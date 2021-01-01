how many ppl in the "we have to go hard to win every trophy" camp are also among those who lost their shit when Diogo got crocked in a meaningless CL game and was out for ages?



Kelleher



Trent - Quansah - Gomez - Norris



Macca - Endo



Elliott



Chiesa - Nunez - Jota

No games are meaningless, especially when rhythm is such a critical part of football. Klopp never just went with kids, he mixed it up where fitness allowed, I expect Slot will be the same, we've got enough of the senior players who need minutes and can start and get 60mins.Bench - Jaros, Van Dijk, Kostas (hopefully), Nallo, Jones, Morton, Nyoni, Gakpo, Diaz, NgumohaSomething like that, bar Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Szobo and Salah all get the night off they've played the most.