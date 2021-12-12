Ngumoha is on the bench tonight apparently
Oh for fucks sake.Much too early for this.How the fuck are we going to spell his name if he comes on??
Just call him another player like you did with Nyoni.
You should be able to do Rio?
Is this on TV?
Lots of young stars here. No sign of Virgil Van Dijk or Mo Salah with the squad.Trent Alexander-Arnold is here and Kostas Tsimikas.
I'll be fuming if we go out tonight. Equally i'll be fuming if we go through tonight.
Rio. Its a lifeline. Genius
The best thing about all these people who don't want us to go through is that therell be plenty of tickets available for the final if we get there. I mean you'd have to be a hypocritical douche to go to the final if you dont want us to be in it. Right?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
https://xcancel.com/LewisSteele_/status/1869451181615177863
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]