As priorities change over the years im finding a full day travelling to the match and spending a fortune less and less do-able.



I know once i lose my credits it will be impossible to get back on in the future, im sure there will be many people that have done this on here, does the football become alot less meaningful once you stop going?



My kids are fully into it watching at home and im sure there will be a beauty in watching games with them, i just feel this season will probably be my last going the game regularly if at all for a while.



(Apologies in advance if this type of thing has been discussed before in another thread)



A few things on this.Firstly I wouldn't take it as a given that if you stop going you'll never get your credits back etc I stopped going for years and it took me about 2 years to be back on all 3 ACS and with a couple FA Cup away credits and one euro away credit. Generally the opportunities will pop up if you're on the ball enough to take advantage of them. The one exception to that being league aways which are a nightmare.I stopped going for several years due to personal reasons, it didn't become any less meaningful in the sense that I didn't care any less, I always have consumed football content for a good portion of my spare time, and access to watching the matches has only become more and more prevalent, most people can now quite easily find a way to watch every minute of every match live on their TV at home which is a world away from even 10 years ago where streams etc were a lot harder to find. The feeling when we win is still elation and losing still hurts etc.What I will say is that it becomes less meaningul in terms of a holistic experience, going to the match is the whole day with your mates etc, there's a lot more to it than just the football itself and you obviously lose all of that if you watch it on TV, especially if you're doing so at home. I personally think football is about 500 times more enjoyable watching with other people and watching by yourself as I did can become a tad lonely and it tends to result in quite OTT reactions for me if the result goes the wrong way - if you're at the match you leave, meet your mates, have a beer or if its an away work out how to get home or whatever, you're not sat in your living room with a smartphone stewing on someone's bad performance or whatever.