I don't really have an issue with the discussion, it's more the narrative of 'play the kids' when it's blatantly obvious that it isn't going to happen.So far in Slot's tenure the only 'kids' that he's played are Morton who stared vs Brighton and Nyoni who came on as a substitute against West Ham, that's it.The suggestion that in a quarter final he would (or should) depart from that and play a team of kids is just daft. What is far more annoying than that is people continually saying 'nobody cares,' I am going on Wednesday, it's fucking miles away and I have to drive so at the very least I care and I'd imagine it's the same for the 3,000 others in the away end and equally I'd imagine theres tens of thousands more watching at home who are also of the same view. It's a trophy, last year was fucking great when Van Dijk won it and lots of people care.I totally get that we have our priorties this season and it's either 3rd or 4th on that list depending on whether you'd take this over the FA Cup given that we're already into the quarters of this and haven't yet kicked a ball in the FA Cup. But the point remains it's a trophy, the manager will be selecting a team which he thinks is capable of winnning (albeit not the team which gives him the absolute best chance of winning).Personal view on the team is that it will be a bit stronger than it might have been purely because there are some players returning from injuries/suspensions who might not have started who now may do in order to give them minutes. My personal guess is as below:KelleherGomezQuansahVan DijkTrentEndoMac AllisterElliottGakpoNunezChiesa