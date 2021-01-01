

All the talk about Chelsea is all very interesting but ultimately its up to us how we perform. If we go on a run of win one, draw one, lose one, were not winning anything. If we remotely rediscover our form, then well be thrilled frankly if Chelsea are our closest challengers because theyre not going to overhaul us.



For completely different reasons Im as frustrated as I was after Newcastle that we didnt get the 3 pts and the next game cant come soon enough. With a bunch of attacking players returning I have no concerns that we will continue to score goals at a clip. My nagging concern is that weve had 3 games in a row where we havent controlled the play like we were doing right up to and including the City game. Yes, today was different because we had a player sent off but that happened when we were 1-0 down and the red card was down to our error. More than anything I want to see that control restored against Spurs. The beauty of it is that it removes randomness from the result whereas these basketball games tend to throw up mad sh*t like red cards, deflections and worldies.