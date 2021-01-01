« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86  (Read 18485 times)

« Reply #800 on: Today at 09:26:21 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:17:13 am
Course it was.

We are so naive sometimes it hurts. There was a moment in 54th minute, when Grav was pulled by Robinson who was already on a yellow. Had he gone down, he'd had seen a 2nd yellow and we'd probably go onto and win the game. I mean fair play to Grav but we really need to be a little bit more 'street smart'.

One thing is for sure, if it had been the other way around hed have done it.
« Reply #801 on: Today at 09:28:43 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:35:51 am
His legs are definitely going and the early tackle affected him further. Slot said the second part himself but it's looked like Robbo's legs are definitely going.

It's not just his legs going though. It's his decision making and speed of thought in certain situations that's dropped way off too. The Southampton penalty was a terrible decision - fine if you're going to welly the guy, but make sure it's well outside the box. Yesterday was a dreadful touch under no pressure and then stupid to take the guy out with the best keeper in the world and Virgil not far away getting back. Both of these things happened early in games, so it's not just a question of being knackered.

Robertson's quality as a left back was reductively talked about in terms of legs  like he was just some greyhound getting up and down the left flank. But that completely overlooked his brains and quality, which he had in abundance. Robertson was arguably the best LB in the world for a spell because he constantly made the right decisions, with and without the ball, all the time.

Now both his physical capacity and his mental sharpness are dwindling at the same time. He can still be a good squad player for us for another couple of years, because if he's rested enough, he can still have good games. His "Mr. Scotland" act hasn't helped matters. But we absolutely need a first choice LB very soon, whether that's in the summer or earlier.
« Reply #802 on: Today at 09:36:17 am »

Robbo is clearly in a slow decline but Im not going to beat up on him as he gives us everything he has every time hes on the pitch. Hes being exposed too much as Tsimi is injured and the owners have failed to plan ahead for his position. Now its urgent and selling clubs will have us over a barrel for their left backs. None of which is Robbos fault. If he was just playing a game a week hed be fine to gradually hand over.
« Reply #803 on: Today at 09:38:50 am »
1. Studs up challenge on the knee. No red card. It doesnt matter if the challenge is made in the first minute or 90th minute.

2. Gomez cleared out in the penalty area. No penalty.

3. Gravenberch clearly pulled back as he is breaking. No yellow card to the Fulham player (already on a yellow).

Im fucking sick of the utter incompetence from refs in this country.
« Reply #804 on: Today at 09:45:56 am »
Almost as if they don't want Liverpool to win, but that would never happen in England, the home of "fair play", would it? Not sure who the establishment club is any more to benefit from PGMOL's incompetence.

Anyway, the season is going to be a long struggle, but I'm rather optimistic after yesterday to be honest. Great attitude our boys have got.
« Reply #805 on: Today at 09:47:00 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 08:07:52 am
Every other player was busting a gut to fill two roles and Trent wasn’t, poor for me. It’s incredibly frustrating, he’s the vice captain and he jogs around the pitch. I don’t buy the not fit stuff, especially as he’s out of position because he’s wandered in field to try a Hollywood pass.
you didn't see him playing higher up the pitch? play so many different positions, ridiculous to call him lazy

how can you not 'buy' that his fitness affected things too? he had to be subbed off at the same time as Szoboslai who'd put in the best shift of anyone on the pitch. highly unlikely Slot would prefer Quansah on over Trent when we're chasing a goal.
« Reply #806 on: Today at 09:50:02 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:47:00 am
you didn't see him playing higher up the pitch? play so many different positions, ridiculous to call him lazy

how can you not 'buy' that his fitness affected things too? he had to be subbed off at the same time as Szoboslai who'd put in the best shift of anyone on the pitch. highly unlikely Slot would prefer Quansah on over Trent when we're chasing a goal.

I never once called him lazy can you post my comment where I did please mr gaslighter.

Szobo ran 2km more than Trent and their goal within the first 10mins Trent wasnt intense with his press (along with multiple others) to get out and block the cross which led to their goal, you cant say fitness when its 10mins in.

Loads of others commented the same as I did and you pick my post to twist haha pathetic troll you are.
« Reply #807 on: Today at 09:51:55 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:38:38 am
I think Trent not sprinting everywhere is him not wanting to pop his hamstring again and its not like we have options to sub him.
yep. and if people want to scapegoat one of the fullbacks in the leadership team, talking about demonstrating leadership, then they'd probably be better off considering the guy who forced Trent et al to have to cover so much extra space for almost 90 minutes while we're in the middle of a two game a week stretch with almost no defensive depth
« Reply #808 on: Today at 09:53:03 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:38:50 am
1. Studs up challenge on the knee. No red card. It doesnt matter if the challenge is made in the first minute or 90th minute.

2. Gomez cleared out in the penalty area. No penalty.

3. Gravenberch clearly pulled back as he is breaking. No yellow card to the Fulham player (already on a yellow).

Im fucking sick of the utter incompetence from refs in this country.


Absolutely as bent as fuck mate.

The 'Premier' league is the most corrupt league the world has ever seen.

I used to watch the Italian league when things looked a bit 'off' - but this is absolutely nowhere near as bent as this fucking shitfest of a c*nt of a league.

English cheating bastards.
« Reply #809 on: Today at 09:56:15 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:50:02 am
I never once called him lazy can you post my comment where I did please mr gaslighter.
happy to, here you go: (maybe you've lost the courage of your conviction since this though, in which case feel free to correct yourself that he was actually trying)
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 08:07:52 am
Its incredibly frustrating, hes the vice captain and he jogs around the pitch.

Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:50:02 am
Szobo ran 2km more than Trent and their goal within the first 10mins Trent wasnt intense with his press (along with multiple others) to get out and block the cross which led to their goal, you cant say fitness when its 10mins in.
Did you notice that there was noone helping him from midfield? Think it was Grav who left him isolated two on one. It's quite hard to catch up to a ball from a standing start when you're outnumbered!

even so, that's irrelevant - later in the game is when the fitness concern meant he had to be subbed.
« Reply #810 on: Today at 09:57:17 am »
The ref was absolutely shocking.

Robbo was stupid. But how did they not get a red before that. Also stone wall penalty. They blame us for the Coote sacking no doubt
« Reply #811 on: Today at 10:05:22 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:56:15 am
happy to, here you go: (maybe you've lost the courage of your conviction since this though, in which case feel free to correct yourself that he was actually trying) Did you notice that there was noone helping him from midfield? Think it was Grav who left him isolated two on one. It's quite hard to catch up to a ball from a standing start when you're outnumbered!

even so, that's irrelevant - later in the game is when the fitness concern meant he had to be subbed.

So I didnt say he was lazy? Just because you want to twist me saying he was jogging into something its not doesnt mean thats what I said. You as a poster are obsessed with twisting someones words then preaching how they should post, didnt you tell someone to log off last night? Maybe take some of your own weird advice.

Players were isolated all game I didnt see any of them jogging.
« Reply #812 on: Today at 10:07:00 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:51:55 am
yep. and if people want to scapegoat one of the fullbacks in the leadership team, talking about demonstrating leadership, then they'd probably be better off considering the guy who forced Trent et al to have to cover so much extra space for almost 90 minutes while we're in the middle of a two game a week stretch with almost no defensive depth

Both club legends, but both were annoying in their own ways yesterday in my opinion. Robbo is clearly in decline and cost the team massively, while Trent to me doesn't look committed in the way he should.

Also, excusing Trent's performance because of injury doesn't ring true to me. He only missed three weeks or something and has been back for a few games now. And to be honest, this is hardly the first time in the past couple of years where he doesn't exactly look like he's busting a gut.

Still a brilliant player on his day, but those times are fewer and further between lately.
« Reply #813 on: Today at 10:10:38 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 10:05:22 am
So I didn’t say he was lazy? Just because you want to twist me saying he was jogging into something it’s not doesn’t mean that’s what I said.
don't wimp out on what you said. even worse, don't act like what you said is being twisted! you very obviously suggested he was lazy in the game - have some courage in your conviction and stick to that, or correct yourself if you no longer think that.

you said he was jogging about. that is 'lazy'. i never said you used the word lazy - thats where these kinds of quote marks get used " " ;)

Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 10:05:22 am
Players were isolated all game I didn’t see any of them jogging.
make up your mind ;D you claim he wasn't being lazy but also claim that he was just jogging about (unlike everyone else on the team)
« Reply #814 on: Today at 10:16:30 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:07:00 am
Also, excusing Trent's performance because of injury doesn't ring true to me. He only missed three weeks or something and has been back for a few games now. And to be honest, this is hardly the first time in the past couple of years where he doesn't exactly look like he's busting a gut.
he's had to have his minutes managed, don't know why people are disbelieving. having got injured against Villa and missing 3-4 weeks with a muscle injury, he's played 4 times in 14 days. of course he was spent towards the end of the game when he needed subbing off
« Reply #815 on: Today at 10:20:48 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 09:53:03 am

Absolutely as bent as fuck mate.

The 'Premier' league is the most corrupt league the world has ever seen.

I used to watch the Italian league when things looked a bit 'off' - but this is absolutely nowhere near as bent as this fucking shitfest of a c*nt of a league.

English cheating bastards.

The PGMOL make the Italians from the 90's look like choir boys. The thing is the Italians at least realised there was a deep routed issue with corruption within their game and fixed it.
« Reply #816 on: Today at 10:22:39 am »
I think Fulham had decided early on to batter and bruise Liverpool. Diop, Tete and Pereira all wanted to kick and wrestle.
« Reply #817 on: Today at 10:24:02 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:35:24 pm
I bet all my money they dont

Theyve shown nothing that tracks to that level
They concede 1.7 xga per game! They'on course to ship about 65 xga in the season at that rate. Unless they sort out what's literally a midtable defence they'll wont even challenge.
« Reply #818 on: Today at 10:32:14 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:45:56 am
Not sure who the establishment club is any more to benefit from PGMOL's incompetence.

The media companies who have a title race going deep into the season.
« Reply #819 on: Today at 10:37:49 am »
When Mike Dean says the tackle on Gravenberch is a red card you know it was a fucking terrible decision.
« Reply #820 on: Today at 10:57:50 am »
I don't have a problem with the red being given to Robbo in isolation, its subjective if its a GSO so some you get some you don't. But I have a huge problem with the Diop challenge. It is not just red is purple - misses the ball, studs straight into the knee - if the ref was too shit to see it VAR had to make him look again.

Looking back at the one on Gravenberch, that too is a red. At the time I thought yellow, so understood the refs call at the time. But again VAR can look back and see its an awful foul, not even within 5 feet of the ball, no attempt to play the ball.

VAR is just not fit for purpose.
« Reply #821 on: Today at 10:58:27 am »
Forget that Robbo's fell off a cliff. The most agonising thing about yesterday was for anyone who had the misfortune to watch it on Optus Sports.
"Into injury time, can Liverpool find a winner?! Ball pulled back to Salah who shoo....and it's over to St James Park where Eddie Howe acknowledges the support of the Newcastle faithful after their 4-0 win takes them up to 11th in the table."
