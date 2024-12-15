« previous next »
Author Topic: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?  (Read 890 times)

Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
As priorities change over the years im finding a full day travelling to the match and spending a fortune less and less do-able.

I know once i lose my credits it will be impossible to get back on in the future, im sure there will be many people that have done this on here, does the football become alot less meaningful once you stop going?

My kids are fully into it watching at home and im sure there will be a beauty in watching games with them, i just feel this season will probably be my last going the game regularly if at all for a while.

(Apologies in advance if this type of thing has been discussed before in another thread)
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
To make it clear I still am, and still plan on being a foot soldier. The decision you are making sounds its more on time with the family, than time with the reds and your mates - and thats a correct choice- the perfect scenario is you are either single and in a good job, or loaded and have an understanding wife.

Only you will know what is best for you, though do think wisely on letting those credits slip, last thing I  guess youd want is to let those hard earned aways, be lost to the control of the club, who, in the main are a shower of self serving gobshites when it comes to the managing and allocating of tickets and especially the aways and finals.

Its a tough call you are, or you are about to make and I sincerely understand your concerns. Its not a day I look forward to, that I have to consider not going the game.
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on December 15, 2024, 12:52:57 pm
To make it clear I still am, and still plan on being a foot soldier. The decision you are making sounds its more on time with the family, than time with the reds and your mates - and thats a correct choice- the perfect scenario is you are either single and in a good job, or loaded and have an understanding wife.

Only you will know what is best for you, though do think wisely on letting those credits slip, last thing I  guess youd want is to let those hard earned aways, be lost to the control of the club, who, in the main are a shower of self serving gobshites when it comes to the managing and allocating of tickets and especially the aways and finals.

Its a tough call you are, or you are about to make and I sincerely understand your concerns. Its not a day I look forward to, that I have to consider not going the game.

100% iv got a decent paid job (to an extent) and a very sound wife who totally gets it. Shes been to odd games with me and our son and she sees what its all about.

But with trains etc home games these days can be 10-12 hrs out the house depending on ko times.
Then theres aways etc

We have other children to, the guilty feeling of losing a full day for football every other weekend is painful when theyre growing up so fast.

I missed yesterdays game to watch at home with the kids, and its enjoyable in its own way. (Not the same as being there but a different kind of enjoyment)


Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
The match and result stays as important to your life as it does if you go every week. It never leaves you.
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
I stopped going in 2010 when the second kid was born, couldn't justify the cost and going to Monday night games was pissing me off, plus the whole circus was doing my head in. I was doing every home and a few aways at the time, but married life and kids became more important. No grief from the wife, she had a Utd Season ticket when we met, but she got fed up going in 2009 so she gave that up, but never asked me to stop, in fact she told me not to stop, but I was already getting fed up with the shit around footy.

Started going again a couple of seasons ago as my mate offered me half a seasie share, but only do 4 or 5 a season now as they're with my kids, still costs me around £180 a game. The kids (mid teens) love it, I still enjoy the actual game and being on the Kop but can't be arsed with the time it takes going to and from and I'm only living in Manchester now. If I still lived in Liverpool it'd be different, I'd still wanna go. But in honesty, do I miss going all the time? No I don't
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
I went regularly for over 20 years. Moved house to different part of the country, married, kids.

It just made it too difficult to go regularly when it was a 10 hour round trip every other Saturday. I started to go less regularly (7-8 times a season) to once or twice a season to now going every now and then when I can get tickets.

That was the right choice for me. What I would say is the being a regular match going Red to being a TV watcher is massively different. Going the match is more than just the game and result. Watching on the TV is all about the match result. My opinion is that you are significantly less connected to the club and have less influence being a TV Red compared to a regular match goer.

Personally  I still love following Liverpool and massively care. But its not the same as going week in, week out. Even with the connection to the city and being a regular match goer for 20 odd years I feel massively more distant from it. No matter what anyone says or where they are from the most important people are those in the ground. Not being one of those lucky few on a regular basis makes a difference IMO
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 15, 2024, 01:09:13 pm
I stopped going in 2010 when the second kid was born, couldn't justify the cost and going to Monday night games was pissing me off, plus the whole circus was doing my head in. I was doing every home and a few aways at the time, but married life and kids became more important. No grief from the wife, she had a Utd Season ticket when we met, but she got fed up going in 2009 so she gave that up, but never asked me to stop, in fact she told me not to stop, but I was already getting fed up with the shit around footy.

Started going again a couple of seasons ago as my mate offered me half a seasie share, but only do 4 or 5 a season now as they're with my kids, still costs me around £180 a game. The kids (mid teens) love it, I still enjoy the actual game and being on the Kop but can't be arsed with the time it takes going to and from and I'm only living in Manchester now. If I still lived in Liverpool it'd be different, I'd still wanna go. But in honesty, do I miss going all the time? No I don't

Thats the thing with me, the travelling and getting home at 8/9pm for a 3pm is late enough. I dont think id miss the running about before and after and losing a full day . Especially working sunday nights my weekend is already limited
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on December 15, 2024, 01:19:22 pm
Thats the thing with me, the travelling and getting home at 8/9pm for a 3pm is late enough. I dont think id miss the running about before and after and losing a full day . Especially working sunday nights my weekend is already limited

My mates from down South are in the same boat and one has stopped going fully and the other only when he's back in Liverpool and stays at his Ma's house, its  his seasie I'm using. Same as you, leaving home early for 3pms and getting back late, getting home at 4am after midweek games, having to use days holidays just became too much.

Even only living in Manc, I'm out for 6 hours for a 3pm and 7 hours for a midweek, it takes 2 hours to do 35 miles in the week getting to the ground and then its a mile walk from the car park and going home its an hour after getting back to the car, no way would I travel further.
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
I binned my season ticket off during the hodge podge period, I stopped going as I was not enjoying it

 could not be arsed with mid week games, still looked for our results.

My mate has 2 seasies in the kop so can still go to games whenever I want to, but as I have got older

it is not the be all and end all any more. I will never lose my love for the reds just the match going experience .

also I do not enjoy the way games are officiated, the officials have totally took away all the fun for me.

Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
I need to stop going to Ma Egertons, every time I go there we draw.
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
It is a difficult one because as others have said, once you stop going it gets harder and harder to get back into it.  Back in the day my Dad had 3 season tickets. Dont know how or why, through his work I think and at some point in the 90s we lost them. He then took over his uncles ST and Id go to 5-10 home games a season on that.

Over time Ive moved away, hes stopped going and given the ST to my cousin (the betrayal!) which made send as he lives much closer.

As and when I was up Id still use that, or get sorted through my Dads mates but my Dad has also moved away now, and its much harder to sort anything. The membership is a bit of a lottery. Ive been able to take my lad to a couple of games now but have no real way of doing so again.

We go and watch Brentford a bit but thankfully hes still very much a Liverpool fan too. Been able to get him a ticket (in the home end) for each Brentford v Liverpool game so far but obviously its not the same.

It is hard and I completely get the money and time issue. If you still have a route to tickets you can maybe still go a bit but from my experience, once you stop going semi regularly it gets really hard to go again.
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on December 15, 2024, 12:33:28 pm
As priorities change over the years im finding a full day travelling to the match and spending a fortune less and less do-able.

I know once i lose my credits it will be impossible to get back on in the future, im sure there will be many people that have done this on here, does the football become alot less meaningful once you stop going?

My kids are fully into it watching at home and im sure there will be a beauty in watching games with them, i just feel this season will probably be my last going the game regularly if at all for a while.

(Apologies in advance if this type of thing has been discussed before in another thread)

I talked about stopping going for years and never did. Then the choice was taken away, I was ill. But I wanted more time with my young children  anyway, so it wasn't hard for me.

So, it didn't become less meaningful after I stopped going. It became less meaningful, so I stopped going.

Then I started missing it, and I started going again. That wasn't that hard either. My kids had grown up a bit, so I started taking them with me. The away matches are easy. People off here , and others had been using the credits and I didn't lose them. I didn't ask anybody to use them, there was a bit of a queue.

The homes are a bit harder, but if you've been going a while, there's probably people that can help out. Since going again, it's seemed harder but thinking about it, I don't think there's been a match I tried to go to, where I couldn't get a ticket.

The long days don't bother me. If I've got my kids with me - the longer the day the better. And I'm from Liverpool so catching up with my family is probably more important than going the match, and for me, that's a big part of the long day. And I usually do something else as well as go the match. For example, yesterday I had a walk around the Albert Dock, took in the Christmas atmosphere and went to the Beatles Story. If it was just the match, I'd get fed up.

But I did feel like you describe, so I stopped going. The world didn't end, and I started going again. So don't feel it's final. It's not, there's always a way back if you miss it.
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Quote from: Billy Elliot on December 15, 2024, 02:41:16 pm
I talked about stopping going for years and never did. Then the choice was taken away, I was ill. But I wanted more time with my young children  anyway, so it wasn't hard for me.

So, it didn't become less meaningful after I stopped going. It became less meaningful, so I stopped going.

Then I started missing it, and I started going again. That wasn't that hard either. My kids had grown up a bit, so I started taking them with me. The away matches are easy. People off here , and others had been using the credits and I didn't lose them. I didn't ask anybody to use them, there was a bit of a queue.

The homes are a bit harder, but if you've been going a while, there's probably people that can help out. Since going again, it's seemed harder but thinking about it, I don't think there's been a match I tried to go to, where I couldn't get a ticket.

The long days don't bother me. If I've got my kids with me - the longer the day the better. And I'm from Liverpool so catching up with my family is probably more important than going the match, and for me, that's a big part of the long day. And I usually do something else as well as go the match. For example, yesterday I had a walk around the Albert Dock, took in the Christmas atmosphere and went to the Beatles Story. If it was just the match, I'd get fed up.

But I did feel like you describe, so I stopped going. The world didn't end, and I started going again. So don't feel it's final. It's not, there's always a way back if you miss it.


Brilliantly put .
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
I never stopped going just haven't been since 2003! (Harry Newell winner v Steaua Bucharest) - cost, hassle then impossibility of getting tickets, living 200 miles away, wife, kid etc etc.) Seen us a few times down here at Wembley and Arsenal. Anyway, means as much to me now as it ever did. Only difference, if we lose I don't let it ruin my day. 10 mins of moaning then I move on.
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on December 15, 2024, 12:33:28 pm
As priorities change over the years im finding a full day travelling to the match and spending a fortune less and less do-able.

I know once i lose my credits it will be impossible to get back on in the future, im sure there will be many people that have done this on here, does the football become alot less meaningful once you stop going?

My kids are fully into it watching at home and im sure there will be a beauty in watching games with them, i just feel this season will probably be my last going the game regularly if at all for a while.

(Apologies in advance if this type of thing has been discussed before in another thread)

A few things on this.

Firstly I wouldn't take it as a given that if you stop going you'll never get your credits back etc I stopped going for years and it took me about 2 years to be back on all 3 ACS and with a couple FA Cup away credits and one euro away credit. Generally the opportunities will pop up if you're on the ball enough to take advantage of them. The one exception to that being league aways which are a nightmare.

I stopped going for several years due to personal reasons, it didn't become any less meaningful in the sense that I didn't care any less,  I always have consumed football content for a good portion of my spare time, and access to watching the matches has only become more and more prevalent, most people can now quite easily find a way to watch every minute of every match live on their TV at home which is a world away from even 10 years ago where streams etc were a lot harder to find. The feeling when we win is still elation and losing still hurts etc.

What I will say is that it becomes less meaningul in terms of a holistic experience, going to the match is the whole day with your mates etc, there's a lot more to it than just the football itself and you obviously lose all of that if you watch it on TV, especially if you're doing so at home. I personally think football is about 500 times more enjoyable watching with other people and watching by yourself as I did can become a tad lonely and it tends to result in quite OTT reactions for me if the result goes the wrong way - if you're at the match you leave, meet your mates, have a beer or if its an away work out how to get home or whatever, you're not sat in your living room with a smartphone stewing on someone's bad performance or whatever.
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
i had a season ticket for a few years until my daughter was born 5 years ago;

Living in the Midlands, it was a solid 7 hours out the house on a matchday, midweek games were a pain.

as soon as i stopped going we won the CL and then the league. I had a message from a guy who i sat next to, he said - we havent lost since you stopped coming, dont ever come back here  ;D

still loved every second from my sofa, you just enjoy it in different ways- still enjoyed the parade, still went into Liverpool to watch the final on a screen etc. I have friends and family come over for the match at home, and sometimes, i like to just be alone with the volume up and noone talking shit in my ear. screaming into cushions, rolling around on the floor, theres a whole heap of ways you can get the most out of your matchday experience at home..

Also, the convenience of being at home as soon as the game is finished, is really refreshing when youre used to sitting in hours of traffic etc.


Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Quote from: M7 Heckler on Today at 10:38:13 am
i had a season ticket for a few years until my daughter was born 5 years ago;

Living in the Midlands, it was a solid 7 hours out the house on a matchday, midweek games were a pain.

as soon as i stopped going we won the CL and then the league. I had a message from a guy who i sat next to, he said - we havent lost since you stopped coming, dont ever come back here  ;D

still loved every second from my sofa, you just enjoy it in different ways- still enjoyed the parade, still went into Liverpool to watch the final on a screen etc. I have friends and family come over for the match at home, and sometimes, i like to just be alone with the volume up and noone talking shit in my ear. screaming into cushions, rolling around on the floor,theres a whole heap of ways you can get the most out of your matchday experience at home..

Also, the convenience of being at home as soon as the game is finished, is really refreshing when youre used to sitting in hours of traffic etc.

I don't think you're really selling it mate. :lmao
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
I think a lot of us can resonate with how you feel. The club is a big part of our lives in different ways, be it if youre a season ticket holder or someone who watches from the other side of the world.

From a personal point of view, the older I get, the more my priorities in life change. Do I miss the sights, the smells, the noise, the feeling of going the game each week? Of course I do, but I simply cant justify the outlay for going every week these days. Dont get me wrong, if we played at 3.00pm every Saturday then maybe things would be different, but as much as we dont like admitting it, the game has screwed us over time after time.

Games on every day of the week, from midday to 8pm across the country, leaving fans to get home at all hours, or even stuck getting hotels because the last train has already gone for the night. I know its the nature of the game, but even for non-attending fans, our pants are pulled down by extortionate fees to watch live games  if they arent on at 3.00pm, because thats illegal!

I love the club, always have, always will, and I try and go to at least a couple of home games each season, but I have a mortgage, bills, food, gas, electricity and a mountain of other things to pay for, so my footy is now watched from my living room or in a pub. I still shout at the screen though!  ;)
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:55:41 pm
I think a lot of us can resonate with how you feel. The club is a big part of our lives in different ways, be it if youre a season ticket holder or someone who watches from the other side of the world.

From a personal point of view, the older I get, the more my priorities in life change. Do I miss the sights, the smells, the noise, the feeling of going the game each week? Of course I do, but I simply cant justify the outlay for going every week these days. Dont get me wrong, if we played at 3.00pm every Saturday then maybe things would be different, but as much as we dont like admitting it, the game has screwed us over time after time.

Games on every day of the week, from midday to 8pm across the country, leaving fans to get home at all hours, or even stuck getting hotels because the last train has already gone for the night. I know its the nature of the game, but even for non-attending fans, our pants are pulled down by extortionate fees to watch live games  if they arent on at 3.00pm, because thats illegal!

I love the club, always have, always will, and I try and go to at least a couple of home games each season, but I have a mortgage, bills, food, gas, electricity and a mountain of other things to pay for, so my footy is now watched from my living room or in a pub. I still shout at the screen though!  ;)


Pretty much summed up my feelings and why i started the thread to be honest.

Think it will be last season as a regular to be honest
