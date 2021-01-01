His legs are definitely going and the early tackle affected him further. Slot said the second part himself but it's looked like Robbo's legs are definitely going.



It's not just his legs going though. It's his decision making and speed of thought in certain situations that's dropped way off too. The Southampton penalty was a terrible decision - fine if you're going to welly the guy, but make sure it's well outside the box. Yesterday was a dreadful touch under no pressure and then stupid to take the guy out with the best keeper in the world and Virgil not far away getting back. Both of these things happened early in games, so it's not just a question of being knackered.Robertson's quality as a left back was reductively talked about in terms of legs like he was just some greyhound getting up and down the left flank. But that completely overlooked his brains and quality, which he had in abundance. Robertson was arguably the best LB in the world for a spell because he constantly made the right decisions, with and without the ball, all the time.Now both his physical capacity and his mental sharpness are dwindling at the same time. He can still be a good squad player for us for another couple of years, because if he's rested enough, he can still have good games. His "Mr. Scotland" act hasn't helped matters. But we absolutely need a first choice LB very soon, whether that's in the summer or earlier.