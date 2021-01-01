« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86  (Read 14525 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:54:11 pm
Dont care, I am not taking anything less than 90 at this point in the season.

I would say 86 wins it unless someone wins 12 / 15 on the spin.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Fulham 2 Perreira 10, Gakpo 47 Muniz 75, Jota 86
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 09:39:50 pm
Laws of the game say if a player commits a DOGSO offence but the ref plays advantage, its only a yellow;

"If the referee plays the advantage for an offence for which a caution/sending-off would have been issued had play been stopped, this caution/sending-off must be issued when the ball is next out of play. However, if the offence was denying the opposing team an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, the player is cautioned for unsporting behaviour; if the offence was interfering with or stopping a promising attack, the player is not cautioned."

https://www.thefa.com/football-rules-governance/lawsandrules/laws/football-11-11/law-12---fouls-and-misconduct

So it shouldn't have been a red card. The ref goes to blow his whistle but lets play continue, Jimenez has an effort, and doesn't capitalise. Its denial of a goalscoring opportunity, not denial of a goal. Plainly an incorrect application of the rule by the ref but also a slightly obscure rule too, you'd expect the best refs in the world to know that though, right?

Disgrace.

Still can't believe he blew at 99 when at least 2 minutes were wasted during stoppage time.

Something very sinister about his performance.
All the talk about Chelsea is all very interesting but ultimately its up to us how we perform. If we go on a run of win one, draw one, lose one, were not winning anything. If we remotely rediscover our form, then well be thrilled frankly if Chelsea are our closest challengers because theyre not going to overhaul us.

For completely different reasons Im as frustrated as I was after Newcastle that we didnt get the 3 pts and the next game cant come soon enough. With a bunch of attacking players returning I have no concerns that we will continue to score goals at a clip. My nagging concern is that weve had 3 games in a row where we havent controlled the play like we were doing right up to and including the City game. Yes, today was different because we had a player sent off but that happened when we were 1-0 down and the red card was down to our error. More than anything I want to see that control restored against Spurs. The beauty of it is that it removes randomness from the result whereas these basketball games tend to throw up mad sh*t like red cards, deflections and worldies.
Munich lost to Mainz and Madrid drew again, the new CL expanded group stage is fucking up everyone
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:08:32 pm
Munich lost to Mainz and Madrid drew again, the new CL expanded group stage is fucking up everyone

You can't say shit like that. Liverpool according to a few on here can;t ever lose a game andm sutbe winning evrey game 4-0.  ::)
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:08:32 pm
Munich lost to Mainz and Madrid drew again, the new CL expanded group stage is fucking up everyone

The schedule is becoming impossible for clubs in CL.

The top clubs would usually qualify after 4 or 5 games, 1 or 2 of which against minnows, now you need 8-10 just to get to last 16.
If we don't win the Prem this season it'll be because of the Real game, losing Ibou and Connor. It's fucked our defence ever since, cost us 4 points already.

Despise them c*nts. :no
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 10:15:01 pm
If we don't win the Prem this season it'll be because of the Real game, losing Ibou and Connor. It's fucked our defence ever since, cost us 4 points already.

Despise them c*nts. :no

I was gutted after that game because of those injuries. We wouldn't usually be full throttle like that in a group game. We can't manage this schedule anymore. It's no wonder Klopp got out when he did.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:13:15 pm
The schedule is becoming impossible for clubs in CL.

The top clubs would usually qualify after 4 or 5 games, now you need 8-10 just to get to last 16.

Despite this, I still can't see Slot rotating heavily for the last two group games. While I would heavily rotate and even bring kids in for Lille and PSV, I'm fully expecting strong teams to be put out and for heads to fall off in here.
A lot of refereeing in this draw  :lmao

Just tell him to sanction a couple of fucking signings in January, Linda. Better yet tell Michael Edwards and Bournemouth man to stop being so fucking picky!
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 10:18:17 pm
A lot of refereeing in this draw  :lmao

Just tell him to sanction a couple of fucking signings in January, Linda. Better yet tell Michael Edwards and Bournemouth man to stop being so fucking picky!

It's over to our illustrious owners now. We needed a defender and CM in the summer and just got a forward because he was going cheap. If we want to go for the title we need strengthening, or it'll be last season revisited.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:21:40 pm
It's over to our illustrious owners now. We needed a defender and CM in the summer and just got a forward because he was going cheap. If we want to go for the title we need strengthening, or it'll be last season revisited.

Thought it could wait til the summer (and probably still can), but a LB capable of being the number one is now important. That and another option at 6 that the manager has any interest in playing.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:21:40 pm
It's over to our illustrious owners now. We needed a defender and CM in the summer and just got a forward because he was going cheap. If we want to go for the title we need strengthening, or it'll be last season revisited.

I've obviously sceptical about the owners ambitions' to improve the side but the recruitment team have done the manager literally zero help in improving things - As a matter of fact they've actually made the squad weaker this summer, there can be zero arguments to that fact. Ultimately however the buck stops with the owners who are clearly more concerned about buying another club rather than improving this Liverpool side.

The team we have can win the league 100%, we look better than what's around us, but I can't really help but shake the feeling we'll need a couple of others elsewhere, especially if we're to compete in Europe too.
 
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:28:22 pm
Thought it could wait til the summer (and probably still can), but a LB capable of being the number one is now important. That and another option at 6 that the manager has any interest in playing.

Yeah, not happening again for Robbo who truthfully underwhelmed for large parts of last season - just not the same player anymore. Was thinking we might try and move Tsimikas on in the summer but honestly reckon he would be starting right now if fit. Hoping they have someone younger lined up ready to make the position his own.

Whoever next comes in at #6 has a job on his hands to replace Gravenberch. I don't know much about Zubimendi but he'd have to have a lot to replace him in regards to not just ball playing but physicality etc.
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 10:30:14 pm
I've obviously sceptical about the owners ambitions' to improve the side but the recruitment team have done the manager literally zero help in improving things - As a matter of fact they've actually made the squad weaker this summer, there can be zero arguments to that fact. Ultimately however the buck stops with the owners who are clearly more concerned about buying another club rather than improving this Liverpool side.

The team we have can win the league 100%, we look better than what's around us, but I can't really help but shake the feeling we'll need a couple of others elsewhere, especially if we're to compete in Europe too.

Slot has been hung out to dry so far. They've got January to show their intentions.

I think if we are to win the league we'll have to throw the other comps. A couple of signings and we can compete on more fronts.
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:05:05 pm
Think they are a defender and goalkeeper away still personally.


They'll probably sign twelve of each in January
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 10:35:09 pm

They'll probably sign twelve of each in January

They won't care about buying what they need. We'll spout shit about being opportunist waiting for the bargain bucket.
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 10:33:38 pm
Yeah, not happening again for Robbo who truthfully underwhelmed for large parts of last season - just not the same player anymore. Was thinking we might try and move Tsimikas on in the summer but honestly reckon he would be starting right now if fit. Hoping they have someone younger lined up ready to make the position his own.

Whoever next comes in at #6 has a job on his hands to replace Gravenberch. I don't know much about Zubimendi but he'd have to have a lot to replace him in regards to not just ball playing but physicality etc.

I dont think its a question of replacing Grav, its having someone who can rotate with Grav and Mac because the schedule means you have to do that. As things stand, one injury to Grav or Mac and we have to play the other one and Jones every game which will inevitably end in them getting injured. If Zubimendi is available we should be talking to him already. The same goes for LB where we cant afford to wait for the summer. That will then free Joe up to cover the other defensive positions.
10 men for a huge part of the game against a good team and battling a poor ref in the process so not a bad point really. Should probably have won it in the end. Sadly Im reaching for the Imodium now as I had to endure the verbose diarrhoea that is Stephen Warnock on comms. Just STFU you tit
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 10:33:38 pm
Yeah, not happening again for Robbo who truthfully underwhelmed for large parts of last season - just not the same player anymore. Was thinking we might try and move Tsimikas on in the summer but honestly reckon he would be starting right now if fit. Hoping they have someone younger lined up ready to make the position his own.

Whoever next comes in at #6 has a job on his hands to replace Gravenberch. I don't know much about Zubimendi but he'd have to have a lot to replace him in regards to not just ball playing but physicality etc.

Neither Robbo nor Tsimikas are good enough to be the number one anymore. Robbo can still have good games, but his minutes need a massive amount of managing now and he'll never be a top level week in week out guy anymore. Tsimikas is a good lad and a tryer (and probably deseves to start at least half the games now), but he's never gonna be good enough to be the first choice over a whole season or long term. We need someone else now sooner rather than later.

On the second point, I don't think anyone needs to come in and dislodge Gravenberch, but we need to rotate Ryan cos he can't play every game. And Gravenberch can also play number 8 quite well, so could also play alongside a new deep lying midfielder. Even though I personally like Endo and think he should have more minutes, there's just no point in him being there if Slot clearly doesn't trust him to start any games whatsoever.
