go to the final if you dont want us to be in it. Right?

If it was up to me, anyone that expressed an opinion that they're not arsed or don't want to go through would be banned from posting for 7 days before and 7 days after each cup game.
Bunch of utter c*nts they are.
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #423 on: Today at 06:48:39 pm »
