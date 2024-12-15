As priorities change over the years im finding a full day travelling to the match and spending a fortune less and less do-able.
I know once i lose my credits it will be impossible to get back on in the future, im sure there will be many people that have done this on here, does the football become alot less meaningful once you stop going?
My kids are fully into it watching at home and im sure there will be a beauty in watching games with them, i just feel this season will probably be my last going the game regularly if at all for a while.
(Apologies in advance if this type of thing has been discussed before in another thread)
I talked about stopping going for years and never did. Then the choice was taken away, I was ill. But I wanted more time with my young children anyway, so it wasn't hard for me.
So, it didn't become less meaningful after I stopped going. It became less meaningful, so I stopped going.
Then I started missing it, and I started going again. That wasn't that hard either. My kids had grown up a bit, so I started taking them with me. The away matches are easy. People off here , and others had been using the credits and I didn't lose them. I didn't ask anybody to use them, there was a bit of a queue.
The homes are a bit harder, but if you've been going a while, there's probably people that can help out. Since going again, it's seemed harder but thinking about it, I don't think there's been a match I tried to go to, where I couldn't get a ticket.
The long days don't bother me. If I've got my kids with me - the longer the day the better. And I'm from Liverpool so catching up with my family is probably more important than going the match, and for me, that's a big part of the long day. And I usually do something else as well as go the match. For example, yesterday I had a walk around the Albert Dock, took in the Christmas atmosphere and went to the Beatles Story. If it was just the match, I'd get fed up.
But I did feel like you describe, so I stopped going. The world didn't end, and I started going again. So don't feel it's final. It's not, there's always a way back if you miss it.