All the talk about Chelsea is all very interesting but ultimately its up to us how we perform. If we go on a run of win one, draw one, lose one, were not winning anything. If we remotely rediscover our form, then well be thrilled frankly if Chelsea are our closest challengers because theyre not going to overhaul us.
For completely different reasons Im as frustrated as I was after Newcastle that we didnt get the 3 pts and the next game cant come soon enough. With a bunch of attacking players returning I have no concerns that we will continue to score goals at a clip. My nagging concern is that weve had 3 games in a row where we havent controlled the play like we were doing right up to and including the City game. Yes, today was different because we had a player sent off but that happened when we were 1-0 down and the red card was down to our error. More than anything I want to see that control restored against Spurs. The beauty of it is that it removes randomness from the result whereas these basketball games tend to throw up mad sh*t like red cards, deflections and worldies.