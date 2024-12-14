« previous next »
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
i have an issue with that and the Perreira no red card, but i'm surprised to see people having complaints about Robbo's red. i think somewhere between 99.9 and 100% of us would say it's a clear red card if it happened to us. robbo took him out as the last man

Not how I saw it.

Robertsons tackle came in just after Wilson had touched the ball and so the tackle didnt affect the pass. Its only red if its DOGSO. Wilson wasnt getting to his own touch and the ball went to Jimenez who then had a great chance. The referee played advantage (although he didnt appear to signal) and then when Jimenez missed the referee blew up.

So how was it a red for DOGSO when Robertsons foul did not affect the immediate opportunity. Nothing that Robertson did affected the fact that Jimenez had a great chance but fluffed it. The advantage was played, there was an immediate and great chance for Fulham. If Robertson had not touched Wilson then the exact same outcome would have occurred.

Ive only seen the foul from one angle and it looks like Wilson played the ball and then Robertson caught him (sorry if this is incorrect). So how is it a red? If Fulham had scored then would it have been a red? The fact that Jimenez missed doesnt make it DOGSO.
Still not sure about the idea his legs are going. Somebody the other day pointed out that his issue currently is more likely recovery time. He's older and can't play 2 in a week / 3 in 10 days anymore. He's proven he can still put in the full pelt performances, just not so regularly. Add in the Scotland games and he needs to be rotated which we just can't do at FB currently.

He's had a few recent incidents that make it look worse than it is. Talk of his full decline are premature imo.

We have a few of these games each season where we have play with 10 and yesterday was probably the best response in years. Tactically from the manager and players it was a relief to see and gives great hope going forward. 

I accept your point, but I'd argue that this is exactly a symptom of legs beginning to go. The recovery time needs to be longer and longer. Slowly, the acceleration begins to taper off and the reaction times get just that little bit longer, quick changes of direction just don't work the way they used to.
The mental gymnastics some people are doing in here (claiming that we should have had a pen, and Robbo shouldn't have been sent off) is really childish. It doesn't HAVE to be the referees fault every single time we drop points you know.
