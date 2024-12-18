« previous next »
Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup

Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
St. Marys Stadium, Southampton

League Cup (League Cup)
Southampton v Liverpool,
St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 2000, Dec 18th 2024

Not too long since our league visit to Southampton. That time it was a narrow 3-2 victory for us (despite confusion about the dimensions of our penalty area 😊) and things, for them, which were already going badly this season, have not improved. In fact, having lost 0-5 at home to Spurs on Sunday evening their manager, Russell Martin, has been fired. Not really surprising given that the fans have been restless and hoping for his departure for some time. We may need to be a bit wary of any new manager bounce although whoever comes in has only two days to get their message across so hopefully any bounce can wait until the weekend. At the time of writing it looks like it will be current Southampton Under-21s manager Simon Rusk that will be in charge for this game.
Were looking very good still despite the recent minor bumps at Newcastle and, to a lesser degree, Fulham. In both cases a great second half performance almost produced all 3 points instead of one. In between there the Everton cancellation was probably good for us.
This competition holds great memories for old and young reds alike. Our first 4 in a row was completed in this competition from 81 to 84 and more recently weve been schooling Chelsea in how to play cup competitions, beating them in the finals of 22 and 24. Weve been champions in this competition a record 10 times with a further 4 runners up finishes.
Our injury situation has been improving recently and we may see some players getting badly needed rests as others get badly needed minutes to get back up to speed. Jota came back against Fulham and showed everyone just how good he is with a fantastic finish to get us our point. Elliott and Chiesa are also back and this may be a chance to do some rotating. Arne has not shown much desire to rotate so far this season but given that our next Premier League game is at Spurs on Sunday he may decide to do so this time.
It has been a horrible season for Southampton. However, there have been a few bright lights. One of these is the young midfielder Tyler Dibling who looks like he could play at the highest level one day.
In the previous round Southampton beat Stoke City 3-2 with a late winner from James Bree, having seen off Everton on penalties in the previous round and Cardiff City before that with two injury time goals completing a 3-5 away win.
Liverpool overcame West Ham United 5-1 and Brighton and Hove Albion 2-3 in Brighton in previous rounds.
Come On You Reds YNWA!!!
 
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Thanks for the post :thumbup.

Might be too soon to give Jota a whole game but would hope to see him and Chiesa for at least part of it.

For posterity - from the Southampton thread

Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c98eg5z8md3o

"Southampton Under-21s manager Simon Rusk will take interim charge of the senior side and his first game will be a League Cup quarter-final at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Wednesday."

Well, that takes the biscuit...!

Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:44:49 pm
I guess the fans were right that replacing Martin will be a piece of cake.



Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm
Cant wait for the obligatory Darren Farley impression.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
I hope Gravenberch doesn't leave his couch for this one. 
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Just pay our reserve, we need energy against Spurs.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Robertson is suspended right ? Plus Salah Gakpo diaz and Grav need benching for this

Ali
Trent Quansah vvd gomez
Mac jones Dom
Elliott jota Nunez
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
We comfortably beat them last year with this side: Kelleher Bradley Quansah Van Dijk Tsimikas Gomez McConnell Clark Elliott Gakpo Koumas. They're terrible, aren't likely to with their strongest side. We should be giving squad players+the academy all the minutes, but think we go stronger based on how he's sure the squad this year . Van Dijk, Salah and Gravenberch shouldn't be playing a second of this.

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks KLo, interesting news about Martin going! Sibling gave us a hard time last match so Gomez at left back would make sense. Apart from Kelleher, hard to change too much defensively but think we see big changes in midfield and up front. Expect Elliott, Endo, Morton and Chiesa to start. Could be sixty for Nunez before he is replaced by Jota?
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
VVD, Mo, Gravenberch, Dom shouldnt even be in the squad.

I can see Mac starting this game for minutes and rhythm because he hasnt played in weeks.
Will be good to see some of the fringe, hopefully a promising youngster like Rio or Danns.

Players like Jota, Cheisa, Trent, Quansah, Macca, Endo all should start to get some minutes.

Hopefully Kostas can take some part.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 06:29:22 am
Robertson is suspended right ? Plus Salah Gakpo diaz and Grav need benching for this

Ali
Trent Quansah vvd gomez
Mac jones Dom
Elliott jota Nunez


There is not a cat in hells chance that Endo doesn't start this game.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Please Arne, rest everyone.
Nobody cares, just rest everyone.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:51:28 am
Please Arne, rest everyone.
Nobody cares, just rest everyone.

Some people care. And he wont rest everyone even if nobody cares so best to get your head around that early!

Dont think we need to worry about a new manager bounce. But if its some punter whos clearly only going to be in charge for a game or two he might go stronger (relatively) than was previously planned, just to try and get some glory for himself.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:51:28 am
Please Arne, rest everyone.
Nobody cares, just rest everyone.

The people travelling down care but I think even if you asked them they would want VVD, Mo, and Gravenberch rested.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 06:29:22 am
Robertson is suspended right ? Plus Salah Gakpo diaz and Grav need benching for this

Ali
Trent Quansah vvd gomez
Mac jones Dom
Elliott jota Nunez

I wouldnt even go that strong:

Kelleher

Trent Quansah Gomez Norris

Endo Mac Morton

Elliot Jota Chiesa

And if you want Elliot as the 10 drop Morton and put Nunez in
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Mary’s Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 06:29:22 am
Robertson is suspended right ? Plus Salah Gakpo diaz and Grav need benching for this

Ali
Trent Quansah vvd gomez
Mac jones Dom
Elliott jota Nunez

That would be fucking mad. Why play players like Van Dijk, Trent, Jones, Szoboszlai? We will just harm our title chances.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:58:52 am
I wouldnt even go that strong:

Kelleher

Trent Quansah Gomez Norris

Endo Mac Morton

Elliot Jota Chiesa

And if you want Elliot as the 10 drop Morton and put Nunez in

Yep something like this. Priority needs to be the league.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Quansah, Endo, Morton, Chiesa, Jota, and Elliott need minutes.
Nunez could do with a confidence boost.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
We have 5 fit defenders for 4 positions we have to be very careful.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
I would go

-----Kelleher
Mabaya--Quansah---Nallo---Morton

---------Endo
---Mac Allister---Eliott

Chiesa---Danns---Jota
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Slot will be banned from the touchline for this as well so be interesting to see who is in charge.

I agree it's chance to rest as many players as possible, but we've not really seen this from Slot this season so it will be interesting to see how he plays this.

Spurs play a rejuvenated Man U on Thursday so hopefully it will be a very tough game for them.

Southampton are in a really bad place. Manager sacked and just taken a 5-0 battering from Spurs. But we also need to get some form back after 2 disappointing league draws.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
I thought Gravy is suspended for Spuds?  If so, think he plays this.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:17:51 am
I thought Gravy is suspended for Spuds?  If so, think he plays this.

Nope he isn't.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 07:58:52 am
I wouldnt even go that strong:

Kelleher

Trent Quansah Gomez Norris

Endo Mac Morton

Elliot Jota Chiesa

And if you want Elliot as the 10 drop Morton and put Nunez in
Kelleher

Gomez Quansah Endo Norris

Elliot Mac Morton

Nunez Jota Chiesa

A completely makeshift defence but we really do need to be careful; VVD shouldn't be near this game which will be tricky when we're so light at the back so I wonder if Slot will pull the emergency cord and stick Endo at CB!  :-X
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Thanks for the OP, as others have rightly said I don't want to see Mo, Gravenbirch or VvD anywhere near this game. I am hoping to see Mac Allister, Endo and Nunez start, along with a few of the youngsters. Give some minutes to Jota and Chiesa and I would expect thats more than enough to dispatch these.

Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:18:51 am
Nope he isn't.
TFFT.  Leave him at home for this then :-)
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:10:28 am
I hope Gravenberch doesn't leave his couch for this one.

And the rest of the team ideally.

