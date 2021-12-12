I hope we appeal the decision and ask what the point of VAR is if not to correct an obvious error or at least point out that the referee should review the footage.
VAR often uses the clear and obvious phrase to hide behind. Theres almost no case when its a clear and obvious mistake as VAR cannot know what the referee saw.
In Wilsons case I could ask 100 5 year olds if Wilson would have got to the ball before Van Diyk. I bet 1 out of 100 would say he would which then makes it not clear and obvious.
Tough one. Robbo only misses the Southampton game in the LC, so no point in the grand scheme of things. But, having said that, it would set a precedent if we win the appeal that incidents like that won't be reds in future.
Its not a frivolous appeal either, so shouldn't
risk having a game added on...