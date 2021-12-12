« previous next »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 02:18:07 pm
I hope we appeal the decision and ask what the point of VAR is if not to correct an obvious error or at least point out that the referee should review the footage.

VAR often uses the clear and obvious phrase to hide behind. Theres almost no case when its a clear and obvious mistake as VAR cannot know what the referee saw.

In Wilsons case I could ask 100 5 year olds if Wilson would have got to the ball before Van Diyk. I bet 1 out of 100 would say he would which then makes it not clear and obvious.

Tough one. Robbo only misses the Southampton game in the LC, so no point in the grand scheme of things. But, having said that, it would set a precedent if we win the appeal that incidents like that won't be reds in future.

Its not a frivolous appeal either, so shouldn't risk having a game added on...
Wilson is several yards in behind. We would be absolutely livid if Salah got hacked down like that and they decided a defender might have a chance to get to that ball.

Its a red and we should move on already.
Quote from: Markus_12 on Yesterday at 02:50:17 pm
Wilson is several yards in behind. We would be absolutely livid if Salah got hacked down like that and they decided a defender might have a chance to get to that ball.

Its a red and we should move on already.

It's a red just give the spot and the violence of Robbo's attempted tackle.

Questions - someone said that the ref had already blown the whistle before the shot - I never got verification. If he hadn't - how can he allow the goal chance and then wait to go back and issue the red card - makes no sense (to me).

And if that was Salah - we'd scream for a red. But it would never be given. 
Quote from: Markus_12 on Yesterday at 02:50:17 pm
Wilson is several yards in behind. We would be absolutely livid if Salah got hacked down like that and they decided a defender might have a chance to get to that ball.

Its a red and we should move on already.

Because we know if Salah got hacked down like that, they would decide a defender might get the ball.

Literally just a few weeks ago Salah was dragged down while clean through and the ref didn't even give a foul for it.

By the very definition of DOGSO, it shouldn't have been a red card.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 02:47:42 pm
Tough one. Robbo only misses the Southampton game in the LC, so no point in the grand scheme of things. But, having said that, it would set a precedent if we win the appeal that incidents like that won't be reds in future.

Its not a frivolous appeal either, so shouldn't risk having a game added on...

They'd probably give us an extra game ban out of spite, leaving us without a left back for Spurs.

Even if he wasn't banned Robbo should be sat at home on Wednesday.
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 03:26:44 pm
Because we know if Salah got hacked down like that, they would decide a defender might get the ball.

Literally just a few weeks ago Salah was dragged down while clean through and the ref didn't even give a foul for it.

By the very definition of DOGSO, it shouldn't have been a red card.

That ref was the disgraced Mr Cootes, right?
Quote from: Luke1980 on Yesterday at 04:31:53 pm
That ref was the disgraced Mr Cootes, right?
Correct.
Quote from: Markus_12 on Yesterday at 02:50:17 pm
Wilson is several yards in behind. We would be absolutely livid if Salah got hacked down like that and they decided a defender might have a chance to get to that ball.

Its a red and we should move on already.

Yes we would be livid but if Salah had miscontrolled the ball like Wilson did then it would not be a DOGSO. You cant hope that on another occasion the interpretation of a DOGSO would be as lenient. Most people believe that if you are the last man and you hack a player down then its a red but it depends on several factors. Wilson would not have beaten Van Diyk to the ball (ignoring the fact that Jimenez got there first) and so it was not a DOGSOnot even close.

Sorry for spending so much time on this but, for me, it was a very poor decision as far as application of the rules are concerned. I dont like the rule though as a player will deliberately bring a player down and then hope that 1 of the 4 or so criteria are not fulfilled for a DOGSO.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:53:12 pm
It's a red just give the spot and the violence of Robbo's attempted tackle.

Questions - someone said that the ref had already blown the whistle before the shot - I never got verification. If he hadn't - how can he allow the goal chance and then wait to go back and issue the red card - makes no sense (to me).

And if that was Salah - we'd scream for a red. But it would never be given. 


No he hadn't, Dermot Gallagher pointed it out on Refwatch that he let play go on and if he was going to give a red, he should have blown right away. He also said its NOT a red card. Wilsons first touch, Virg position, Wilson never getting the ball, player and ball NOT going towards goal
When Iwobi went down injured in extra time rolled around for about 3 minutes. Steve Warnock said in commentary don't worry that'll be added on. No he blew dead on time with the injury and Leno's time wasting we should have got at least 4 minutes. With all the other incidents this ref should be back in the Championship. 
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 06:48:24 pm
No he hadn't, Dermot Gallagher pointed it out on Refwatch that he let play go on and if he was going to give a red, he should have blown right away. He also said its NOT a red card. Wilsons first touch, Virg position, Wilson never getting the ball, player and ball NOT going towards goal
Great. Now all we need is an apology from PGMOL and the lost points won't matter one bit
I would set up a panel mid-week for all this going down holding their heads like Walker yesterday, Nunez has done it for us and Keita when he was here.
A three match ban would soon stop it straight away..
Id appeal the red card and then rest AR anyway. Hopefully we win at Southampton anyway and in the interview when asked why appeal if he was going to be rested, we can say we just wanted to get the record straight and highlight was a shitshow of refereeing was at the weekend
I think the final nail for Jürgen was the Tottenham game. He seemed broken only afterwards. I have to wonder how long Slot can suffer similar injustice.
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 12:14:47 pm
I think the final nail for Jürgen was the Tottenham game. He seemed broken only afterwards. I have to wonder how long Slot can suffer similar injustice.

I hope it's more than 4.5 months....
