« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup  (Read 1691 times)

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,839
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:21:41 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:51:28 am
Nobody cares, just rest everyone.
Speak for yourself mate not anybody else.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:24:08 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:09:52 am
Last two times we've won the league cup (and went deep in Fa Cup) we were running on empty by April and fell short in title races/Europe as the players were spent. Now there's even more games.

You can't just go all out for every competition anymore, you have to prioritise.

We'll rotate.

If we go out, should we as fans celebrate like we've won the league? *that's the point of dropping out.

If the league isn't won after going out, why not go for another pot when we have the squad to do so?
.
Aren't trophies the point for fans?

Did you celebrate us winning it last year?

If yes, why considering the "impact" on the league?

P.S we didn't win the league after losing FA cups like some wanted.  Remember it being "good for our title challenge". At least,  we didn't end Klopp's last season empty-handed.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:48 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,884
  • Indefatigability
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:24:24 am »
I suspect some will be disappointed with how strong Slot goes for this. Hes been quite consistent with his approach to selections.
Logged

Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,884
  • Indefatigability
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:28:41 am »
Declarations that the League Cup doesnt matter is broadly the preserve of the fan. Klopp got to 3 finals and a semi in his time. I feel Slot would feel a trophy early doors sets a tone hes keen to set.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:32:21 am »
The U21s are playing at 12pm today so we might get a hint if any of the youngsters will be involved against Southampton. But in all honesty I dont see that many of them are ready to compete against men. Especially the defenders. Not 100% sures Danns will be involved considering the careful approach we've taken since he returned.

Id guess that Jones wont make it and Mac Allister will start as Slot wont want him going cold into the Spurs game. Would like to see Jota and Chiesa get 45 minutes each with Jota then starting against Spurs on Sunday. Id go for something like this but Im guessing Slot will only give Chiesa a few minutes off the bench.


                              Kelleher


Trent          Quansah          van Djik          Gomez


                     Mac                Endo

                                Elliott


             Chiesa          Nunez         Gakpo



Subs: Alisson, Norris, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni, Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz, Jota
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,246
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Mary’s Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:34:02 am »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 10:28:41 am
Declarations that the League Cup doesn’t matter is broadly the preserve of the fan. Klopp got to 3 finals and a semi in his time. I feel Slot would feel a trophy early doors sets a tone he’s keen to set.

Thats all well and good but we have two clear examples and evidence where we have tried to go for everything and its cost us. 21/22 was the extreme example but Mac Allister said we were knackered by the end of the run in.

We wont get a lead like this in most title run ins. We have to give that our full focus.
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #46 on: Today at 10:34:26 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:57:00 am
Play the kids. We've won this a few times in recent seasons but this time have far bigger fish to fry.

Never really understand this, cos we're just clearly not going to  ;D

If we didn't value the tournament, we'd have demonstrated it from the first game we played. Playing fairly strong teams in two games and THEN playing the kids to essentially throw the game would be like paying to get the brakes and exhaust fixed on your car just to then scrap it.

People seem to think its a badge of honour for who cares the least about this competition. Meanwhile we're the record holders of it, we have the record goal scorer in it and we have great history in it. Owen scoring that late second against United to win it when we had that terrible season and finished 5th, the Fowler goal and the first leg of the treble, the McManaman Final, getting King Kenny a trophy in 2012, the kids beating Chelsea last season. All great moments.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #47 on: Today at 10:40:54 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:51:28 am
Please Arne, rest everyone.
Nobody cares, just rest everyone.

3,000 in the away end disagree.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,824
  • Believer
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #48 on: Today at 10:42:37 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 10:34:26 am
Never really understand this, cos we're just clearly not going to  ;D

If we didn't value the tournament, we'd have demonstrated it from the first game we played. Playing fairly strong teams in two games and THEN playing the kids to essentially throw the game would be like paying to get the brakes and exhaust fixed on your car just to then scrap it.

People seem to think its a badge of honour for who cares the least about this competition. Meanwhile we're the record holders of it, we have the record goal scorer in it and we have great history in it. Owen scoring that late second against United to win it when we had that terrible season and finished 5th, the Fowler goal and the first leg of the treble, the McManaman Final, getting King Kenny a trophy in 2012, the kids beating Chelsea last season. All great moments.

Same here mate. It's the same circular debate everytime we play in the league cup. It will be the usual mix of experience and a run out of players coming back from injury and needing game time (Elliott, Chiesa, Jota, Quansah etc).
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,413
  • ...All the best
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:46:00 am »
Every single cup game, the same discussion again and again and again and again...till infinity.  :butt :butt
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,246
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:48:23 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:46:00 am
Every single cup game, the same discussion again and again and again and again...till infinity.  :butt :butt

Its a discussion point because its affected our team and the players have talked about it. Are we deciding that both things should be ignored and this time it will be different?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:54:21 am »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 10:28:41 am
Declarations that the League Cup doesnt matter is broadly the preserve of the fan. Klopp got to 3 finals and a semi in his time. I feel Slot would feel a trophy early doors sets a tone hes keen to set.
I mean Klopp regularly used these games to rest important players and give the academy players a chance when doing that
Logged

Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,884
  • Indefatigability
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:55:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:34:02 am
Thats all well and good but we have two clear examples and evidence where we have tried to go for everything and its cost us. 21/22 was the extreme example but Mac Allister said we were knackered by the end of the run in.

We wont get a lead like this in most title run ins. We have to give that our full focus.
I agree that to some extent the season emerges and it then adjusts expectations accordingly. As a result the League Cup has become less important for us. However, in the same way, the season has gone so well that we now have two dead-ish rubbers in the CL and a very good draw in the FA Cup. This reality provides Slot with the space to rest players in the New Year.
Logged

Online Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,884
  • Indefatigability
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:56:38 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:54:21 am
I mean Klopp regularly used these games to rest important players and give the academy players a chance when doing that
But once hed built his squad fully, the lineups became stronger more regularly.
Logged

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #54 on: Today at 10:56:45 am »
Yeah people have been under-estimating the strength of our non-PL games since Klopp arrived. My guess is something like this but I am at a loss for LB assuming Robbo is suspended/injured and Tsimikas is still unavailable:l

Kelleher

TAA Quanseh Gomez ????

Elliott Endo Macca

Chiesa Nunez ????

The LB I have no clue what he will do. Left forward he might just drop Gakpo or Diaz in but he might also consider putting Elliott there and giving Morton a game in MF.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,246
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:59:13 am »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 10:55:13 am
I agree that to some extent the season emerges and it then adjusts expectations accordingly. As a result the League Cup has become less important for us. However, in the same way, the season has gone so well that we now have two dead-ish rubbers in the CL and a very good draw in the FA Cup. This reality provides Slot with the space to rest players in the New Year.

We had that last season. If we get through this league cup game then you have to probably play your strongest sides in a two leg game against Arsenal quite possibly. Therefore any rest we get is vital and we have to take that opportunity.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,778
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:01:10 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:56:45 am
Yeah people have been under-estimating the strength of our non-PL games since Klopp arrived. My guess is something like this but I am at a loss for LB assuming Robbo is suspended/injured and Tsimikas is still unavailable:l

Kelleher

TAA Quanseh Gomez ????

Elliott Endo Macca

Chiesa Nunez ????

The LB I have no clue what he will do. Left forward he might just drop Gakpo or Diaz in but he might also consider putting Elliott there and giving Morton a game in MF.
We could see a rather unusual formation as a means of coping with the defensive personnel issues while giving VVD a break, or else Endo will be getting a game back there!
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:01:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:48:23 am
Its a discussion point because its affected our team and the players have talked about it. Are we deciding that both things should be ignored and this time it will be different?

I don't really have an issue with the discussion, it's more the narrative of 'play the kids' when it's blatantly obvious that it isn't going to happen.

So far in Slot's tenure the only 'kids' that he's played are Morton who stared vs Brighton and Nyoni who came on as a substitute against West Ham, that's it.

The suggestion that in a quarter final he would (or should) depart from that and play a team of kids is just daft. What is far more annoying than that is people continually saying 'nobody cares,' I am going on Wednesday, it's fucking miles away and I have to drive so at the very least I care and I'd imagine it's the same for the 3,000 others in the away end and equally I'd imagine theres tens of thousands more watching at home who are also of the same view. It's a trophy, last year was fucking great when Van Dijk won it and lots of people care.

I totally get that we have our priorties this season and it's either 3rd or 4th on that list depending on whether you'd take this over the FA Cup given that we're already into the quarters of this and haven't yet kicked a ball in the FA Cup. But the point remains it's a trophy, the manager will be selecting a team which he thinks is capable of winnning (albeit not the team which gives him the absolute best chance of winning).

Personal view on the team is that it will be a bit stronger than it might have been purely because there are some players returning from injuries/suspensions who might not have started who now may do in order to give them minutes. My personal guess is as below:

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Trent

Endo
Mac Allister
Elliott

Gakpo
Nunez
Chiesa

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,246
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:04:41 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:01:47 am
I don't really have an issue with the discussion, it's more the narrative of 'play the kids' when it's blatantly obvious that it isn't going to happen.

So far in Slot's tenure the only 'kids' that he's played are Morton who stared vs Brighton and Nyoni who came on as a substitute against West Ham, that's it.

The suggestion that in a quarter final he would (or should) depart from that and play a team of kids is just daft. What is far more annoying than that is people continually saying 'nobody cares,' I am going on Wednesday, it's fucking miles away and I have to drive so at the very least I care and I'd imagine it's the same for the 3,000 others in the away end and equally I'd imagine theres tens of thousands more watching at home who are also of the same view. It's a trophy, last year was fucking great when Van Dijk won it and lots of people care.

I totally get that we have our priorties this season and it's either 3rd or 4th on that list depending on whether you'd take this over the FA Cup given that we're already into the quarters of this and haven't yet kicked a ball in the FA Cup. But the point remains it's a trophy, the manager will be selecting a team which he thinks is capable of winnning (albeit not the team which gives him the absolute best chance of winning).

Personal view on the team is that it will be a bit stronger than it might have been purely because there are some players returning from injuries/suspensions who might not have started who now may do in order to give them minutes. My personal guess is as below:

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Trent

Endo
Mac Allister
Elliott

Gakpo
Nunez
Chiesa



My only issue with that team is Van Dijk and Trent. The rest are fine and again i dont want us to play all youth players. But there are certainly some players we need to protect and Van Dijk is one of those.
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:05:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:13 am
We had that last season. If we get through this league cup game then you have to probably play your strongest sides in a two leg game against Arsenal quite possibly. Therefore any rest we get is vital and we have to take that opportunity.

Its a discussion that really only makes sense before we've kicked a ball in the competition.

We've gone through two tough games on paper with a strong team to arrive here, and we've arrived here with Man City, United, Chelsea, Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth and other tough sides all being out as well as another few going out this round. We're just not going to suddenly deliberately throw the game so we can get a rest, it'd make not a jot of sense on any level.

If we do end up going out, I'm sure the reaction will be relevant to how high a priority it is. But it certainly won't be because we randomly decided to play the U21s.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:12:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:48:23 am
Its a discussion point because its affected our team and the players have talked about it. Are we deciding that both things should be ignored and this time it will be different?

Exactly. We need to rotate more. Robbo playing 90 in Spain was a strange decision IMO as was  Quansah not getting any minutes
Maybe Arne thinks we are making signings in January. 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:16:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:04:41 am
My only issue with that team is Van Dijk and Trent. The rest are fine and again i dont want us to play all youth players. But there are certainly some players we need to protect and Van Dijk is one of those.

Van Dijk and Trent are the two debatable positions.

The reason I think he'll play them are because Robertson is now out and we have no senior left back to cover, so he's probably going to have to play Gomez there unless he plays Morris there instead (and I don't think he will because it's a big ask given he hasn't kicked a ball yet). Gomez playing LB means we've only got 2 other fit centre halves, one of whom is Van Dijk. Right back is a similar point in that Quansah and Gomez can both cover there but they're being asked to play elsewhere.

What I think will probably happen is he'll start the 4 that I've said with cover on the bench and bring Trent off on 60 at the very least, possibly Van Dijk as well and we'll end up with a bit of mis-matched defence with possibly Endo playing at full back or something but the hope will be that we're already ahead by that point and just need to see it out.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,807
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:22:49 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:40:54 am
3,000 in the away end disagree.

Will they be uspet if he rotates heavily and rests first team players?
I honestly don't think so.

Nobody will mind if he rotates as much as possible.

Cups are fine, but we have bigger fish to fry this season.



Logged

Online joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,019
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:25:49 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:16:16 am
Van Dijk and Trent are the two debatable positions.

The reason I think he'll play them are because Robertson is now out and we have no senior left back to cover, so he's probably going to have to play Gomez there unless he plays Morris there instead (and I don't think he will because it's a big ask given he hasn't kicked a ball yet). Gomez playing LB means we've only got 2 other fit centre halves, one of whom is Van Dijk. Right back is a similar point in that Quansah and Gomez can both cover there but they're being asked to play elsewhere.

What I think will probably happen is he'll start the 4 that I've said with cover on the bench and bring Trent off on 60 at the very least, possibly Van Dijk as well and we'll end up with a bit of mis-matched defence with possibly Endo playing at full back or something but the hope will be that we're already ahead by that point and just need to see it out.

That's how I see it too.
I guess it's interesting that some people want Trent and VVD to play because we haven't got senior alternatives, but others want them to not play for that very same reason.
Based on Slot's approach to competitions so far (rotating but giving us every chance with each selection), I expect the former to be the case.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:28:02 am »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 10:56:38 am
But once hed built his squad fully, the lineups became stronger more regularly.
They didn't? The only time I'd say that eas true would be last year when we weren't in the Champions League
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
« Reply #65 on: Today at 11:28:14 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 10:34:26 am

If we didn't value the tournament, we'd have demonstrated it from the first game we played. Playing fairly strong teams in two games and THEN playing the kids to essentially throw the game would be like paying to get the brakes and exhaust fixed on your car just to then scrap it.


Possibly the biggest confirmation of how the manager views this tournament is that he brings Salah and Nunez on, on about 60 away at Brighton in a game we were already winning.

Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 