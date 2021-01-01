« previous next »
Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?

Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Today at 12:33:28 pm
As priorities change over the years im finding a full day travelling to the match and spending a fortune less and less do-able.

I know once i lose my credits it will be impossible to get back on in the future, im sure there will be many people that have done this on here, does the football become alot less meaningful once you stop going?

My kids are fully into it watching at home and im sure there will be a beauty in watching games with them, i just feel this season will probably be my last going the game regularly if at all for a while.

(Apologies in advance if this type of thing has been discussed before in another thread)
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:52:57 pm
To make it clear I still am, and still plan on being a foot soldier. The decision you are making sounds its more on time with the family, than time with the reds and your mates - and thats a correct choice- the perfect scenario is you are either single and in a good job, or loaded and have an understanding wife.

Only you will know what is best for you, though do think wisely on letting those credits slip, last thing I  guess youd want is to let those hard earned aways, be lost to the control of the club, who, in the main are a shower of self serving gobshites when it comes to the managing and allocating of tickets and especially the aways and finals.

Its a tough call you are, or you are about to make and I sincerely understand your concerns. Its not a day I look forward to, that I have to consider not going the game.
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:00:43 pm
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on Today at 12:52:57 pm
To make it clear I still am, and still plan on being a foot soldier. The decision you are making sounds its more on time with the family, than time with the reds and your mates - and thats a correct choice- the perfect scenario is you are either single and in a good job, or loaded and have an understanding wife.

Only you will know what is best for you, though do think wisely on letting those credits slip, last thing I  guess youd want is to let those hard earned aways, be lost to the control of the club, who, in the main are a shower of self serving gobshites when it comes to the managing and allocating of tickets and especially the aways and finals.

Its a tough call you are, or you are about to make and I sincerely understand your concerns. Its not a day I look forward to, that I have to consider not going the game.

100% iv got a decent paid job (to an extent) and a very sound wife who totally gets it. Shes been to odd games with me and our son and she sees what its all about.

But with trains etc home games these days can be 10-12 hrs out the house depending on ko times.
Then theres aways etc

We have other children to, the guilty feeling of losing a full day for football every other weekend is painful when theyre growing up so fast.

I missed yesterdays game to watch at home with the kids, and its enjoyable in its own way. (Not the same as being there but a different kind of enjoyment)


Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:08:27 pm
The match and result stays as important to your life as it does if you go every week. It never leaves you.
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Reply #4 on: Today at 01:09:13 pm
I stopped going in 2010 when the second kid was born, couldn't justify the cost and going to Monday night games was pissing me off, plus the whole circus was doing my head in. I was doing every home and a few aways at the time, but married life and kids became more important. No grief from the wife, she had a Utd Season ticket when we met, but she got fed up going in 2009 so she gave that up, but never asked me to stop, in fact she told me not to stop, but I was already getting fed up with the shit around footy.

Started going again a couple of seasons ago as my mate offered me half a seasie share, but only do 4 or 5 a season now as they're with my kids, still costs me around £180 a game. The kids (mid teens) love it, I still enjoy the actual game and being on the Kop but can't be arsed with the time it takes going to and from and I'm only living in Manchester now. If I still lived in Liverpool it'd be different, I'd still wanna go. But in honesty, do I miss going all the time? No I don't
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Reply #5 on: Today at 01:10:28 pm
I went regularly for over 20 years. Moved house to different part of the country, married, kids.

It just made it too difficult to go regularly when it was a 10 hour round trip every other Saturday. I started to go less regularly (7-8 times a season) to once or twice a season to now going every now and then when I can get tickets.

That was the right choice for me. What I would say is the being a regular match going Red to being a TV watcher is massively different. Going the match is more than just the game and result. Watching on the TV is all about the match result. My opinion is that you are significantly less connected to the club and have less influence being a TV Red compared to a regular match goer.

Personally  I still love following Liverpool and massively care. But its not the same as going week in, week out. Even with the connection to the city and being a regular match goer for 20 odd years I feel massively more distant from it. No matter what anyone says or where they are from the most important people are those in the ground. Not being one of those lucky few on a regular basis makes a difference IMO
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Reply #6 on: Today at 01:19:22 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 01:09:13 pm
I stopped going in 2010 when the second kid was born, couldn't justify the cost and going to Monday night games was pissing me off, plus the whole circus was doing my head in. I was doing every home and a few aways at the time, but married life and kids became more important. No grief from the wife, she had a Utd Season ticket when we met, but she got fed up going in 2009 so she gave that up, but never asked me to stop, in fact she told me not to stop, but I was already getting fed up with the shit around footy.

Started going again a couple of seasons ago as my mate offered me half a seasie share, but only do 4 or 5 a season now as they're with my kids, still costs me around £180 a game. The kids (mid teens) love it, I still enjoy the actual game and being on the Kop but can't be arsed with the time it takes going to and from and I'm only living in Manchester now. If I still lived in Liverpool it'd be different, I'd still wanna go. But in honesty, do I miss going all the time? No I don't

Thats the thing with me, the travelling and getting home at 8/9pm for a 3pm is late enough. I dont think id miss the running about before and after and losing a full day . Especially working sunday nights my weekend is already limited
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Reply #7 on: Today at 01:26:29 pm
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 01:19:22 pm
Thats the thing with me, the travelling and getting home at 8/9pm for a 3pm is late enough. I dont think id miss the running about before and after and losing a full day . Especially working sunday nights my weekend is already limited

My mates from down South are in the same boat and one has stopped going fully and the other only when he's back in Liverpool and stays at his Ma's house, its  his seasie I'm using. Same as you, leaving home early for 3pms and getting back late, getting home at 4am after midweek games, having to use days holidays just became too much.

Even only living in Manc, I'm out for 6 hours for a 3pm and 7 hours for a midweek, it takes 2 hours to do 35 miles in the week getting to the ground and then its a mile walk from the car park and going home its an hour after getting back to the car, no way would I travel further.
Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Reply #8 on: Today at 01:58:54 pm
I binned my season ticket off during the hodge podge period, I stopped going as I was not enjoying it

 could not be arsed with mid week games, still looked for our results.

My mate has 2 seasies in the kop so can still go to games whenever I want to, but as I have got older

it is not the be all and end all any more. I will never lose my love for the reds just the match going experience .

also I do not enjoy the way games are officiated, the officials have totally took away all the fun for me.

Re: Stopping going the match. Does it become less important over time?
Reply #9 on: Today at 02:00:30 pm
I need to stop going to Ma Egertons, every time I go there we draw.
