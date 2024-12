All the talk about Chelsea is all very interesting but ultimately itís up to us how we perform. If we go on a run of win one, draw one, lose one, weíre not winning anything. If we remotely rediscover our form, then weíll be thrilled frankly if Chelsea are our closest challengers because theyíre not going to overhaul us.



For completely different reasons Iím as frustrated as I was after Newcastle that we didnít get the 3 pts and the next game canít come soon enough. With a bunch of attacking players returning I have no concerns that we will continue to score goals at a clip. My nagging concern is that weíve had 3 games in a row where we havenít controlled the play like we were doing right up to and including the City game. Yes, today was different because we had a player sent off but that happened when we were 1-0 down and the red card was down to our error. More than anything I want to see that control restored against Spurs. The beauty of it is that it removes randomness from the result whereas these basketball games tend to throw up mad sh*t like red cards, deflections and worldies.