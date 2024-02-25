« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup  (Read 6304 times)

Offline smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,312
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 07:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:47:54 pm
We have to do whats best for our league and CL campaigns, simple, if that means playing an almost youth team for the League Cup then so be it.

Isn't the League Cup final in February?  Edit: March. Should have zero effect on our league or CL ambitions.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,684
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 08:07:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:12:17 pm
Yeah exactly my point.. there's lots of trophies and you get one at the end of lots of tournaments ... they give them at the end of friendly tournaments or in one case at the end of one friendly, by invitation only match , I got one for a karate tournament when I was 14.


SWEEP THE LEG, JACKIE!! Put him in a body bag!
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,039
  • JFT 97
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 08:08:15 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm
Sorry are we talking about Mo Salah/Virgil/ and World Cup Winner, Alexis Mac Allister and the League Cup??

Virg looks devastated here.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline BigRedFeetBed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 08:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:08:15 pm
Virg looks devastated here.



That face says it all for me. Pride. They do it for themselves but ultimately they do it for the supporters. I think we all want that in life, to make people proud of us.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,750
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 08:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:52:17 pm
Imagine spending your life in love with football. Every waking moment as a kid desperate to get out and kick a ball about. Dedicating your life to it. Being in the dressing room after the Cup win against Chelsea last season with your team mates.

Putting up with endless training, travelling and hassles that come with being a footballer and then being told you can't play because you might get injured or tired out.

Playing games is what footballers live for. if players are in the red zone fitness wise or carrying a knock then leave them out. Otherwise let them do what they live for.

And ask any of the same footballers if they'd rather win the league or the league cup and we all know what they'd say.
Logged
Quote from: rossipersempre on May  6, 2014, 10:40:16 pm
Football, like life, isn't about getting what you want or even deserve. It's about appreciating what you have.

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,841
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 08:51:45 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on Yesterday at 11:55:41 am
There's a difference between 'it's not our first priority, rotate the team' and 'nobody cares'.
I don't know a single Liverpool fan who wants us to go full-strength, but the majority probably want us to win, which suggests at least caring a little bit.

Exactly mate, spot on.
Logged

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,137
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 09:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 08:50:20 pm
And ask any of the same footballers if they'd rather win the league or the league cup and we all know what they'd say.

Yet in a final I would say every player would like to play in one. Make Salah sit on the bench of a cup final you really think he'd be happy? He'd would want to be out there scoring the winner.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 09:06:54 pm »
Cant wait to have all the same discussions before the Accrington Stanley game
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,059
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 09:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 08:50:20 pm
And ask any of the same footballers if they'd rather win the league or the league cup and we all know what they'd say.

No one here has said any different about priorities.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,029
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 09:15:02 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on Yesterday at 11:55:41 am
There's a difference between 'it's not our first priority, rotate the team' and 'nobody cares'.
I don't know a single Liverpool fan who wants us to go full-strength, but the majority probably want us to win, which suggests at least caring a little bit.

When the game starts you want to win, but in terms of the season it would probably serve us better to go out. Same at Arsenal last season in the Fa Cup.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:18:29 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,059
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 09:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:15:02 pm
When the game starts you want to win, but in terms of the season it would probably serve us better to go out.

No one knows this.

Winning breeds confidence.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,029
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 09:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:16:37 pm
No one knows this.

Winning breeds confidence.

If we had a bit more strength in depth it would help us carry the extra games.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,059
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 09:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:20:16 pm
If we had a bit more strength in depth it would help us carry the extra games.

We can still win on Wednesday by playing fringe players
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,029
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 09:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:21:33 pm
We can still win on Wednesday by playing fringe players

We should. It's the double leg semi in Jan that's a problem. But you reach a semi final then you've got to really go for the trophy.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,925
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 09:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:20:16 pm
If we had a bit more strength in depth it would help us carry the extra games.

Maybe Arne knows were bringing 2 or 3 in, in January.

Probably not.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 643
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 09:06:54 pm
Cant wait to have all the same discussions before the Accrington Stanley game

There wont be the same discussions because we should be able to play the sort of side that some think we should play here and win, theyre one of the worst sides in League 2
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 09:35:07 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm
There wont be the same discussions because we should be able to play the sort of side that some think we should play here and win, theyre one of the worst sides in League 2

There will be because youll have people telling you that its in our interests to get knocked out to save on the later games.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 09:43:24 pm »
I trust that those on this thread who have little interest in The League Cup will have no interest in attending the final should we get there? 

Some of us are doing a 500 mile plus round trip for this and do want a win.

Sensible rotation should be enough to progress.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:47:07 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,080
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 09:43:56 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm
Sorry are we talking about Mo Salah/Virgil/ and World Cup Winner, Alexis Mac Allister and the League Cup??





Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,825
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm »
Mental what Klopp achieved with the kids in that final, memories for life for us and them. Bradley hasnt looked back.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,353
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 10:16:47 pm »
Would expect Kelleher, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Elliott and Chiesa to all start. Would rather it was kids playing with them, but Slot seems to be taking this competition seriously, so I'm guessing 5 first teamers playing alongside them and we keep our fingers crossed their are no injuries. Mac Allister has had a nice break recently, so a start for him to get some rhythm wouldn't be a bad thing, and Darwin will probably start with a view to him now being #2 CF behind Jota.

Defence is a pickle though. We've ran out of defenders. We could play a back 4 of Trent, Quansah, Virgil and Gomez but I would prefer Trent and Virgil to be getting rested. Tsimikas, Bradley and Konate's injuries have left us threadbare.
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,039
  • JFT 97
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 10:18:05 pm »
Kelleher, Bradley, Ibou, VVD, Robbo, Endo, Macca, Gravenberch, Diaz, Gakpo and Elliott was hardly kids in the final.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm »
I reckon you play whatever counts as a 2nd team (given who you currently have available) along with a few first choice players in the league cup. That's what Klopp's QL lineup last season looks like. Given the injury situation at the back the '2nd team' right now is full of kids, so that's what I'd do back there. In midfield the 2nd choice midfield (Endo, Morton) along with one of the first choice lads. Up top Chiesa, Nunez and Diaz/Gakpo.
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,080
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 10:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:18:05 pm
Kelleher, Bradley, Ibou, VVD, Robbo, Endo, Macca, Gravenberch, Diaz, Gakpo and Elliott was hardly kids in the final.

Strong side that

The team this week is going to have loads of experience too, even with the changes Slot will make.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,365
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 10:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:20:16 pm
If we had a bit more strength in depth it would help us carry the extra games.

Correctomundo.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,378
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 10:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:20:16 pm
If we had a bit more strength in depth it would help us carry the extra games.

Weve probably got one of the 2 deepest squads in the league.

Our strength in depth is miles better than City and Arsenals.  That was obvious at the start of the season, well before that got put to the test this season.

When people say they want more strength in depth is that more players (e.g. buy another midfielder and keep Endo/Morton) or better replacements for some of the current squad players (e.g a better version of Endo)?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,419
  • ...All the best
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 10:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 10:22:25 pm
Strong side that
They were the only fit lads in the club at the time.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,780
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 10:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:16:47 pm
Would expect Kelleher, Quansah, Endo, Morton, Elliott and Chiesa to all start. Would rather it was kids playing with them, but Slot seems to be taking this competition seriously, so I'm guessing 5 first teamers playing alongside them and we keep our fingers crossed their are no injuries. Mac Allister has had a nice break recently, so a start for him to get some rhythm wouldn't be a bad thing, and Darwin will probably start with a view to him now being #2 CF behind Jota.

Defence is a pickle though. We've ran out of defenders. We could play a back 4 of Trent, Quansah, Virgil and Gomez but I would prefer Trent and Virgil to be getting rested. Tsimikas, Bradley and Konate's injuries have left us threadbare.
Yes the defence is the big issue here. We can have a midfield of Endo, Mac, and Elliot, and a front three of Jota, Nunez and Chiesa which is certainly good enough to win and only Mac would expect to start on Sunday.

I suppose we could put in whichever of Dom or Jones who won't start against Spurs and put Endo somewhere in the defence, possibly at CB so Virgil doesn't play. Quansah will also start but it's hard to see Trent and Gomez not starting unless Slot is willing to put Norris in.

We have three league games in a week coming up but then a week off. You would hope Tsimikas will be back and maybe Ibou or Bradley by the United game. If Tsimikas could be back for one of those three league games that takes the heat off  Robbo at least.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,652
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Mary’s Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 11:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:18:05 pm
Kelleher, Bradley, Ibou, VVD, Robbo, Endo, Macca, Gravenberch, Diaz, Gakpo and Elliott was hardly kids in the final.
dont forget the 4 kids who came on (in addition to Gomez and Tsimi) - they were kids
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,039
  • JFT 97
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:00:09 pm
dont forget the 4 kids who came on (in addition to Gomez and Tsimi) - they were kids

Clark came on with 18 minutes left, McConnell with 3 minutes left, Danns with 3 minutes left and Quansah after 106 minutes in added time.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,553
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm
Clark came on with 18 minutes left, McConnell with 3 minutes left, Danns with 3 minutes left and Quansah after 106 minutes in added time.

Shame it never went to extra time.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,652
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #231 on: Yesterday at 11:09:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm
Clark came on with 18 minutes left, McConnell with 3 minutes left, Danns with 3 minutes left and Quansah after 106 minutes in added time.
i've looked it up and apparently their ages remain the same no matter the number of minutes they played!
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,095
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #232 on: Yesterday at 11:13:59 pm »
Kelleher

Endo
Quansah
Gomez
Norris

Morton
MacAllister
Elliott

Gakpo
Nunez
Chisea


Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #233 on: Yesterday at 11:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:15:02 pm
When the game starts you want to win, but in terms of the season it would probably serve us better to go out. Same at Arsenal last season in the Fa Cup.
Yes, that served Arsenal better, it gave them the fresh legs to win ... um, remind me?
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,039
  • JFT 97
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #234 on: Yesterday at 11:15:27 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm
Shame it never went to extra time.

You mean John Brookes didn't intervene and rule out Virg's headed in normal time because Endo was caught in possession of a Liverpool shirt.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,039
  • JFT 97
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #235 on: Yesterday at 11:18:22 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:09:42 pm
i've looked it up and apparently their ages remain the same no matter the number of minutes they played!

The point is Kloppo didn't rest his senior players and played kids instead. He started as strong as he could and then relied on the kids at the end. Play a strong line up on Wednesday, don't play the likes of Grav and Trent who are in the redzone/carrying a knock and look to put the game to bed.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,872
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #236 on: Yesterday at 11:50:19 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 07:50:39 pm
Isn't the League Cup final in February?  Edit: March. Should have zero effect on our league or CL ambitions.

The league, CL and league cup treble has only been done once and we all know when. The treble with the FA cup has been done twice and we all know when. Its incredibly difficult to win 3 trophies at any point, you have to be a seriously top side at the apex of your powers to do so, and even then you need a good chunk of luck, both on the field and in terms of injuries.

I get it, were fans, we all want to believe and we want to win every time we take to the field. Whilst Im confident we can win the league, I fear winning either of the domestic cups would cost us potential success in Europe. The premier leagues overall standard means we play in far more higher quality/intensity games than any of the other sides on the continent, going for domestic cups on top of that is crippling, even to the deepest and richest squads.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,652
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #237 on: Today at 12:26:55 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:18:22 pm
The point is Kloppo didn't rest his senior players and played kids instead. He started as strong as he could and then relied on the kids at the end. Play a strong line up on Wednesday, don't play the likes of Grav and Trent who are in the redzone/carrying a knock and look to put the game to bed.
that was a final. when we were playing Southampton in the cup last year he started Koumas, so it certainly wasn't as strong as we could
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 