i have an issue with that and the Perreira no red card, but i'm surprised to see people having complaints about Robbo's red. i think somewhere between 99.9 and 100% of us would say it's a clear red card if it happened to us. robbo took him out as the last man
Not how I saw it.
Robertsons tackle came in just after Wilson had touched the ball and so the tackle didnt affect the pass. Its only red if its DOGSO. Wilson wasnt getting to his own touch and the ball went to Jimenez who then had a great chance. The referee played advantage (although he didnt appear to signal) and then when Jimenez missed the referee blew up.
So how was it a red for DOGSO when Robertsons foul did not affect the immediate opportunity. Nothing that Robertson did affected the fact that Jimenez had a great chance but fluffed it. The advantage was played, there was an immediate and great chance for Fulham. If Robertson had not touched Wilson then the exact same outcome would have occurred.
Ive only seen the foul from one angle and it looks like Wilson played the ball and then Robertson caught him (sorry if this is incorrect). So how is it a red? If Fulham had scored then would it have been a red? The fact that Jimenez missed doesnt make it DOGSO.