Wilson is several yards in behind. We would be absolutely livid if Salah got hacked down like that and they decided a defender might have a chance to get to that ball.



Its a red and we should move on already.



Yes we would be livid but if Salah had miscontrolled the ball like Wilson did then it would not be a DOGSO. You cant hope that on another occasion the interpretation of a DOGSO would be as lenient. Most people believe that if you are the last man and you hack a player down then its a red but it depends on several factors. Wilson would not have beaten Van Diyk to the ball (ignoring the fact that Jimenez got there first) and so it was not a DOGSO not even close.Sorry for spending so much time on this but, for me, it was a very poor decision as far as application of the rules are concerned. I dont like the rule though as a player will deliberately bring a player down and then hope that 1 of the 4 or so criteria are not fulfilled for a DOGSO.