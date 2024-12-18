« previous next »
Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
St. Marys Stadium, Southampton

League Cup (League Cup)
Southampton v Liverpool,
St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 2000, Dec 18th 2024

Not too long since our league visit to Southampton. That time it was a narrow 3-2 victory for us (despite confusion about the dimensions of our penalty area 😊) and things, for them, which were already going badly this season, have not improved. In fact, having lost 0-5 at home to Spurs on Sunday evening their manager, Russell Martin, has been fired. Not really surprising given that the fans have been restless and hoping for his departure for some time. We may need to be a bit wary of any new manager bounce although whoever comes in has only two days to get their message across so hopefully any bounce can wait until the weekend. At the time of writing it looks like it will be current Southampton Under-21s manager Simon Rusk that will be in charge for this game.
Were looking very good still despite the recent minor bumps at Newcastle and, to a lesser degree, Fulham. In both cases a great second half performance almost produced all 3 points instead of one. In between there the Everton cancellation was probably good for us.
This competition holds great memories for old and young reds alike. Our first 4 in a row was completed in this competition from 81 to 84 and more recently weve been schooling Chelsea in how to play cup competitions, beating them in the finals of 22 and 24. Weve been champions in this competition a record 10 times with a further 4 runners up finishes.
Our injury situation has been improving recently and we may see some players getting badly needed rests as others get badly needed minutes to get back up to speed. Jota came back against Fulham and showed everyone just how good he is with a fantastic finish to get us our point. Elliott and Chiesa are also back and this may be a chance to do some rotating. Arne has not shown much desire to rotate so far this season but given that our next Premier League game is at Spurs on Sunday he may decide to do so this time.
It has been a horrible season for Southampton. However, there have been a few bright lights. One of these is the young midfielder Tyler Dibling who looks like he could play at the highest level one day.
In the previous round Southampton beat Stoke City 3-2 with a late winner from James Bree, having seen off Everton on penalties in the previous round and Cardiff City before that with two injury time goals completing a 3-5 away win.
Liverpool overcame West Ham United 5-1 and Brighton and Hove Albion 2-3 in Brighton in previous rounds.
Come On You Reds YNWA!!!
 
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Thanks for the post :thumbup.

Might be too soon to give Jota a whole game but would hope to see him and Chiesa for at least part of it.

For posterity - from the Southampton thread

Quote from: My little Pony Tony on Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c98eg5z8md3o

"Southampton Under-21s manager Simon Rusk will take interim charge of the senior side and his first game will be a League Cup quarter-final at home to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Wednesday."

Well, that takes the biscuit...!

Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:44:49 pm
I guess the fans were right that replacing Martin will be a piece of cake.



Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:59:31 pm
Cant wait for the obligatory Darren Farley impression.
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
I hope Gravenberch doesn't leave his couch for this one. 
Re: Southampton v Liverpool, St. Marys Stadium, Wednesday 18 Dec 8pm League Cup
Just pay our reserve, we need energy against Spurs.
Believer
